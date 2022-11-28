China's factory activity contraction likely deepened in Nov on COVID woes: Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing face masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity is expected to have contracted further this month, piling pressure on the economy as COVID restrictions hit production and exports fell despite a flurry of stimulus policies, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was forecast at 49.0 in November from 49.2 in October, below the 50-point mark which separates contraction from growth, according to the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The world's second-largest economy experienced a broad slowdown in October, with exports falling, inflation slowing and a property slump deepening.

To prop up the faltering economy, the central bank last week announced it would cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) for the second time this year, and rolled out a rescue package outlining 16 steps to support the distressed property sector.

Authorities have also introduced a range of other measures this year in an attempt to revive growth, but the recovery has been stifled by COVID woes, the Ukraine war and a slowdown in the global economy.

Beijing this month also eased some of the nation's COVID curbs, though local authorities in some Chinese cities tightened restrictions to contain record high daily infections.

Mounting public anger over China's stringent zero-COVID policy sparked rare protests over the weekend.

"This would lead to an increased level of uncertainty over the degree of political risk in China, spilling over into damaged confidence and hence consumption in an already weakened economy," Moody's said of the protests in a note to clients.

China's economy is poised to miss the "around 5.5%" full-year government growth target with gross domestic product expanding just 3% in the first three quarters of this year. Chinese advisers say they will recommend a modest growth target for 2023 ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers' meeting in December.

The official manufacturing PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its survey for the services sector, will be released on Wednesday.

The private sector Caixin manufacturing PMI, which centres more on small firms and coastal regions, will be published on Thursday. Analysts expect a headline reading of 48.9 from 49.2 in October.

(Polling by Veronica Khongwir and Maneesh Kumar; Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will discuss the U.S. economy and the labor market at the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on Wednesday.

  • Kimly Limited Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    Investors in Kimly Limited ( Catalist:1D0 ) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.9% to close at S$0.36 following the...

  • When is housing market truly down? When sellers lose money. Here’s why

    It’s that time of year when everyone makes bold predictions about what lies ahead in 2023. Just last month, the California Association of Realtors projected the average price of houses in the Golden State would drop nearly 9% next year.

  • GOP rep says Congress won’t allow potential rail strike: ‘Failure is not an option here’

    Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) on Sunday said Congress will not let a national railroad workers strike hurt the U.S. economy. Fitzpatrick told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Jennifer Griffin that negotiations are ongoing between railroad unions and companies, so “congressional intervention is a last resort.” But if negotiations fail, Congress “will not let this strike happen,” he…

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Oil prices slide as China's COVID protests spark demand worries

    (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer stoked concern about the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude dropped $2.43, or 2.9%, to trade at $81.20 a barrel at 0731 GMT, after diving more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session - its lowest since Jan. 4. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6%, while WTI fell 4.7%.

  • Is Joe Biden getting too old to be president? There is wisdom in a gracious exit

    Commentary by Fresno State Professor Andrew Fiala on aging and handing down the torch.

  • Donald Trump ‘shied away from criticising Nick Fuentes’

    Advisers wanted ex-president to distance himself from white supremacist with whom he dined but Trump feared alienating supporters – insiders

  • Zelensky: Terrorists preparing new strikes, coming week may be difficult

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the next week may be as hard as the last one, because the Russians are preparing new strikes. Source: President Zelenskyy's nightly video address Quote: "We understand that the terrorists are preparing new strikes.

  • A wild win propels Commanders to best record in 5 years, playoffs become real

    The Commanders are in the playoff conversation with a home-and-home upcoming against the rival New York Giants.

  • Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto

    Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country but is drawing a distinction between digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

  • Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler

    “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights. The equilateral cross with its legs bent at right angles is a millennia-old sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism that represents peace and good fortune, and was also used widely by Indigenous people worldwide in a similar vein. Over the past decade, as the Asian diaspora has grown in North America, the call to reclaim the swastika as a sacred symbol has become louder.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • What to make of awkward exchange between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen

    This isn't the first time things have gotten weird between Belichick and Thielen.

  • China's Xi faces public anger over draconian 'zero COVID'

    Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his draconian “zero COVID” program that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in numerous cities including Shanghai and Beijing, chanting slogans and confronting police. Such widespread demonstrations are unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that was crushed with deadly force by the army.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud - and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension.

  • Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from cruise missiles and firing them into Ukraine, the UK says

    The suspected improvisation demonstrates how depleted Russia's stocks of long-range missiles are, UK's defense ministry said.

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • Bitcoin Drops as Tremors From China Unrest Spook Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies slid Monday amid a bout of investor anxiety in global markets sparked by protests in China against Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumBitcoin, the largest token, at one point shed 3.2% and was trading at about $16,170 as of 12:40 p.m. in Tokyo. Second-ranked Ether fell about 4%, while t