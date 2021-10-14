China's factory gate inflation hits record high in September

FILE PHOTO: Copper rods are seen at Truong Phu cable factory in northern Hai Duong province, outside Hanoi
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual factory gate prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September, driven by energy curbs and soaring commodity prices, piling pressure on businesses already grappling with supply bottlenecks.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the data began to be compiled in 1996. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 10.5% after a 9.5% increase in August.

A widening power shortage in China, caused by the country's transition to clean energy, booming industrial demand and high commodity prices, have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying big global brands such as Apple.

The power crunch has hit output across the cement, steel，and aluminum industries, while utility companies have struggled to keep up with post-pandemic power demand.

Against this backdrop, Chinese energy and petrochemicals futures rose to multi-year and record highs respectively on Monday, also fuelled by an oil price rally.

Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange gained 60% last month, and were last up 8% at 1,408.20 yuan ($218.77) per tonne amid a coal shortage.

Beijing has taken a raft of measures to curb record-high coal prices and ease the country's power crunch, including urging coal miners to boost output and manage electricity demand at industrial plants.

Despite this, coal prices have remained elevated, partly due to the shutdown of dozens of coal mines as floods hit China's top coal producing province of Shanxi.

NBS data also showed China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7% year-on-year in September, smaller than the 0.9% gain forecast in the Reuters poll and a 0.8% rise in August.

Pork prices, a key component of China's CPI, dropped 46.9% year-on-year.

Beijing is buying up pork to support prices of the country's staple meat after they plunged earlier this year, leading to heavy losses for farmers.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, reached 1.2% in September after being flat in August.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia September Employment Tumbles as Delta Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian employment tumbled for a second consecutive month and the jobless rate advanced as a surge in the delta variant of coronavirus kept businesses shuttered in the country’s two biggest cities.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe economy s

  • The Coal Price Rally Isn’t Ending Any Time Soon, Whitehaven Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal prices are likely to remain high after soaring to new records on strengthening power demand and challenges in key supplier nations, according to a major Australian producer.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresHigh-quality thermal coal at Newcas

  • Singapore’s MAS Unexpectedly Tightens Amid Price Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank unexpectedly tightened its monetary policy settings, strengthening the local dollar, as the city-state joins policymakers globally concerned about risks of persistent inflation. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe Moneta

  • Dollar pauses after rallying to one-year high earlier in week

    The dollar touched its lowest this week against major peers on Thursday, taking a breather from a rally that had lifted it to a one-year high powered by expectations for quicker Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The dollar pulled back even after minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's September meeting confirmed tapering of stimulus is all but certain to start this year, and showed a growing number of policymakers worried that high inflation could persist. A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in September, and they are likely to rise further amid a surge in energy prices, potentially pressuring the Fed to act sooner to normalise policy.

  • Billionaire Miner Sees Next Fortune in Rush for Clean Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Andrew Forrest a little over a decade to build an iron ore empire to challenge the global majors. Now he’s set himself an equally ambitious timeline to create a global powerhouse in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe Perth

  • Oil rises on expectation high natural gas to drive switch for heating

    Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing previous losses, on expectations that high natural gas prices as winter approaches may drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand needs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.66 a barrel, after dropping 0.3% the previous day. "Investors bet that surging gas prices will encourage power generators to switch to oil as winter demand season is approaching," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner's Stock Soars on $1 Billion EV Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tata Motors Ltd., the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover, surged 20% after the automaker agreed to sell as much as a 15% stake in its electric-vehicle business to a TPG fund and other investors, which valued the unit at $9.1 billion.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Au

  • Stocks up, dollar squeezed as inflation pulls forward rate hike bets

    Asian stock markets rose, the dollar eased and longer-dated bonds rallied on Thursday as investors reckoned on inflation bringing forward rate hikes around the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1%.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • A luxury car dealership is accused of firing an employee who warned others about a COVID-19 outbreak, telling him 'his only job was to fix cars'

    The Department of Labor accuses Hi Tech Motorcars in Austin, Texas, of retaliating against an employee who warned others there was a COVID-19 case.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

    A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.T

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • Dutch warn against global decoupling in European Chips Act

    The European Union should not decouple from the global semiconductor supply chain in its efforts to create a European chipmaking ecosystem and be self-sufficient, the Netherlands warned this week. Global supply chains, a business model that has proven popular for the past 30 years, have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading governments around the world to consider bringing manufacturing operations closer to home. The European Commission, the EU executive, in September proposed a European Chips Act covering research and production capacity, prompted by the chip shortage that has disrupted the auto industry, medical devices makers and telecoms providers.

  • Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • The question that retailers are asking themselves amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is testing retailers across the country ahead of the holiday season, and one executive detailed the question on everyone's minds.