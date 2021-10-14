China's factory inflation hits 25-year high in September

Chinese authorities have since ordered mines to expand production, with energy firms told to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for winter (AFP/Hector RETAMAL)
Beiyi SEOW
·2 min read

China's factory-gate prices rose at the highest rate in at least 25 years in September, official data showed Thursday, hit by the rising cost of coal.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose 10.7 percent on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

It was the highest level on record in NBS data, which goes back to October 1996.

The figures come after factory-gate inflation jumped to a 13-year high in August, reflecting a surge in commodity prices -- piling pressure on businesses already struggling with power rationing last month that affected output.

Many factories have been forced to halt operations owing to power outages caused by emission reduction targets, the surging price of coal and supply shortages -- raising concern about global supply chains.

Chinese authorities have since ordered mines to expand production, with energy firms told to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for winter.

"In September, affected by factors such as rising prices of coal and some energy-intensive industry products, the price increase of industrial products continued to expand," NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

Dong added that among 40 industrial sectors surveyed, 36 saw price hikes -- including coal mining, which saw a bump of 74.9 percent.

"The ambitious goal of carbon neutrality puts persistent pressure on commodity prices, which will be passed to downstream firms," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

As authorities seek ways to ease the energy crisis, economists warn of the risk of worsening factory inflation.

The country's cabinet, the State Council, said this month that electricity prices would be allowed to rise up to 20 percent against a benchmark -- double the level of the current cap -- helping to make it profitable for electricity producers to boost supply.

ANZ Research senior China strategist Zhaopeng Xing said this was likely to boost headline PPI, though noting that "rates for residential users will be kept unchanged".

For now, analysts warn of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, came in at 0.7 percent on-year, slightly down from the 0.8 percent reading for August.

The NBS said that pork prices -- which fuelled a spike in CPI previously -- fell by 46.9 percent on an annual basis.

bys/rox/jah

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory gate inflation hits record high in September

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual factory gate prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September, driven by energy curbs and soaring commodity prices, piling pressure on businesses already grappling with supply bottlenecks. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the data began to be compiled in 1996. A widening power shortage in China, caused by the country's transition to clean energy, booming industrial demand and high commodity prices, have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying big global brands such as Apple.

  • China’s Factory-Gate Inflation Surges to Highest in 26 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices grew at the fastest pace in almost 26 years in September, adding to global inflation risks and putting pressure on local businesses to start passing on higher costs to consumers. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe pr

  • UN report: North Koreans risk starvation following country's severe COVID restrictions

    North Korea faces a growing food crisis that has left children and elderly people at risk of starvation, a UN investigator said in a report out Wednesday. Driving the news: Prolonged and strict measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have worsened conditions in the isolated Asian nation and have lead to "severe economic hardship," per the report.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNorth Korea has enforced aggressive meas

  • UN investigator: North Korea kids and elderly risk starving

    North Koreans living under strict pandemic restrictions are facing a growing food crisis and the most vulnerable children and elderly people in the isolated Asian nation are at risk of starvation, a U.N. investigator said in a report released Wednesday. Tomás Ojea Quintana said in the report to the U.N. General Assembly that North Korea’s agriculture sector appears to be facing multiple challenges due to a drop in imports of fertilizer and other agricultural items from neighboring China, the impact of U.N. and international sanctions stemming from its nuclear program, and an outbreak of African swine fever.

  • Anti-Mask Alaska State Senator Gets COVID-19, Touts Unproven Treatments

    Sen. Lora Reinbold was banned from Alaska Airlines earlier this year for refusing to comply with its mask policy.

  • In 'Transformational' Immigration Shift, Biden Administration Wants to Target Employers, Not Undocumented Workers

    Immigration and labor rights advocates celebrate new DHS guidance halting workplace raids and shifting focus to 'unscrupulous employers.'

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • Why Literally Millions of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

    "Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."

  • From beef bowls to coffee, cost surge squeezes Japan's salaryman staples

    In 50 years running a cafe in Tokyo, Shizuo Mori can't remember a time when his coffee supplies cost this much. The 78-year-old, who owns Heckeln, an old-school coffee shop in Tokyo's Toranomon business district, says the wholesale cost of his main product has surged 5% in the last three months. Across Japan, consumers and businesses like Heckeln are facing sticker shock for everything from coffee, beef bowls and other items whose prices have barely budged during the country's decades of deflation.

  • 4 reasons Americans are still seeing empty shelves and long waits – with Christmas just around the corner

    Consumers are still finding bare store shelves. AP Photo/David ZalubowskiWalk into any U.S. store these days and you’re likely to see empty shelves. Shortages of virtually every type of product – from toilet paper and sneakers to pickup trucks and chicken – are showing up across the country. Looking for a book, bicycle, baby crib or boat? You may have to wait weeks or months longer than usual to get your hands on it. I recently visited my local ski shop and they had hardly a boot, ski, goggle or

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

    A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.T

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Here’s why the yen is at a 36-year low versus the U.S. dollar, by one measure

    More people are encouraged to join the short yen trade due to weak Chinese economy, rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices, according to Société Générale's Kit Juckes.

  • Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

    Japan's stock market has surged and luxury cars are selling fast in Tokyo after eight years of economic stimulus under Abenomics, but that new wealth is concentrated in a small slice of society rather than broadly distributed, data show. Addressing that divide has become a high priority for new prime minister Fumio Kishida, who promised to tackle income disparity made worse by the pandemic. "It's like everyone has become poor," said Masanori Aoki, 62, who owns a small coffee shop in a working class district of northeast Tokyo.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • How Much Does the U.S. Trade With Mexico?

    Former President Donald Trump drew intense criticism from many in the international community for his protectionist stance and strict adherence to an “America First” agenda on the matter of trade. Among other concerns for the Trump administration, one of the primary targets of the former president’s ire was the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Reached in 1994, the agreement established a trilateral trade bloc among Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce