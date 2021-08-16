China's factory output, retail sales slow, miss expectations

Worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing glassware products at a factory in Haian, Jiangsu
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales both rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China's economy as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.

Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, against expectations for 7.8% growth and after rising 8.3% in June.

China's economy has rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, but the expansion appears to be losing steam as businesses have grappled with higher costs and supply bottlenecks while new COVID-19 infections in July prompted some local authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations.

Data earlier this month also showed export growth, which has been a key driver of China's impressive rebound from the COVID-19 slump in early 2020, unexpectedly slowed last month.

Consumption remained weak with retail sales rising 8.5% year-on-year in July. Analysts had expected retail sales to increase 11.5% after a 12.1% uptick in June.

China has tightened social restrictions to fight its latest COVID-19 outbreak in several cities, hitting the services sector, especially travel and hospitality in the country.

Fixed asset investment grew 10.3% in January-July from the same period a year ago, compared with an 11.3% rise tipped by a Reuters poll and a 12.6% increase in January-June.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, grew 13.4% in the first seven months of the year, compared with a 15.4% gain in January-June.

Property investment, a crucial growth driver of China's recovery from COVID-19 disruptions, grew 12.7% in January-July, versus 15% rise in the first half of this year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Liangping Gao and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heat to ease in B.C. with temperature, some rain relief for wildfires

    B.C. will begin to see some relief from the heat Sunday, with widespread cooler temperatures filtering in Sunday, along with some much-needed rainfall for parts of the province. Wildfires and smoke remain a major issue for the region.

  • Global Supply Chains Are Being Battered by Fresh Covid Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Asia’s renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is compounding supply-chain blockages across the world’s biggest source of manufactured goods.After weathering earlier pandemic waves better than other regions, the fast-spreading delta variant has thrown into turmoil factories and ports in countries that were once among the most successful containing the virus.The snarls in Asia -- where the

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow

    Biopharma stocks retreated in the week ending Aug. 13, defying the optimism that was found in the broader market. Earnings continued to dominate the headlines, with small- and mid-cap companies among those reporting during the week. On the regulatory front, the Food and Drug Administration kept its tryst with the PDUFA goal date for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAZZ)'s sleep disorder drug and issued a positive verdict. Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Eisai Co. ,Ltd. (OTC: ESALY) received

  • Swiss National Bank Scooped Up AMC Stock. It Also Bought Uber and Lyft.

    Switzerland’s central bank more than quadrupled its stake in AMC Entertainment stock, bought more Uber shares, initiated a stake in Lyft, and sold McDonald’s stock in the second quarter.

  • Ashraf Ghani: departing Afghan president who failed to make peace with Taliban

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government in a matter of weeks, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Twice elected president, both times after bitterly disputed contests, the former World Bank academic left the country without saying where he was going. First elected president in 2014, Ghani took over from Hamid Karzai, who led Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, and oversaw the conclusion of the U.S. combat mission, the near-complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, as well as a fractious peace process with the insurgent Taliban.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • More than 400 U.S. counties are now minority white

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Connor Rothschild and Naema Ahmed/Axios White, non-Hispanic Americans now account for less than six in 10 people in the U.S. — a more precipitous drop over the past decade than experts expected — and they're no longer the racial-ethnic majority in 13% of U.S. counties.The big picture: America's identity is shifting with its population.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Redistricting will decide how partisan power is divvied u

  • U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

    Shale gas has propelled the U.S. to pole position as a gas producer, but several signs suggests that this lead may be short-lived

  • Oil Extends Retreat as Delta Takes Toll on China, U.S. Rigs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for a third straight day as the continued spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand just as drilling data from the U.S. pointed to increased activity.West Texas Intermediate slumped 1.2% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In Asia, fresh virus outbreaks have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. Meanwhile, cases are at or near records in nations including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippine

  • 3 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Solid Dividends

    The technology sector is filled with high-growth companies vying for market share. Rather than pay dividends, many of these businesses prefer to reinvest excess cash in their operations, a strategy that makes sense given the quickly changing nature of technology. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about tech stocks with strong dividends.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • Chinese port closure raises fears of supply chain disruptions

    China has partially closed the world’s third-busiest port after a worker contracted COVID-19, fueling fears of more supply-chain snarls as the delta variant spreads across the globe.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 15th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would be needed to support the pack and bring $50,000 into play.

  • Why Carvana’s Stock Has Room to Run

    Beyond this year’s wild ride, Wall Street expects the online dealership to continue to grow revenues at rates north of 30%.

  • Are Large Mining Pools Bad For Cryptocurrencies?

    Cryptocurrency mining are being done on expensive mining pools run by large firms. Is this bad for cryptocurrencies?

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Loosening Supply/Demand Balances Weighing on Bullish Sentiment

    Friday’s price action suggests traders are no longer in the “buy the simple dip” mode and are now looking for value.

  • You Won't Want to Miss What These CEOs Said This Quarter

    Each quarter, most publicly traded companies discuss their quarterly results on an accompanying conference call. With that in mind, we asked our energy industry contributors what conference calls stood out to them this quarter.

  • 8 states make up half of U.S. COVID hospitalizations

    Of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, these eight states' combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients.