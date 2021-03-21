China's financial institutions must help fund carbon neutrality goal, says central bank governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phoebe Zhang
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China's central bank will include climate change among the issues it considers in implementing its monetary policy and supervisory role in future and will encourage financial institutions to help meet the country's goal of becoming carbon neutral, the bank's governor has said.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, made the comments at a closed-door session at China Development Forum on Saturday and they were published on the bank's website the following day.

The target of reaching peak carbon emissions before 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060 had raised new and higher demands for the bank, he said.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

President Xi Jinping made the pledge at the United Nations in September, making China only the second major economy to have given such a promise.

China, US still split on hot-button topics but agree to climate change group

Extensive investments will be needed to meet the target and the financial markets must take the lead in providing the funding, Yi told the forum.

He estimated that it would need hundreds of trillions of yuan to fund the programme and the government could only cover a small proportion.

People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: EPA-EFE

"We need to establish and complete a green financial policy system that leads and inspires the system to support green investments in a market-oriented way," he said.

"Public finance, however, can cover only a tiny fraction [of the cost]. It is therefore imperative to put in place sound public policy incentives to encourage market forces to fill the gap," he said.

China will need to spend US$6.4 trillion (41.6 trillion yuan) to build the new green power generation capacity needed to meet its goal of reaching carbon neutrality in 2060, but may struggle to secure the raw materials required, according to a report last week from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie.

It said solar, wind, storage and nuclear power projects would need to be given priority if the country is to produce enough electricity to cope with an estimated 75 per cent increase in demand and fill the gap left by fossil fuels.

'Crazy' US-China nuclear energy link up key to climate change fight: forum

Yi also said there needed to be more research into how climate change would affect financial stability and monetary policy, including the cost of extreme weather events and the impact of high carbon emissions on companies' asset values.

The central bank has made green finance a central task in its new five-year plan for 2021-2025, Yi said, highlighting the need to strengthen information disclosure on climate change issues, encourage financial institutions to cut emissions and deepen international cooperation in achieving global solutions.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S.'s Blinken to turn to Europe next week, attend NATO ministerial

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels next week to meet with NATO foreign ministers and European Union officials, the U.S. Department of State said on Friday as the Biden administration seeks to repair transatlantic ties. At the NATO meeting, Blinken will join other foreign ministers to discuss proposed changes to the transatlantic organization as well as concerns over China and Russia, climate change, cyber and energy security and other issues, the department said.

  • The most famous female politician from every state

    There are currently 144 women serving in Congress, but many more have made political history through the years.

  • National Guard member takes selfies with 100 senators during deployment

    New York National Guard Sergeant First Class Vincent Scalise would try to meet and take a selfie with all 100 U.S. Senators before his tour of duty at the U.S. Capitol came to an end.

  • Donald Trump Just Lost $700 Million – How Much Is He Worth?

    As of March 2021, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.33 billion. Trump's net worth dropped by about $700 million in his last year of...

  • Vaccines are here. That’s no reason to call off the hunt for effective COVID-19 treatments.

    Millions of Americans are getting their COVID-19 shots every day now, but the U.S. is still going to need better treatments that can nip mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 before they become serious.

  • Lakers coach Frank Vogel calls LaMelo Ball a dynamic passer

    Ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke about LaMelo Ball's passing in Charlotte's offense.

  • China is reportedly restricting use of Tesla cars by its military and government workers

    Chinese officials are concerned that Tesla vehicles could secretly gather sensitive information through their cameras, multiple outlets report.

  • How low can the U.S. go? Biden feeling the heat on emissions

    How low can U.S. emissions go? Under President Joe Biden, the number to watch for may be 50 percent.

  • Joe Biden Reportedly Suspends Staffers Over Marijuana Use, Disregarding Previous Promises of Overlooking

    White House staffers have reportedly been suspended or asked to resign due to their past marijuana use, despite initial promise it would be overlooked.

  • Bulgarian PM tells Russia to stop spying after intelligence ring charges

    Prosecutors said on Friday members of the alleged spying ring, who included former and current military intelligence officers, had passed classified information about Bulgaria, NATO and the EU to an official at the Russian embassy in Sofia. During the last 18 months, Bulgaria has expelled six Russian diplomats, including a military attache, over suspected spying - straining historically close diplomatic ties between the NATO and EU member and Moscow.

  • In California: Newsom says all Californians expected to be eligible for vaccine by May 1

    Plus: California's vaccination costs rise amid changes to Blue Shield oversight. And rah! State reverses cheerleader ban

  • Tax Incentives For Semiconductors, US Manufacturing Gain Senate Support

    U.S. lawmakers, corporations and labor agreed during a Senate hearing this week that the tax code should be updated to incentivize domestic production and innovation so manufacturers are globally competitive and the nation is less dependent on imports for critical products, such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, medical supplies and minerals used in electronics. Participants said shortages in the past year of personal protective equipment and semiconductors, used in everything from cars to phones to defense technologies, exposed the fragility of extended supply chains and the threat to national security from not being self-reliant in critical technologies and materials. They called for investment tax credits and restoring deductibility for research and development to provide long-term stability and attract investment in jobs and technologies. Semiconductor self-reliance A severe semiconductor shortage is the latest example of supply chain disruptions causing widespread economic impact and drawing the attention of policymakers. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden ordered an agencywide review of supply chain vulnerabilities in semiconductors and three other areas, as well as a more in-depth review of supply chains in six key sectors. Automakers are most acutely feeling the pinch because semiconductor makers are overwhelmed with orders and focusing on top customers in electronics. Many car companies are paying the price for relinquishing some capacity allocations last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and sales cratered. But demand for autos quickly surged and since early December automakers have struggled to recover capacity that went to other sectors. It takes 45 to 60 days to make the microcontrollers for autos, and then manufacturers must navigate transportation delays caused by crowded ocean and air carriers and severe port congestion. Production has been interrupted at every automaker with U.S. plants. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has suspended production for several weeks at plants in Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; and Dearborn, Michigan. "The shockwaves of this blow to the modern global economy are continuing to ripple out and will cause further problems in the weeks and months to come. It is a recipe for trouble when one single pandemic, natural disaster or terrorist attack can sever brittle supply chains and hobble our economy, threaten American jobs, and weaken our national security," said Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. Global demand for semiconductors has increased dramatically and is projected to grow 5% annually until 2030. Only 12% of semiconductor manufacturing is in the U.S. and just 9% is from American companies. Currently, 80% of the world's semiconductor manufacturing is concentrated in Asia, Boston Consulting Group estimated in September. Taiwan is home to many global semiconductor producers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the largest foundry in the world for computer chips. The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act is one of several bipartisan legislative efforts to build up the advanced manufacturing base. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, are expected to reintroduce the bill, which would create a 40% refundable investment tax credit for qualified semiconductor equipment or facility expenditure. It also directs the Commerce Department to create a $10 billion federal program to match state and local incentives for building a semiconductor foundry and to assess the ability of the U.S. industrial base to support national defense. The Department of Defense would be authorized to increase activities related to semiconductor technologies and directed to implement a plan for utilizing the Defense Production Act to enhance domestic semiconductor production capability. An advanced semiconductor facility costs tens of billions of dollars to build and operate, and every advancement in chip design requires retooling and reinvestment in new equipment, George Davis, Intel Corp.'s (NASDAQ: INTC) chief financial officer, testified. He said other countries have stable, long-term incentives that promote expansion. "Over the last decade, the average rate of chip manufacturing has grown five times faster overseas than in the U.S. due to robust incentive programs offered by other countries. In fact, U.S. companies face up to a 40% cost disadvantage compared to Asian competitors due largely to government incentives," he said, noting that 19 European Union countries recently agreed to jointly invest up to $60 billion in semiconductor technologies. "It would be great to have a sustainable strategy to reverse that trend," he said. Jonathan Jennings, vice president of global commodity purchasing and supplier technical assistance at Ford, warned that without a stepped-up national strategy on lithium battery production, the U.S. will fall behind China in the electric vehicle market. China already controls 73% of worldwide capacity for lithium-ion batteries, with the U.S. in second place at 12%. "This is simply unacceptable. Over the next few years, the growth in new manufacturing will be faster in Asia than in the U.S., further reducing our share of global battery manufacturing," he said. Michelle Hanlon, professor of management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, testified that using a high corporate tax to offset targeted tax credits for strategic industries would be counterproductive. She argued the corporate income tax is inefficient because it discourages job creation and investment. The U.S. had one of the highest corporate income tax rates in the developed world, 35%, until the 2017 tax cuts, which motivated many companies to move operations and profits offshore. The corporate tax is now 21% and more in line with average corporate income tax rates around the world. The Biden administration has proposed raising the corporate income tax to 28%. R&D deductibility Industry representatives called on Congress to stop a pending change to the tax code that would eliminate the ability to immediately deduct research costs and instead require they be amortized over several years. A 2019 study by Ernst & Young found that in the first five years after amortization takes effect, U.S. research spending would be reduced by $4.1 billion annually and 23,400 R&D-related jobs would be lost. After five years, R&D spending would drop $10.1 billion. Wyden blamed Republicans for the change in R&D deductibility, saying it is the latest example of short-sighted U.S. tax policy that leaves many rules requiring repeated extensions and prevents companies from having the certainty and predictability they need to plan investments. Republicans made "bizarre decisions" in 2017 to put incentives for research and innovation "on the chopping block so they could squeeze" massive corporate and individual tax cuts through the budget reconciliation process, he said. The U.S. spends about $500 billion a year on R&D, 70% of which comes from the private sector. Every $1 billion in research money supports about 17,000 jobs. "The CHIPS Act, and the ability to continue to deduct R&D expenditures, enable American companies to compete on equal footing with heavily subsidized foreign companies," Davis said. Speakers also endorsed the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021, which offers an $8 billion increase to the advanced manufacturing tax credit available to manufacturers and other industrial users to retool, expand or build new facilities that make or recycle energy-related products. A portion of the spending is targeted for communities with significant job losses in coal, power plants and manufacturing. Meanwhile, Biden has also proposed a 10% advanceable tax credit for companies creating U.S. manufacturing jobs. But it's not practical to upend global supply chains, which would create risks and higher costs for end-users, said National Manufacturers Association President Jay Timmons. He argued that "a focus on making the United States the destination of choice for new industrial investment would strengthen domestic manufacturing." Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: Biden readies critical supply chain review Global supply chains choke under tsunami of freight Semiconductor shortage sweeps auto industry See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFedEx To Expand International Air Offerings Next QuarterFedEx Results Went Into Overdrive In Fiscal Third Quarter© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Seattle Seahawks now only hold 3 picks in the 2021 NFL draft

    After a number of trades over the last couple of years, the Seattle Seahawks now only hold three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Eagles GM willing to trade everything for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

    Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would reportedly trade everything to land Texans star QB Deshaun Watson.

  • Stop Asian hate, Stop Black hate, stop all hate: Many Americans call for unity against racism

    Many leaders of color are calling on Americans to unite against the common enemy of white supremacy after a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Wall Street Pros From Goldman to JPMorgan on New Inflation Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the invisible force rocking Wall Street: An inflation revival for the post-lockdown era that could change everything in the world of cross-asset investing.As America’s dalliance with run-it-hot economics sends market-derived price expectations to the highest in more than a decade, Bloomberg solicited the views of top money managers on their make-or-break hedging strategies ahead.One takeaway: The economics of trading from stocks and real estate to interest rates would be turned upside down if projections of runaway prices are to be believed.Yet there are clear divisions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says commodities have proven their mettle over a century while JPMorgan Asset Management is skeptical -- preferring to hide in alternative assets like infrastructure.Pimco, meanwhile, warns the market’s inflation obsession is misplaced with central banks potentially still set to undershoot targets over the next 18 months.The comments below have been edited for clarity.Alberto Gallo, partner and portfolio manager at AlgebrisLikes hedges including convertible bonds and commoditiesWe don’t know at this point if the inflation pick-up will be sustained, but it’s a good start. What we do know is that markets are positioned completely the wrong way. Investors have been long QE assets like Treasuries, investment grade debt, gold and tech stocks. They’ve been long Wall Street and short Main Street for a decade.There will be rotation into real-economy assets such as small caps, financials and energy stocks instead of rates and credit, and that will generate a lot of volatility. We like convertible debt in value sectors which are linked to an acceleration in the cycle. We also like commodities.We are turning from an environment where central banks pushed the accelerator by keeping interest rates low while governments pulled the handbrake with austerity, to one where governments and central banks are now working together.Thushka Maharaj, global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset ManagementPrefers real assets over commodity and price-protected bondsCommodities tend to be volatile and do not necessarily offer good inflation protection. As for index-linked bonds, our study showed their long duration outweighs the pure inflation compensation this asset offers. It’s not the top asset on our list of inflation hedging.If inflation were to rise and continue rising -- and we think that’s a low probability event -- equity sectors that are geared toward the recovery provide a good investment profile. We also like real assets and the dollar.We are expecting volatility in inflation, especially at the headline level over the next few months, mostly over 2Q, driven by base effects, excess demand in the short term, and disruption in supply chains caused by a long period of lockdown. We see this as transitory and expect the central banks to look through the near-term volatility.Christian Mueller-Glissmann, managing director for portfolio strategy and asset allocation at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Issues warning on index-linked bonds and goldWe found that during a high inflation backdrop, commodities, especially oil, are the best hedge. They have the best track record in the past 100 years to protect you from unanticipated inflation -- one that’s driven by scarcity of goods and services, and even wage inflation like that in the late 60s. Equities have a mixed tracked record. We like value stocks as they are short duration.The biggest surprise is gold. People often see gold as the most obvious inflation hedge. But it all depends on the Fed’s reaction function to inflation. If the central bank doesn’t anchor back-end yields, then gold is probably not a good choice as real yields might rise. We see index-linked bonds as in the same camp as gold.A scenario of sustained inflation above 3% and rising is not our base case, but that risk has definitely increased compared with the previous cycle.Nicola Mai, sovereign credit analyst at PimcoSays inflation might undershoot central bank targets over next 18 monthsLooking through near-term volatility introduced by energy prices and other volatile price components, we see inflation remaining low in the near-term, with central bank inflation targets elusive over the next 18 months or so. The global economy has spare capacity to accommodate rising demand. If the spending were to be increased steadily over years, however, this would likely end up in higher inflationary pressures.We broadly like curve strategies and think U.S. TIPS offer reasonable insurance for an inflation overshoot. Commodities and assets linked to real estate should also benefit in an environment of rising inflation.Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset ManagementPares duration risk and warns on market complacencyReal assets such as property and commodities will hold value best in inflationary situations. Duration exposure on bonds is not attractive as yields should head higher over a number of years if inflation normalizes at a higher level than we have been used to. The most overlooked risk is that there is too much complacency because everyone’s inflation expectations are anchored based on what they have witnessed in the past five to 10 years.If there is a renewed economic slump, policy makers will be in a difficult position. Hence there is desire to make sure that you don’t miss targets on the downside. Like a golfer hitting a ball over a scary hazard, there is a temptation to go big! Ultimately this means that inflation outcomes should be higher not lower.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A New Coronavirus Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Strikes Those Who Can Least Afford It

    The outbreak at Mar-a-Lago among staff indicates the risks associated with working in the hospitality industry in a state with zero coronavirus-related restrictions.

  • Biden admin under fire for restricting media access to border facilities

    Despite promises to be more transparent, Biden administration has blocked media access to border facilities where at least 14,000 children are detained

  • Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

    Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night. Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games. “Just a really gritty effort by the group,” Spezza said.

  • ‘Deep grief and rage and sorrow’: Georgia rallies against anti-Asian hate as US mourns Atlanta victims

    Nationwide rallies and vigils demand justice as US reckons with legacy of discrimination