China's financial regulators fret about fintech's power, and its risks to financial security. Here's why

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd and Enoch Yiu alison.t-a@scmp.com, enoch.yiu@scmp.com

Part three in a series on the future of China's fintech industry, looking at the risks that prompted regulators to clamp down on lending. Earlier parts of the series are here and here.

Over 11 days last month, China's consumers set their 12th record for online shopping, buying 1.77 trillion yuan (US$270 billion) worth of merchandise, almost the size of South Africa's annual economic output.

For the 800 million customers who shopped in November 2020 - like the alias Softwind who spent 5,000 yuan on clothes - credit was readily on tap, with big data and artificial intelligence helping to assess, approve and process loan applications in split seconds. Supported by a world-beating logistics network, the journey from e-shop to customer is so effortless that Alibaba Group Holding's annual sale has been the planet's largest online shopping bonanza, bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, for several years.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Technology-enabled financial services, or fintech, has grown exponentially in China in less than a decade, as the world's largest population eagerly embraces every new smartphone application that promises convenience. The explosion in consumer credit - and how regulators rein in emerging risks - is a lesson for the rest of the world, especially for Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Africa where fintech credit is also growing fast.

"This huge, explosive innovation has gone far faster in a few years than what regulation and supervisory capacity can run," said Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the Swiss-based monetary authority for global central banks, during a recent conference.

Shoppers visit a popular retail district in Beijing during the annual shopping festival in November, known as Singles' Day. Photo: AP alt=Shoppers visit a popular retail district in Beijing during the annual shopping festival in November, known as Singles' Day. Photo: AP

Online payment is the foundation of China's fintech phenomenon, as customers leapfrogged credit cards and bank cheques straight to transactions via 900 million smartphones. By 2018, China's fintech companies processed the equivalent of 38 per cent of China's economic output in online payments.

There were 1 billion users on Alipay's e-payment platform operated by Alibaba's affiliate Ant Group in June, while WeChat Pay claimed 900 million users in February.

The payments generate scads of user data from addresses to shopping habits that let fintech firms create more accurate assessments of borrowers' creditworthiness than banks, allowing them to lend without asking for collateral. Ant's non-performing loans averaged 1.3 per cent, lower than the 2 per cent average among China's state-owned banks in September.

That makes Big Tech and their fintech offshoots the "monopolies in information," in the words of the BIS' Carstens.

SCMP Graphics here alt=SCMP Graphics here

MYBank, an online commercial bank and Ant's affiliate, offered 400 billion yuan of collateral-free credit to small businesses in October to help them prepare for Singles' Day, China's annual shopping bonanza in November. The offer was about 20 per cent of the corporate loans book at Postal Savings Bank of China, the lender with the widest network in the country, over an entire quarter.

MYBank's technology is so slick that loans take less than three minutes to apply for on a smartphone, less than one second to approve, all done without human intervention.

Regulators say the troves of data that feed Big Tech companies' algorithms pose a threat to privacy.

"We have to think [about] and regulate the usage of consumers' private information for commercial purposes. That is a big challenge that worries me," said Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China at a fintech conference.

SCMP Graphics alt= SCMP Graphics

Fintech firms lent US$516 billion in 2019, 42 per cent higher than the US$363 billion in 2018, according to China's central bank.

"Some already think they are too big to fail," the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said, referring to the common refrain during the 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis when regulators were pilloried for bailing out banks on the brink of collapse.

To be sure, fintech companies promote financial inclusion by helping small borrowers that lack collaterals gain access to credit. China's small businesses needed 89.7 trillion yuan of funding last year, 52 per cent of which was unmet by banks.

Loan applications gathered by fintech platform are assessed and offered to banks in packages, which then conduct their own due diligence and decide whether to lend or not. The relationship is raising concerns about banks' dependence on digital platforms to find borrowers.

"At the systemic level, operational risks are increasing, such as the increased reliance on third-party information," said Klaas Knot, vice chair of the Financial Stability Board and president of Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank, citing a paper on the dangers of Big Tech credit.

China, the global leader in fintech, is again most at risk.

Ant matches borrowers with about 100 banks, lending 1.73 trillion yuan to consumers and 400 billion yuan to small businesses. The fintech firm puts up 2 per cent of this capital, the rest went onto the books of banks or was securitised. Regulators cleared Ant to sell US$3 billion worth of asset-backed securities last month.

JD Digits absorbed 4 per cent of loans by its credit units Jiantiao and Baitiao in June, while the rest is offloaded among 600 financial institutions. The two units lent 261.2 billion yuan in the first half, growing by 110 per cent every year on average over the past three years.

Shanghai-based fintech Lufax Holding, backed by China's biggest insurer Ping An Insurance (Group), said its retail credit balance hit 535.8 billion yuan in September. It took on 2.8 per cent of the loans and passed the rest to over 50 financial institutions. Lufax said earlier this week it is raising its credit exposure.

Tencent's services include microloan product Weilidai through its WeBank affiliate, which lent over 3.7 trillion yuan to more than 28 million customers in nearly 600 Chinese cities last year. WeBank declined to specify the number of banks it co-lends with.

WeBank's Weilidai lent over 3.7 trillion yuan last year Photo: SCMP alt=WeBank's Weilidai lent over 3.7 trillion yuan last year Photo: SCMP

Banks' heavy reliance on fintech is relatively new and unseasoned algorithms could also introduce risk into loan portfolios, said regulators. Regulators also fear that banks will not have collateral to fall back on if something does not go wrong with data-driven lending.

Algorithms can potentially introduce bias, barring swathes of borrowers from credit. Machine-learning tools can yield combinations of borrower characteristics that predict race, religion or gender. An algorithm may rate an ethnic-minority borrower at a higher risk of default because similar borrowers have traditionally been given less favourable loan conditions.

Regulators are also fretting about cybersecurity as finance shifts online, from defence against hackers and malware to outages caused by a heavy drain on electricity.

"We cannot afford mistakes or accidents" in this field, said Carstens. "The core of networks should be public goods and extremely resilient."

Regulators also fear some of China's 7,227 microlenders might push high-interest rate loans onto those who can least afford them, such as students or farmers.

Illustrating the problem are the 20,000 members of Debtors' Union chat group, each earning less than 6,000 yuan a month. Members borrow between 30,000 yuan to as much as 1 million yuan from credit cards and fintech apps, with the record holder owing 15 million yuan. Most have to rely on family and friends to bail them out.

A user with the alias F said she had run up 150,000 yuan of debt on Ant's Huabei, Meituan's Meituan Lend, Baidu's Umoney and ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing Technology's Didi Finance unit.

Loan recovery methods in China can be brutal, as they are often outsourced to unscrupulous debt collectors. More than 100 cases were reported in 2016, involving loan sharks forcing women college students to hand over naked selfies to ensure they would pay their loans.

Most fintech firms lend at cheaper rates than the banking industry. Credit-card rates are capped by the central bank at 18 per cent a year. Private loan interest rates above 36 per cent are deemed illegal.

Ant's annual percentage rates (APRs) averaged 14.6 per cent, below the government's 15.4 per cent cap for one-year private loans. Private loan interest rates above 36 per cent are deemed illegal. Lufax has lowered its APRs for new borrowers below 24 per cent. That said, other online lenders have charged higher rates.

CBIRC's Guo Wuping has spotted "predatory lending" in China. Photo: State Council Information Office alt=CBIRC's Guo Wuping has spotted "predatory lending" in China. Photo: State Council Information Office

Even though banks are partners with fintech firms, enough of them felt squeezed out for their grumbling to filter up to the bank regulator.

"Financial service providers have been excessively chasing profits, carrying out predatory lending, and using technology to mislead financial consumers" during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Guo Wuping at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), who wrote that fintech's credit services are akin to banks' small loans, and should be regulated as such. "Regulatory arbitrage behaviour has occurred, and unfair competition with licensed financial institutions."

On November 2 as Singles' Day got under way, the CBIRC rolled out draft rules proposing to cap loans by the country's 7,227 microlenders. The draft was released three days before Ant's shares were due to start trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong and derailed the US$37 billion initial public offering. A clause in the proposed rules requires fintech firms to fund at least 30 per cent of their loans, aligning them with banks in the regulators' eyes.

Eight days later on November 10, antitrust regulators followed with another set of draft rules to look into potential monopolistic behaviour by Big Tech platforms.

"Financial technology companies use oligopoly status to charge excessive fees and increase the cost of financial consumers," said CBIRC's Guo.

Fintech is under intense regulatory scrutiny, and China's role as a trailblazer puts the country's fintech pioneers like WechatPay and Ant in focus.

F has started to close accounts at Ant's Huabei and other apps. "When I can get the credit from these online apps, I spend freely and often spend more than I earn. I have to stop, and the best way is to cut off the credit."

China's regulators agree and are closing the spigot of online credit.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker backs idea of a global agreement to govern Big Tech

    A key U.S. lawmaker endorsed the idea of an international agreement to govern the principles and standards for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • U.S. House Republican Leader McCarthy more optimistic about coronavirus relief

    U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he is more optimistic that a coronavirus relief bill can get done in Congress now that the national election is over. "The election is over so I'm more optimistic now that we can get something done," McCarthy, whose party is in the minority in the House, told reporters. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also a Republican, said earlier Thursday said there was some positive movement in efforts to reach a compromise.

  • A Houston Instagram influencer was found dead and naked on the side of the road. Her mother believes she was murdered.

    Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old influencer also known as Alexis Sharkey, was found dead in Houston over the weekend.

  • Boeing 737 MAX flies again with media onboard

    Boeing’s 737 MAX on Wednesday returned to the skies… with media onboard… in its first public flight since being grounded last year after two fatal crashes. The American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma was part of a concerted PR effort to restore the jet’s image following a 20-month ban.. and for American Airlines to demonstrate the jet’s safety ahead of the first commercial flight set for December 29. Boeing's best-selling jet was grounded in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, marking the industry's worst safety crisis in decades. On Wednesday - journalists in face coverings witnessed a comeback. It was the first time anyone besides regulators and industry personnel have flown on the MAX since the grounding - one that ignited investigations focusing on software that overwhelmed pilots. Critical for Boeing’s reputation and hard-hit finances - the FAA last month cleared the jet to fly again, following design changes and training upgrades. But families of some victims have protested the MAX’s return to service before a final investigative report on the second crash has been released.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings

    There is enough evidence to warrant a trial for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of unrest in Wisconsin, a court commissioner ruled Thursday after a contentious hearing in which the defendant's lawyer tried to show he had acted in self-defense. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the Aug. 25 fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during a night of unrest two days after the police shooting in Kenosha of Jacob Blake, a local Black man.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Special Report: Iran expands shrines and influence in Iraq

    In September, a senior Iranian commander made an unannounced visit to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest sites in the southern Iraqi city of Kerbala. Hassan Pelarak, a top officer in the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, had recently been sanctioned by the U.S. for weapons smuggling. The vast, $600 million expansion at the Imam Hussein shrine, which is revered as the place of martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, will swell the capacity of what is already the world's largest annual pilgrimage, dwarfing the Hajj to Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

  • Covid: Biden to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days

    The president-elect says universal mask-wearing should bring a "significant reduction" in Covid-19.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mexico's president calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators. The comments came as López Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty. The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit people’s movements are “fashionable among authorities ... who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.