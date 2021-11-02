China's flooded farms face climate woes

Reuters

The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan will coincide with the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030, but is struggling to pass major pieces of climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.