China's flooded farms face climate woes
China is the world's largest contributor to global warming, but meanwhile China's people are already suffering the brunt of climate change. (Nov. 2)
China is the world's largest contributor to global warming, but meanwhile China's people are already suffering the brunt of climate change. (Nov. 2)
The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan will coincide with the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030, but is struggling to pass major pieces of climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.
(Bloomberg) -- Biotechnology firm LianBio raised $325 million in an initial public offering, according to a statement, potentially opening a narrow path for U.S. listings by companies operating primarily in China.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe c
The Yankees failed to live up to expectations this season. D.J. Short recaps it all and looks ahead to next year in the latest Team Roundup. (inslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)
The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged during the summit to work with the European Union and other nations to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030.
Gemma and Tina question if their days of sexy costumes should be behind them.
Data: Climate Action Tracker; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosGLASGOW, Scotland — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated speech today at the COP26 climate summit broke new ground for the world’s third-largest emitter, but it won’t calm fears that the summit has failed to summon the urgency required to truly change the trajectory of the planet.The big picture: Success or failure in Glasgow will largely be defined by the plans that individual countries bring to the table to limit their emis
The Cubs are set to name Rays coach Greg Brown their new hitting coach, a position left vacant after they parted ways with Anthony Iapoce in October.
The former Dolphin was perplexed
At a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, activist Greta Thunberg criticized the leaders attending the U.N. Climate Change Conference, saying, “Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership.”
The policing problem SCOTUS could fix — but won't
As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally. Exemption decisions for medical, religious and administrative reasons will be made by unit commanders around the world, on what the Pentagon says will be a “case-by-case” basis. Brig. Gen. Darrin Cox, surgeon general at Army Forces Command, said commanders want to ensure they are following the rules.
Oliver said there are a lot of people, liberals included, who believe that homelessness is a personal failing. And the first step in fixing it, is changing that perception.
Yung Miami took to Instagram to post and then later delete a photo of her on a beach vacation with a man, who, from her caption, seemed to be Diddy.
Hall is still riveting to watch, but he returns after a glut of other, wittier TV killers worth rooting for
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
When the Mets hired then-Boston Red Sox assistant GM Zack Scott in 2020, the agreement came with a potential catch: A prohibition against the Mets hiring any other members of the Boston organization.
The officials missed an obvious penalty on the Chris Boswell injury.
A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.
The suspects — several of whom were juveniles — were later arrested.
The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.