'Sanctions mean chaos': China's foreign minister echoes Xi Jinping's 'transcendent' global security initiative call

3 min read
In this article:
  Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

China has stepped up calls to remove unilateral sanctions and renewed its push for a global security initiative that it says will transcend Western security theories.

In an article in Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote that sanctions were causing more chaos.

Wang made the assessment as part of an expansion on a global security initiative advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Boao Forum for Asia on Thursday, saying the initiative "transcended Western geopolitical security theory".

At the forum, Xi said China opposed decoupling and called for action to stop "severe and negative" spillover effects from policy decisions and to help stabilise the global supply chain.

Facing mounting pressure from the United States, Beijing is trying to challenge Washington's global agenda and consolidate ties with its neighbours, calling on them not to side with the US.

Tensions between China and the US escalated when Russia invaded Ukraine, and Washington has threatened Beijing with sanctions for refusing to condemn Moscow.

China has vowed to continue normal trade relations with Russia, which it calls a comprehensive strategic partner.

"At present, the global economic recovery is still sluggish and inflationary pressure continues to rise. Various crises in finance, trade, energy, food, industrial and supply chains are coming one after another," Wang wrote in the article, adding that a few countries had imposed unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction.

"They suppressed and contained the economic and technological development of other countries, making people's livelihood in developing countries difficult.

"All countries in the world are riding on a big ship with a shared destiny. If they want to cross the stormy seas and sail towards a bright future, they must work together in the same boat. It is unacceptable to try to throw anyone into the sea."

The US has stepped up efforts to decouple from China since the administration of former US president Donald Trump launched a trade war in 2018.

US President Joe Biden has continued with an adversarial policy towards the country, labelling it a "strategic competitor", while deepening attempts to contain its technological development.

Washington has launched an Indo-Pacific strategy to isolate China and established a new security alliance with Britain and Australia dubbed Aukus.

Wang said any "cold war mentality" and "power bloc" formation should be abolished, while the sovereignty of different nations should be respected.

"History has repeatedly warned us that self-reliance and bullying the weak are the cause of turmoil," Wang said. "In the face of a rapidly changing world, we must oppose hegemonic encroachment on sovereignty, uphold sovereign independence and equality and promote equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries."

The security of one country could not be at the expense of compromising the security of other countries and regional security could not be guaranteed by strengthening, or even expanding, military blocs, Wang said.

"The international community should unequivocally support all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises, oppose any forces that fan the flames and obstruct peace talks," he said.

