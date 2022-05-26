China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penny Wong
    Australian politician

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-strong delegation arrived in the Solomon Islands Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region.

Australia was scrambling to counter the move by sending its own Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Fiji to shore up support in the Pacific. Wong has been on the job just five days following an Australian election and had just arrived back Wednesday night from a meeting in Tokyo.

“We need to respond to this because this is China seeking to increase its influence in the region of the world where Australia has been the security partner of choice since the Second World War,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Meanwhile, the Media Association of Solomon Islands was calling on its members to boycott a news conference being held in the capital, Honiara, by Wang and his counterpart from the Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele.

That's because only selected media were invited to the event, and the schedule allowed for just a single question to be asked of Wang by China's state-owned broadcaster CCTV.

“Its a tough call to make regarding the media boycott for the press event on Thursday,” wrote association president Georgina Kekea on Twitter. “Our protest is for our govt to see our disappointment. They have failed us & they failed to protect #democracy.”

China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock waves around the world.

That pact has raised fears that China could send troops to the island nation or even establish a military base there, not far from Australia. The Solomon Islands and China say there are no plans for a base.

A draft document obtained by The Associated Press shows that Wang is hoping to strike a deal with 10 small Pacific nations during his visit. The sweeping agreement covers everything from security to fisheries and is seen by one Pacific leader as an attempt by Beijing to wrest control of the region.

Wang is hoping the countries will endorse the pre-written agreement as part of a joint communique after a May 30 meeting in Fiji with the other foreign ministers.

During his 10-day visit, Wang is also planning to make stops in Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese FM to visit Solomon Islands amid security pact worry

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Solomon Islands this week in what the South Pacific nation’s leader said was a “milestone” in his country’s relationship with China, amid concerns that their new security pact could allow Chinese military personnel on the islands. The visit of Wang at the head of a 20-person delegation on Thursday and Friday comes amid growing concerns about China’s influence in the strategically important Solomon Islands.

  • New Zealand extends troop deployments to Solomon Islands

    New Zealand on Wednesday said it would extend the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment to the Solomon Islands until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific. New Zealand deployed troops to the Solomon Islands at the request of the nation's government in late 2021 after rioting broke out in the capital city of Honiara. The troops are part of the Pacific-led Solomon Islands International Assistance Force, which includes troops from Fiji, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

  • States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was quick to react to this week’s carnage at a Texas elementary school, sending a tweet listing the gun control measures the Democratic-controlled state has taken. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Americas Summit after doubts

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next month and plans to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, close allies of the South American leader said late Wednesday. Three of Bolsonaro's Cabinet ministers confirmed Bolsonaro's decision to The Associated Press, following weeks during which his attendance remained a question, with some media reporting he had ruled it out. The Brazilian officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly, said the bilateral meeting with Biden has been confirmed.

  • Russia lurches towards default as the US Treasury ends a key bond payment exemption

    Russia said in response that it would pay its debts in rubles and accused the US of trying to force it into a "artificial" default.

  • U.N. vote on Thursday on U.S. push for more North Korea sanctions

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council will vote on Thursday on a U.S. push to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, a move that China, which has veto power, said would not solve any problems. The vote comes a day after Pyongyang fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, following U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of ballistic missile launches this year, which are banned by the Security Council.

  • Germany says its policy on China is under development

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is concerned about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging China to be transparent about developments in the province. Berlin's China policy "is under development," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference. Western states and rights groups accuse Xinjiang authorities of detaining and torturing Uyghurs and other minorities in camps.

  • Half of Khersons population has left the region head of the Kherson regional military administration

    MAZURENKO ALONA - Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 17:51 The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Gennady Lahuta, claimed that 50% of the population had left the region because people are not willing to live under occupation.

  • Demand by Orthodox Church of Ukraine over monastery could widen rift

    The Orthodox Church of Ukraine is seeking permission from the government to take over a building on the grounds of a historic monastery in Kyiv, a move likely to widen a rift with a separate Ukrainian church that adheres to Moscow. The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex is a Ukrainian cultural treasure and the headquarters of the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church known as the Moscow Patriarchate. Ukrainians and Russians are predominantly Orthodox Christians, but Ukrainian church leaders have been at odds with Russia since the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was formed in 2018, ending centuries of Russian stewardship over Ukraine's largest church.

  • U.S., S. Korea test missiles after North’s launches

    STORY: The drills included surface-to-surface missile tests involving the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) of the United States and South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).Earlier in the day, North Korea fired three missiles. The first appeared to be an ICBM, the second was unidentified and appeared to have failed mid-flight, while the third was a SRBM, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.In Seoul over the weekend, Biden and Yoon had agreed to hold bigger military drills and deploy more U.S. strategic assets if necessary to deter North Korea's intensifying weapons tests.

  • Putin hikes Russian pensions, plays down Ukraine impact on economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin ordered 10% rises on Wednesday in pensions and the minimum wage to cushion Russians from inflation, but denied the country's economic problems were all linked to the war in Ukraine. "When I say 'difficult', it doesn't mean all these difficulties are connected to the special military operation," Putin told a televised meeting of the State Council in Moscow. His comments ignored the fact that rising inflation in Western economies is in part a direct consequence of Russia's war in Ukraine, which has driven up prices for energy and food around the world.

  • U.S. says China and Russia bomber drill shows depth of their alignment

    A joint strategic bomber exercise by Russia and China in East Asia on Tuesday shows the depth of the two countries' alignment, a senior U.S. administration official said. Russia's defense ministry earlier confirmed the joint patrol, which it said lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 and Chinese Xian H-6 strategic bombers. Planes from the Japanese and South Korean air force shadowed the Russian and Chinese jets for part of the exercise, Russia said.

  • UN Corrects China on Human Rights Chief’s ‘Actual’ Words To Xi

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations issued a “clarification” of its human rights chief’s remarks during a call with President Xi Jinping, in an apparent suggestion Chinese state media mischaracterized her comments.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Reven

  • Defense & National Security — Iran deal prospects dim

    President Biden’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks with Iran has given a dim outlook for prospects of a return to the deal, telling a Senate panel it was “tenuous at best” despite nearly a year of talks to revive the agreement. We’ll break down the Biden administration’s consensus plus the latest on the Ukraine-Russia war…

  • Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework unlikely to drive Japanese and South Korean businesses from China, analysts say

    The US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) marks the latest attempt by Washington to counter China's rising influence in global supply chains, but strong incentives remain for businesses in South Korea and Japan to maintain ties with the huge Chinese market, according to analysts. The official launch of the IPEF during US President Joe Biden's first trip to Asia has triggered concerns in Beijing that the agreement - covering supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anti-corruption e

  • Taliban say deal signed with UAE firm to manage airports

    The Taliban announced a deal Tuesday allowing an Emirati company to manage three airports in Afghanistan after the fall of the country's U.S.-backed government. Under the deal, the Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions would manage the airports in Herat, Kabul and Kandahar, the Taliban said.

  • Pakistan Latest: Khan to Return in Six Days if No Polls Called

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan repeated demands for the government to call for fresh elections in six days, failing which he will return to Islamabad to stage a sit-in with two million people. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush

  • Russian Land Mines Are Killing Ukrainians and Will Take Years to Clear

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian troops may have withdrawn from northern Ukraine but the land mines they scattered across the area pose a significant problem to a semblance of normal life resuming, according to Kyiv’s mayor.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningVita

  • Indian oil minister says oil at $110 a barrel not sustainable

    India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that a crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, as the world faces an energy price crisis which is contributing to rising global inflation. Oil prices have surged this year, with Brent crude hitting $139 a barrel in March for its highest price since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. As countries around the world struggle with the impact of inflation on disposable income, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on the same WEF panel that food inflation in the South Asian country was at a "manageable level".

  • Shareholders back Shell's climate strategy after raucous meeting

    Shareholders backed Shell's climate strategy in a meeting on Tuesday that was disrupted by dozens of climate protesters, while a climate activist proposal from the Follow This group received fewer votes than last year. It followed a Dutch court ruling in May 2021, telling the company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in absolute terms by 45% by 2030 across the entire lifecycle of its hydrocarbons. Shell aims to cut to net zero by 2050 all greenhouse gas emissions, including those from burning fuel and from products it sells.