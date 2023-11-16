China's Foreign Ministry says talks between Xi and Biden did not change China's position on "Ukraine crisis"

Negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not change China's attitude to the "Ukrainian crisis" (war).

Source: China’s Foreign Ministry, citing spokesperson Mao Ning at a briefing.

Details: Asked whether "anything new" was heard about China's position on Russia's war against Ukraine and the war between Israel and Palestine during the talks between the two presidents, Mao Ning answered:

Quote: "Indeed, the two Presidents exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern including the Ukraine crisis [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.] and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

China’s position on both issues is clear and consistent. We stand on the side of equity and justice and remain committed to promoting talks for peace and deescalation."

Background:

US President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This is their first face-to-face meeting in a year and Xi's first visit to the US in four years.

During his meeting with US President Joe Biden, Xi Jinping called the partnership between the two countries "the most important bilateral relationship in the world", saying that "the earth is big enough for both countries to succeed".

Support UP or become our patron!