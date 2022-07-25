China's foreign policy to promote benevolent power while standing firm, Wang Yi says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

China will pursue a dual-track approach in its foreign policy, based on the directives of President Xi Jinping, by promoting itself as a benevolent power while standing firm on core issues, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the comments on Sunday during a session to deliberate on foreign policy guidance Xi has issued over the years.

Wang said a series of challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts meant that foreign policy needed to be updated.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"Whether it is the global epidemic or the escalation of geopolitical conflicts, it is clear to the world that the traditional theory of international relations is no longer suitable for the common pursuit of development and progress of people of all countries," Wang was quoted as saying by the foreign ministry.

"It is also difficult to cope with the emerging problems and challenges."

Wang's remarks came ahead of the 20th Communist Party congress to be held this autumn, when a major leadership reshuffle - including a third term for Xi as Communist Party chief - is expected. It is common for senior officials to deliberate on Xi's policy directives in the run-up to the party congress.

Wang said China had portrayed itself as a power that sought to cooperate with other nations, but it would be firm to hit back if its sovereignty were infringed.

China has called for "inclusive rather than exclusive" international relations that stress a "win-win situation rather than monopoly, cooperation rather than confrontation and stability rather than conflict", Wang said.

Wang said China would be firm in defending its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and the nation had the "courage to fight a great struggle".

"We will struggle to the end against all forces that are attempting to overthrow the nation's socialism and the system led by the Communist Party and blocking the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he said.

China faces an uphill battle to maintain relations with its neighbours, and other major powers, including the United States and Europe, are growing more suspicious of its development. Europe is wary of China's closer ties with Russia, reflected in Beijing's refusal to regard Moscow's war in Ukraine as an invasion.

China and the US are confronting each other on almost all fronts. China has repeatedly warned Washington it will face a strong reaction if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Beijing regards the self-ruled island as a breakaway province to be taken back, by force if necessary.

Beijing is also stepping up engagement with its Southeast Asian neighbours, arguing external forces such as the US should not be involved in South China Sea disputes between China and countries in the region.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has soured China's relations with the West further, with Beijing hitting back against suggestions that the virus originated in the country.

Wang said there were many "black swan" and "grey rhino" events facing China and that he expected more challenges ahead.

"The country's development is still in a period of important strategic opportunities, and there is new development to the challenges and opportunities facing the nation," he said.

Wang reiterated that Beijing was not seeking hegemony but building a new type of international relations that stressed mutual respect, fairness and justice. He said the model of international relations China has advanced had transcended the historical limitations of "universal values" stressed by the West.

Wang said China would continue to promote the Belt and Road Initiative, its global trade and infrastructure strategy, and did not seek a "zero-sum" game in international relations.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

    The countdown to the final has begun in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party – and Britain’s new prime minister.

  • Kenya election: Why health care is such a key issue

    The lack of health cover in Kenya means Herima Mwakima used all her savings to keep her brother alive.

  • Tunisia vote marks a death of a dream for some Arab Spring protesters

    Tunisians are voting on a new constitution that has been internationally criticised.

  • Algeria's top diplomat backs Syria's return to Arab League

    Algeria’s foreign minister on Monday decried Syria’s decadelong suspension from the Arab League during a visit to Damascus, indicating support for the war-torn country's return to the organization under President Bashar Assad. Syria was expelled from the 22-member group and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out in March 2011, following a heavy-handed crackdown by Assad's government on mass protests demanding reforms. The country quickly descended into civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s population and left large parts of Syria destroyed.

  • Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

    Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year. The executions, first announced in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men, including from United Nations experts and Cambodia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step."

  • Chinese manufacturers in Shenzhen, including Huawei and SMIC, go under 'closed-loop' operating mode amid Omicron outbreak

    Major Chinese manufacturing enterprises in Shenzhen, including Huawei Technologies Co, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and drone maker DJI, have been advised to go under a "closed-loop" production system that restricts movement of employees, according to industry sources with knowledge of the local government directive. The initiative, which started on Sunday and concludes after seven days, comes as the southern Chinese tech hub doubles its efforts to stave off a fresh outb

  • China reports 982 new COVID cases for July 23 vs 817 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 982 new coronavirus cases for July 23, of which 129 were symptomatic and 853 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. In Guangxi for example, which is battling an outbreak in the coastal resort of Beihai, there were 23 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 35 the previous day and 325 new local asymptomatic cases versus 174 the previous day, government data showed. The financial hub of Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 21 new local asymptomatic cases versus 16 the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

  • Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

    Protesters stormed a United Nations base in the eastern Congolese city of Goma on Monday, looting valuables and demanding the departure of peacekeepers from the region.

  • Indonesia's Widodo to meet Xi on rare China trip before G20

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo was heading to Beijing on Monday for a rare visit by a foreign leader under China's strict COVID-19 protocols and ahead of what could be the first overseas trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. Xi, who has participated in international meetings only by video link during the pandemic, may end his COVID-19 isolation and attend a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, analysts both inside and outside China said. “The restrictions during the pandemic years have shrunk China’s diplomatic activities,” said Zhu Feng, dean of the School of International Studies of Nanjing University.

  • Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

    Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to tame runaway inflation that has further eroded the country’s unstable currency. The unprecedented move was announced Monday by the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, to boost confidence in the local currency. Trust in Zimbabwe's currency is low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008 which reached 5 billion%, according to the IMF.

  • Marvel Studios Issues Emotional ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Teaser

    The film is due in theaters this fall.

  • China's Latest Covid Lockdown Could Spell Trouble For Apple

    China forced some of its biggest companies to operate within a "closed loop" restricted system for seven days as the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen battled its latest Covid outbreak, Reuters reports. The companies included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, oil producer CNOOC Ltd, automaker BYD Co, networking giants Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp, and drone-maker DJI. Shenzhen reported 21 cases for July 23, ver

  • Biden faces increasing calls for rolling back China tariffs amid inflation

    Amid record inflation, several industry experts are calling on the Biden administration to eliminate the country’s Section 301 tariffs on China.

  • China warns Pelosi about Taiwan visit

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rescheduled trip to Taiwan is eliciting a warning from China. According to authorities, there’ll be a ‘grave impact’ on China’s political foundation. We took a look at further details.

  • Vox Populi: 'What's the difference between Donald Trump and Jim Jones?'

    Reader-submitted comments on Trump, abortion, gun violence, mass shootings and politics.

  • China needs to grow its US dollar reserves to boost the yuan's status as a global reserve currency and gain credibility, new study says

    Dollar dominance isn't going away soon, but a new paper argues China can uplift the yuan by increasing its dollar reserves.

  • Rockets’ Tari Eason drops 37 points in Drew League contest

    Rockets rookie Tari Eason pulled up to the Drew League over the weekend and put on a show for All In.

  • Railroads Can’t Fill $80,000 Jobs. That’s a Problem for the Stocks.

    The major freight railroads have cut their head counts to reduce their biggest cost. But the result, particularly for the U.S. rails, has been slipping service and performance, and worker unrest. Given competition for labor, the result won’t be easy or cheap.

  • From war to peace: Vietnam's rubber sandals march on

    Made from recycled military truck or aircraft tyres, Vietnam's hand-made rubber sandals, the famously rugged footwear of the Viet Cong, have travelled vast distances over the decades.

  • Study: Millennials didn't stray far from where they grew up

    Growing up in mid-sized Virginia Beach, Andrew Waldholtz wanted to live in a big city so he moved to the District of Columbia for college. Now living 940 miles (1,513 kilometers) away from Virginia Beach, Waldholtz is in a distinct minority among others who reached adulthood in the 21st century in that he resides a half-continent away from where he grew up, according to a new study by U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University researchers released Monday. The study found that by age 26 more than two-thirds of young adults in the U.S. lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away and 90% resided less than 500 miles (804 kilometers) away.