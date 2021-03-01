China's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a small toy figurine and representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag
Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith
·2 min read

By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bitcoin's 300% price surge since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and capital outflows as volatility spikes.

China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017, smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90% of global bitcoin trading.

Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi and OKEx. Once-dormant Chinese trading chatrooms on social media have become busier.

"I've come to look for investment opportunities," said Paris Chang, who opened an account last month at cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Brushing aside worries over the volatility and the recent sell-off, he said: "This market is for the big hearts."

China-focused cryptocurrency exchanges are not licensed on the mainland, but individuals can easily open accounts and trade online if they upload details of their Chinese identity cards.

Exchanges such as Binance and MXC bar the use of yuan and only allow trading between cryptocurrency pairs, such as bitcoin versus the dollar-linked stablecoin tether (USDT).

But Chinese investors can use peer-to-peer markets to buy USDT using yuan, with payment made via bank cards or online transfers. This process does not violate Chinese laws.

But Chinese individuals appear to be moving capital overseas under official quotas to obtain their USDT, under the guise of making medical or other legitimate purchases, a regulatory source told Reuters. The loophole allows investors to get around China's strict capital controls.

China's securities market watchdog told its regional bureaux last week to adopt tighter oversight of cryptocurrency trading, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter but is not authorised to speak to the media.

He added that overseas-registered exchanges are outside Beijing's remit.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Huang Mengqi, a lawyer at Beijing DHH Law Firm, said regulators' inability to govern offshore cryptocurrency exchanges could blind them to potential risks.

"You cannot stop people from trading bitcoin, because Chinese law recognises the value of virtual assets. Anything with value should be allowed to change hands," Huang said.

The absence of data and investor information on those exchanges, however, complicates China's anti-money laundering efforts and blunts the effectiveness of capital controls, the lawyer said.

In 2020, $17.5 billion worth of digital assets flowed out of Chinese exchanges to foreign venues, 53% more than in the previous year, suggesting a rise in capital flight out of China, consultancy PeckShield said in its anti-money laundering report.

Changhao Jiang, co-founder and CTO of Cobo, a Chinese cryptocurrency custodian and digital wallet provider, saw a jump in business this year.

"China remains a very big market for cryptocurrencies," said Jiang, whose firm's mission is to "make it easy to own and use cryptocurrencies."

(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bitcoin Price Predictions Are Unreliable

    It's a phenomenon familiar to anyone who follows the cryptocurrency industry. A prominent figure—the CEO of a digital currency exchange, a key developer or researcher, a successful cryptocurrency investor—makes a dramatic prediction about the price of bitcoin or the general movement of the digital currency sphere. As is usually the case in the financial world, sometimes these predictions come to pass.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There's another way to build wealth with cannabis stocks, though. Instead of trading for the short term, find stocks of well-run companies with great growth prospects and stick with them over the long term. Here are three cannabis stocks to buy and hold that should provide tremendous returns over the next several years.

  • Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed nearly 2.5 million lives.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Doubted Due to ESG, Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nursing losses after its worst weekly plunge in almost a year and on one view its longer term outlook could be even worse because of environmental concerns and tightening regulations.The sheer amount of energy needed to mine Bitcoin and the prospect that governments will create more obstacles for the largest cryptocurrency point to the token losing “most of its value over time,” BCA Research Inc. said.The expense and slowness of Bitcoin transactions make it “unsuitable as a medium of exchange,” BCA Research Chief Global Strategist Peter Berezin wrote in the report released Friday. In addition, environmental, social and governance-focused funds are likely to shun companies associated with Bitcoin due to the large energy consumption by miners on computer networks.Bitcoin is still up more than five times over the past year, a divisive rally pitting believers in a new asset class against naysayers who see a speculative bubble. Among notable recent developments are Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion purchase of the token. At the same time, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are among those signaling caution.Governments will create more obstacles because they could lose billions of dollars in revenue from seigniorage -- the difference between the face value of money and the cost to produce it -- according to BCA.“Many companies have cozied up to Bitcoin in order to associate themselves with the digital currency’s technological mystique,” BCA’s Berezin added. “As ESG funds start to flee Bitcoin, its price will begin a downward spiral. Stay away.”Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 3% to about $46,615 as of 8:13 a.m. in London on Monday. That leaves it well off the record high of $58,350 set just over a week ago.Other commentators remain bullish on the outlook for digital currencies. While there are many risks, Bitcoin is at a tipping point and we may be “at the start of massive transformation of cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report.The Citi team including Kathleen Boyle highlighted the token’s increased attractiveness for institutional investors and the argument that it can help to hedge inflation risk.In the shorter term, investment flows into Bitcoin funds may be among the keys to the price outlook. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust -- the largest traded crypto fund -- are “ceasing,” and the cash going into other Bitcoin vehicles isn’t “strong enough to prevent an overall slowing in the Bitcoin fund flow impulse.”(Updates with comment from Citigroup from the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Does This Valuation Of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Globus Medical, Inc. ( NYSE:GMED ) by taking the...

  • Coronavirus 2021: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

    A recent study estimated that 1 in 5 Americans delayed seeking healthcare during the pandemic. When those patients return, the influx will require caregivers -- and that's where the country's largest healthcare staffing company, AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN), shines. The company is a leader in talent solutions for the healthcare industry, and is in the perfect position to staff clinics, operating rooms, and hospital units to meet the demand.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here Are 3 Ways to Be Ready

    Many investors are growing anxious about ominous signs looming on the stock market horizon. Meanwhile, unemployment figures and other economic indicators aren't suggesting that a rapid economic recovery is taking hold. If you're confident that another stock market crash is around the corner, then you should adjust your portfolio accordingly.

  • Do Institutions Own The a2 Milk Company Limited (NZSE:ATM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of The a2 Milk Company Limited ( NZSE:ATM ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • As the market nosedived last year, my older brother advised me to sell. I lost $80,000. How can I ever forgive him?

    This time last year, when the market was nosediving, my older brother advised me to get out of the market, and go to cash to conserve my assets. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis

    Hyatt Hotels Corp called symbols of hate "abhorrent" on Sunday after the design of a stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at one of its hotels drew comparisons to a Norse rune used by Nazis during World War Two. High-profile Republicans including former President Donald Trump were attending the four-day event in Orlando, Florida, as conflict rages between Trump allies and establishment politicians trying to distance the party from him. A photo of the CPAC stage went viral on social media on Saturday, with thousands of Twitter users sharing posts comparing its distinctive design to an othala rune, one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted to "reconstruct a mythic 'Aryan' past," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Israel-Iran Tensions Rise as Netanyahu Says Tehran Attacked Ship

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel accused Iran of attacking one of its cargo ships in the Gulf of Oman last week, as tensions mount over the U.S.’s desire to rejoin a nuclear deal with Tehran.“It was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday in an interview with Kan radio, a local station. Iran “is Israel’s greatest enemy and we are striking it across the region.”The Israeli-owned car carrier, called the Helios Ray, was struck by an explosion while sailing 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast of Oman either on Feb. 25 or the early hours of Feb. 26. None of its crew was hurt and the vessel is now docked in Dubai for repairs.“We categorically reject” Israel’s accusation, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in a press conference on Monday in Tehran.Friction between Israel and Iran has been high at a time U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring rejoining a 2015 accord designed to reduce Tehran’s nuclear activities. Netanyahu opposes Washington returning to the pact, saying it would pave the way for Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the U.S. from the accord in 2018 and tightened sanctions on Iran.Iran has accused Israel of several attacks and killings in the past year. It said Israel sabotaged one of its nuclear facilities in July and assassinated a top Iranian nuclear scientist in November.Israeli media reported that the country launched missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria over the weekend in response to the assault on the ship. Israel’s military did not comment.The Helios Ray, owned by Tel Aviv-based Ray Shipping Ltd., had traversed the Strait of Hormuz and was on its way to Singapore when the explosion occurred, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and information from U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, which serves as a link between the Royal Navy and commercial vessels in high-risk areas. It turned around on Feb. 26.The Associated Press, citing unnamed American officials, said the explosion created two holes on each side of the ship, just above the waterline.Several merchant vessels have been attacked or detained in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman over the last two years, rattling oil and shipping markets. Iran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in January and its forces boarded another ship in the Gulf of Oman in August 2020. It also detained the U.K.-flagged Stena Impero for several months in 2019.Four oil vessels were attacked with explosives in May 2019 while at anchorage off Fujairah, a United Arab Emirates port on the Gulf of Oman coast. Two more were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman in June. Iran was blamed for the incidents but denied involvement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which just passed the U.S. House, includes several tax savers.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • Corum Group Limited's (ASX:COO) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

    Corum Group (ASX:COO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last...

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My brother owes $10K to our late father’s estate. There’s no loan agreement and I’m executor. How should I approach repayment?

    ‘He feels that if he had paid this money back before dad passed, he would still get half back and, therefore, owes $5,000.’

  • Dogecoin Gets New Wings With Developer Upgrades: What You Need To Know

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the joke cryptocurrency popularized by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, has received an under-the-hood upgrade. What Happened: The release of the Dogecoin Core 1.14.3 was announced on the r/dogecoin discussion board on Reddit on Sunday. The update includes “important performance improvements," and is a “strongly recommended update for everyone [running a DOGE node].” Why It Matters: Significant improvements to the speed at which a node can upload blocks will be made by removing expensive integrity checks which were previously carried out each time a block was sent to another node after the update is applied. The default time that transactions are cached in the mempool — a mechanism for storing information on unconfirmed transactions — will be reduced from 336 hours to 24 hours. See Also: In Bitcoin's Path Back To ,000, Institutional Investors, Whales Battle Miners The default setting can be modified by inputting a value in hours that makes the most sense for the use cases the node serves. Technical development in DOGE has mirrored Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to CoinDesk. “Since March 2014, “[Dogecoin Core] has always been based on Bitcoin,” said DOGE developer Maximilian Keller, as per CoinDesk. The price increase in the meme cryptocurrency has hastened the improvements in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency. DOGE has risen 812.56% since the year began. In the same period BTC has given 58.12% returns. Price Action: DOGE traded 0.82% higher at $ 0.049 at press time, while BTC traded 0.54% higher at $46,637.15. Read Next: Dogenomics: What's So Special About Dogecoin Anyway? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIn Bitcoin's Path Back To ,000, Institutional Investors, Whales Battle MinersWhy Cardano Is Surging Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Slump© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.