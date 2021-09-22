China's Guangdong reports human case of H5N6 bird flu

(Corrects headline and para 1 to read H5N6, not N5H6)

BEIJING (Reuters) - The health authority in southern China's Guangdong province said on Wednesday that a single case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan.

The infected patient, a 53-year-old male, is being treated in hospital, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement, adding that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly, Editing by Louise Heavens)