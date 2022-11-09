China's Guangzhou city brings back mass testing to fight worst COVID outbreak

Liz Lee and Bernard Orr
·3 min read

By Liz Lee and Bernard Orr

BEIJING (Reuters) - Millions of residents of China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou will be required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, authorities said, in an effort to control the city's worst outbreak with infections topping 2,000 for two consecutive days.

As local cases across China reached their highest level since April 30, authorities announced on social media that five districts representing more than half Guangzhou's population of almost 19 million would need to undergo mass testing.

The latest round of mass testing in Guangzhou comes as China battles a rebound in infections in several economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing, which have dampened hopes that the world's second-largest economy could ease curbs and restrictions soon.

Authorities are determined to get on top of the outbreaks and make good on President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy, without having to impose mass lockdowns of the sort that shut Shanghai earlier this year.

The districts in Guangzhou subject to mass testing this week include Haizhu, which has seen the bulk of the city's cases. A district-wide lockdown from Saturday to Monday has been extended to Friday as cases rise.

"My residential compound in Tianhe (district) has been locked up since yesterday," said Guangzhou resident Jason Li.

"I was suddenly notified by my compound. Residents were instructed not to leave our building."

Li said he hadn't been told for how long his compound would be locked up.

"Thank god I've stocked up on groceries recently," he said.

Lily Li, a Guangzhou resident, said the outbreak in the city had worsened in the past two days, having spread to Tianhe, just north of Haizhu.

"Honestly, it's already a huge surprise that Tianhe hadn't been affected sooner," she said.

Guangzhou reported 2,637 new locally transmitted COVID cases for Nov. 8, up from 2,377 a day earlier amid the city's most serious outbreak to date and accounting for nearly a third of the 8,176 new local infections reported in China on the day.

ECONOMIC TOLL

In the latest sign of how anti-virus measures are crushing consumer demand, China's factory gate prices for October dropped for the first time since December 2020 and consumer inflation moderated, in part due to strict COVID curbs.

In central China, Apple supplier Foxconn said it would continue to maintain closed-loop operations - a system where staff live on-site isolated from the wider world - at its iPhone plant even as the economic zone that housed the factory lifted a seven-day lockdown.

Foxconn has declined to disclose the number of infections or comment on the conditions of those infected. The issues at the plant have hit iPhone production, prompting Apple on Monday to say that it expects lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models.

While COVID cases in China are small by global standards, the policy response has been relentless and mass testing for large populations has been the norm since 2020.

Mass testing is generally free, but some local governments are resuming charges for tests as their finances come under strain amid a slowing economy.

A COVID testing company in Xuchang, a city in Henan province, said on Tuesday they would stop all testing-related work from Friday due to late payments from authorities.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Bernard Orr, Martin Quin Pollard and Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub becoming China's latest COVID-19 epicentre and testing the city's ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown. Guangzhou accounted for nearly a third of the new infections. The increase was modest by global standards but significant for China, where outbreaks are to be quickly tackled when they surface under its zero-COVID policy.

  • Beijing mass tests residents for COVID-19

    STORY: The uptick in cases was smaller than numbers detected in the cities of Guangzhou and Zhengzhou, but enough to spark a new burst of PCR tests for many of its residents and a lockdown of more buildings and neighborhoods.Nationwide, new locally transmitted infections climbed to 7,475 on November 7, according to China's health authority, up from 5,496 the day before and the highest since May 1. Guangzhou accounted for nearly a third of the new infections.The increase was modest by global standards but significant for China, where outbreaks are quickly tackled when they surface. The sharp rebound will test China's ability to keep its COVID measures surgical and targeted, and challenge the expectations of investors that the world's second-largest economy could soon reopen its borders or even back off from its zero-tolerance approach.

  • European Rift to Contain Soaring Gas Prices Deepens Over Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The split in the European Union is deepening over how to contain an energy crisis, with nations supporting a price cap on imported natural gas accusing the bloc’s executive of being too slow to develop a proposal to limit the costs of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardl

  • Chinese exports fall for the first time since 2020 as Xi Jinping persists with zero Covid

    Chinese exports fell in October for the first time since the start of the pandemic as the country’s zero-Covid controls continued to hammer factory output and the global economy faltered.

  • BioNTech executive says it is too early to predict China vaccine approval

    A BioNTech executive on Monday confirmed that the company is in discussions with Chinese authorities over regulatory approval of the German biotech firm's COVID-19 vaccine for use by expatriates in China but the outcome was uncertain. He added it was too early to predict the extent or the timing of such an approval for foreigners working in China. BioNTech shares rose on Friday after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the vaccine and he pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens.

  • Colombia’s Policy U-Turns Are Piling Up Under New Leftist Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The first three months of the Gustavo Petro administration have been rough.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and BlackoutsTime after time, the Colombian president or some high-ranking me

  • The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)

    Maxing out your 401(k) may seem like a no-brainer for your financial bucket list. If you maxed out your 401(k) consistently for a couple of decades, you could easily retire a millionaire. A 401(k) is a great wealth-building tool.

  • Alex Padilla makes history as first Latino elected to U.S. Senate from California

    Alex Padilla wins election to the Senate seat he was appointed to after Kamala Harris became vice president; results unknown in competitive House races.

  • What's the last hurricane to make landfall on Florida's east coast in November?

    Only one hurricane has made landfall on Florida's east coast in November in recorded history. That could change if Tropical Storm Nicole intensifies into a hurricane in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean before reaching the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday night.

  • HSBC CEO Noel Quinn vows to help reboot Hong Kong's economy as city reopens for business after Covid restrictions

    HSBC, Hong Kong's biggest lender, will do whatever it takes to put the city's economy back on track in the post-pandemic era despite the challenges posed by the rising global interest-rate cycle, according to its global head. The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit and the easing of quarantine measures will help Hong Kong to reboot from the pandemic, Noel Quinn, the bank's London-based CEO, said at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon. "As the international community continues to revi

  • Hurricane forecast: Full moon, king tide and far-reaching Nicole a dangerous combination | WeatherTiger

    Subtropical Storm Nicole: Widespread coastal flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rain will begin along the Florida East Coast on Tuesday.

  • NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail

    A New York judge ordered 18-year-old Noah Green held on $1 million cash bail in connection to an October drive-by shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island.

  • Before 'Succession,' Jeremy Strong spent years watching close friends like Jessica Chastain land starring roles while crashing in his grandpa's basement: 'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't difficult'

    Jeremy Strong says he never gave up and spent his life preparing to one day work with one of his heroes, Anthony Hopkins, in "Armageddon Time."

  • RSV Sickens Dylan Dreyer's Children With Wheezing, Cough, Fever

    As RSV cases rise, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shares what it was like for her children to get sick. Her baby was wheezing, her toddler was breathing fast.

  • Chinese real-estate stocks surge after private sector gets bond-financing boost

    A self-regulated body comprising an array of financial institutions said Tuesday that it would expand bond-financing tools under the direction of the country's central bank "to support private companies including real-estate companies."

  • ‘Turkey is non-negotiable’: Americans refuse to skip Thanksgiving turkey in favor of cheaper alternatives, despite soaring food prices

    Americans are clipping their wings, but not cutting them out of Thanksgiving. Half of those planning to host Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 have already purchased their turkey, according to a new survey released by market-intelligence company Morning Consult. Among those who plan to serve the bird, 73% said they expect turkey to cost more than last year, while 29% said they believe it will be harder for them to find the kind of turkey they want.

  • Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes

    A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.

  • An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs

    Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.

  • Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

    A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. COMAC also announced 30 orders for its shorter-range ARJ21 jet.

  • Sydney woman alleges violent rape by Sri Lankan cricketer

    A Sydney woman who alleges she was raped by Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka told police her date with the 31-year-old turned into a nightmare in which she feared for her life, according to prosecution documents made public on Wednesday. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted four times in her home at Sydney's Rose Bay on Nov. 2 after going out for drinks and pizza with the international sports star. Gunathilaka was arrested early Sunday at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency Hotel where he was staying while the Sri Lankan cricket squad was in Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup.