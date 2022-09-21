China's Guoxuan High-tech unit eyes $3.6 billion Michigan plant, 2,000 jobs -Detroit News

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co's U.S. subsidiary is planning a development in Michigan that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Gotion Inc, a subsidiary of Guoxuan, would produce battery components at a yet-to-be constructed plant in Michigan, the report said, adding that it is expected to lead to about 500 jobs initially and potentially up to 2,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

Guoxuan High Tech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

