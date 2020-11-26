China's Hainan Free Trade Port Holds the 21st Carnival

2 min read

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2020 (21st) Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival officially kicked off in Hainan, China. More than 170 activities, including concerts, beer festivals, beach sports and culture week, are carried out in the province. Hainan Free Trade Port welcomed the first joyous event in its opening year.

Actors perform Hainan-style dance at the 2020 (21st) Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival.
This Carnival's activities are more abundant than those of previous years, including the 2020 Brocade and Embroidery World Culture Week, 2021 "Voice of Free Trade Port" New Year Concert, "Add Flowers to the Brocade" Classical Folk Concert, 2020 BMW Hood to Coast China-Hainan Relay, etc. More than 170 activities covering conventions and exhibitions, culture and art, sports events, sales promotion and other fields are held simultaneously in Haikou, as well as in Sanya, Danzhou, Qionghai, Wanning and Lingshui.

Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival, as Hainan's signature tourism and culture event, has had 20 successful sessions. It has become an important platform for Hainan to strengthen tourism and cultural exchanges and cooperation with the world and an important window for Hainan to fully display its image of opening up to the world. This Carnival is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People's Government of Hainan Province.

Fu Caixiang, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Hainan Province, said in her speech that this Carnival is a large-scale tourism festival held in Hainan amid regular pandemic prevention and control, and the first Carnival held in Hainan Free Trade Port in its opening year. It is an internationally influential cultural and tourism signature event that Hainan strives to create, and an effective way to construct an international tourism consumption center and to promote economic development and the upgrading of tourism consumption.

