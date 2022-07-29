China's Henan, Anhui provinces to make more repayments to rural bank scandal victims

People protest over the freezing of deposits by rural-based banks, outside a People's Bank of China building in Zhengzhou
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Financial authorities in China's central Henan and eastern Anhui provinces on Friday announced a third round of repayments, starting Aug. 1, to clients of five rural banks whose funds were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam.

Individuals with deposits of between 100,000 yuan ($14,787) and 150,000 yuan at four lenders in Henan will be repaid, the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the provincial financial bureau said in a joint statement.

Authorities in Anhui's Bengbu city issued a similar statement, saying they will start repaying clients at a bank there from Aug 1.

The scandal has triggered widespread protests from outraged depositors since April and cast a harsh spotlight on the 4,000 small and medium-sized banks across the country.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Meg Shen; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • In energy-starved South Africa, whites-only town basks in solar power

    Most of South Africa is wallowing in endless power cuts, but a remote whites-only farming town in the country's sun-drenched centre is close to producing enough electricity to be self-sufficient.

  • Exclusive: EU found evidence employee phones compromised with spyware -letter

    The European Union found evidence that smartphones used by some of its staff were compromised by an Israeli company's spy software, the bloc's top justice official said in a letter seen by Reuters. In a July 25 letter sent to European lawmaker Sophie in ‘t Veld, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said iPhone maker Apple had told him in 2021 that his iPhone had possibly been hacked using Pegasus, a tool developed and sold to government clients by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group. The warning from Apple triggered the inspection of Reynders’ personal and professional devices as well as other phones used by European Commission employees, the letter said.

  • US, Taliban Discuss Unlocking $3.5 Billion in Afghan Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- A US delegation met with senior Taliban officials in Uzbekistan to discuss efforts to unfreeze some $3.5 billion in central bank reserves as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan deteriorates. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting St

  • 'Recession is in the air': German economy stagnates in 2nd quarter

    Gross domestic product was unchanged quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the federal statistics office said. "The difficult framework conditions in the global economy, including the COVID-19 pandemic, interruptions in supply chains and the war in Ukraine, are clearly reflected in the short-term economic development," it said in a statement. "As of today, it would already be a success if economic output in the second half of the year continued to stagnate," said Alexander Krueger of Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe private bank.

  • Residents asked to search their fields for missing man last seen at Michigan concert

    The duo who performed at the Michigan venue has also commented about the man’s disappearance.

  • Congress’s $76 billion plan to help U.S. chip makers is bad tax policy — and could turn into subsidies forever

    A smarter strategy is to fix the tax code's bias against capital investment. That would benefit all industries equally.

  • General Marchenko returns to Mykolaiv: what tasks will he perform?

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 13:38 Dmytro Marchenko, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who until April was in charge of the defence of Mykolaiv, returned to the Mykolaiv region to perform a number of tasks.

  • Liz Truss vows to speed up Commonwealth trade deals to curb China’s ‘malign influence’

    Liz Truss has unveiled plans to boost trade between Commonwealth nations and stop China from buying up influence in some of the world’s fastest developing countries.

  • Biden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping told aides to plan an in-person meeting during a Thursday call, a US official said, as both leaders staked out their positions in a simmering dispute over Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally —

  • FAA proposes adding a second cockpit barrier to protect airline crew from unruly passengers

    Flight disruptions caused by passengers hit an all time high in early 2021 and briefly spiked again over a chaotic memorial day weekend.

  • Bragging about fatal shooting on social media gets 19-year-old arrested, Texas cops say

    He’s the third suspect arrested in the robbery and fatal shooting, police say.

  • Vietnam says AES Corp intends to develop $13-billion wind farm

    U.S.-based energy utility AES Corp plans to develop a major offshore wind farm in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Friday, that could potentially double the country's wind power capacity. The wind farm, estimated to cost $13 billion and with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW), would be built off Vietnam's central province of Binh Thuan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The country currently has about 4,000 MW of wind capacity and wants to install 11,700  MW by 2030 and 66,000 MW by 2045, according to state media.

  • Jason Momoa says Ben Affleck is coming back to play Batman in Aquaman 2

    Wonders never cease: First the triumphant return of Bennifer, and now Batfleck is primed to make an even bigger comeback to the DCEU than originally thought. THR reports tonight on an Instagram post from Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who announced—after it apparently got leaked during a studio tour that caught the actor on the film’s set—that Ben Affleck is reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

  • Stock Gains for Apple and Amazon Lift All of Big Tech

    Apple and Amazon are rising after quarterly results, giving a lift to shares of other tech giants, such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?

    How much would you owe in taxes after winning Mega Millions' $1 billion jackpot? More than just a pretty penny.

  • Asia's richest woman loses half her $24 billion fortune due to China’s growing real estate crisis

    Asia’s wealthiest woman, Yang Huiyan, lost over half of her $24 billion fortune in the past year as China’s property crisis has continued to escalate, with buyers less inclined to purchase homes and housing prices falling further. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s top 500 richest people, Huiyan now has a total net worth of $11.3 billion, a $12.4 billion plunge from 2021. The drop also puts her neck and neck with fellow female Chinese billionaire Fan Hongwei, who chairs chemical fiber production company Hengli Petrochemical and was once miles behind Huiyan with a worth of $11.2 billion.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift