China's HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Creditors of China's HNA Group have voted to approve the company's restructuring plan, according to a court comment posted on HNA's official WeChat page on Saturday.

The court in China's southern island of Hainan, where the group is based, said the vote had been conducted in accordance with the country's bankruptcy laws.

HNA was placed in bankruptcy administration in February and a working group was created by the Hainan government to address the company's liquidity problems.

HNA will receive strategic investment of 38 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) after its restructuring, which will go to 11 of its entities including its flagship carrier Hainan Airlines.

In the 2010s, HNA used a $50 billion global acquisition spree, mainly fuelled by debt, to build an empire with stakes in businesses from Deutsche Bank to Hilton Worldwide.

But its spending drew scrutiny from the Chinese government and overseas regulators. As concerns grew over its mounting debts, it sold assets such as airport services company Swissport and electronics distributors Ingram Micro to focus on its airline and tourism businesses.

HNA Group told a meeting of creditors in June that some 67,400 parties were seeking a total of 1.2 trillion yuan, a person who attended the online meeting told Reuters at the time.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said on Saturday it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The State Council, or Cabinet, will determine which regions will be involved and other details, Xinhua added. The long-mooted and long-resisted property tax has gained new momentum since President Xi Jinping threw his support behind what experts describe as one of the most profound changes to China's real estate policies in a generation.

  • Second Bitcoin-Linked ETF Launches, Aims To Provide ‘Exposure to a Wider Audience of Investors’

    It's off to the exchange traded funds (ETFs) Bitcoin futures races. Following ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF's successful debut earlier this week, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund began trading on...

  • World’s Biggest Oil Exporter Commits to Net-Zero Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureSaudi Arabia has pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060.It marks a seismic shift for the world’s biggest oil exporter

  • China seeks to lift homework pressures on schoolchildren

    A new law urges parents to allow children time for rest and exercise, and restrict time spent online.

  • Harris to travel to France amid diplomatic tensions over submarine deal

    President Joe Biden will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome later this month during the Group of 20 forum.

  • Partey: Arsenal intensity was key to beating Villa

    Thomas Partey thought Arsenal responded well against Aston Villa to put Monday's disappointing draw in the rearview mirror.

  • U.S. voices concern about China's treatment of NBA

    The United States voiced concern on Friday at China's actions against the National Basketball Association, after Boston Celtics highlights were absent from a Chinese streaming platform following a player's online criticism of China's treatment of Tibet. Celtics backup center Enes Kanter this week tweeted a video of himself expressing support for Tibet and wearing a T-shirt with the image of the Dalai Lama, its exiled spiritual leader.

  • ‘Tremendous pent-up’ car demand going into 2022: AutoNation CEO

    According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, wholesale used car and truck prices rose 8.3% in the first 15 days of October compared to September. Going into 2022, AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson believes demand for vehicles will not abate anytime soon.

  • China erases Celtics media after Enes Kanter criticizes government's repression

    Enes Kanter spoke in support of Tibetan independence. The reaction in China was swift, and a repeat of the Daryl Morey controversy could be brewing.

  • Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes' bold promises

    A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes got its first chance Friday to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in a blood-testing technology. The drama unfolded in a San Jose, California, courtroom with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call that Holmes held with investors in Theranos, the company she started in 2003 after dropping out of college at 19 in hopes of becoming a revered visionary in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The audio clips of Holmes capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about a Theranos device dubbed Edison.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market has rebounded robustly, hotter than ever. The median home price in August 2021 was $356,700, up 14.9% from August 2020,...

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Mark Cuban compares the crypto boom to the dot-com bubble, defends Robinhood, and calls for stablecoin regulation in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The "Shark Tank" star and billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks celebrated how crypto has encouraged millions of young people to invest.

  • Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate for 2021

    Capital gains tax generally applies when you sell an investment or asset for more than what you paid for it. In other words, any profits resulting from the sale are considered taxable in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service. … Continue reading → The post Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Turns Out Tesla Is Right. EV Buyers Only Want Teslas.

    Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachry Kirkhorn said on the earnings conference call that people "want to buy a Tesla right now." The brand has become synonymous with electric vehicles.

  • Retiring Early Is Looking Easier. Here’s How to Do It With No Regrets.

    Baby boomers have been in the midst of a retirement boom for more than a decade, but the pandemic has accelerated it, adding new hazards.