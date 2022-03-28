China's Huawei says 2021 sales down, profit up

FILE - A security guard stands near a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei said Monday its 2021 sales fell but profit rose 76% despite U.S. sanctions in a year when its chief financial officer was released by Canadian authorities, ending a standoff with Washington over the tech giant's dealings with Iran. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei said Monday its sales fell but profit rose 76% in 2021, despite U.S. sanctions.

Huawei's chief financial officer was released by Canadian authorities last year, ending a standoff with Washington over the tech giant's dealings with Iran. The company is caught in the middle of tensions with Washington over technology and security.

American officials say Huawei, the biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, is a security risk that might enable Chinese spying, an accusation the company rejects.

Huawei Technologies Ltd., China's first global tech brand, stepped up its emphasis on serving hospitals, mines and other industrial customers after its smartphone business, once one of the biggest, was crippled by the curbs imposed by Washington on access to U.S. components and other technology in 2019.

The company reported 2021 revenue of 636.8 billion yuan ($99.9 billion), down 28.6% from 2020. It said its profit rose 75.9% to 113.7 billion yuan ($17.8 billion).

“Our overall financial resilience is strengthening,” the CFO, Meng Wanzhou, said at a news conference at Huawei headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen. “The company is more capable of dealing with uncertainty.”

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Canada in 2018 on U.S. charges that she lied to banks in Hong Kong about dealings with Iran. Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians in an attempt to force Canada to release her.

Meng was released in September under a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will dismiss the charges in exchange for her accepting responsibility for misrepresenting Huawei’s dealings with Iran. The two Canadians were released after Meng returned to China.

In a passing reference to her arrest, Meng said, “in the few months after I came back, I have been trying to catch up.”

Huawei, founded in 1987, says it is owned by the Chinese employees who make up half of its workforce of 195,000 people in 170 countries and regions.

Sanctions imposed by then-President Donald Trump blocked Huawei’s access to U.S. processor chips and other components and Google’s music, maps and other services for smartphones. The White House tightened those restrictions in 2020 by blocking global manufacturers from using U.S. technology to produce Huawei-designed chips.

Huawei responded by stepping up emphasis on its home China market and on electric and self-driving cars, industrial networks and other applications that are less vulnerable to U.S. pressure.

The company sold its lower-priced Honor smartphone brand to a government-led investment group in November 2020 in hopes of reviving sales by separating it from sanctions on the parent company. Honor received U.S. government permission to resume buying processor chips and other technology.

Huawei said its unit industrial and government customers had 102.4 billion yuan ($16.1 billion) in 2021 revenue. The company said it launched products for transportation, finance, energy and manufacturing and dedicated coal mine, ports and “smart road” teams.

The unit that serves phone and internet carriers had 281.5 billion yuan ($44.2 billion) in sales.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine coast guard: Chinese maneuvers endangered ships

    Chinese coast guard ships maneuvered dangerously close to Philippine coast guard ships at least four times near a disputed shoal over the past year, in moves that increased the risk of collision and violated international safety regulations, the Philippine government said Sunday. It was not immediately clear if the Philippines has formally protested the aggressive actions by the Chinese ships, but Manila’s coast guard said the incidents would not deter it from deploying patrol vessels at Scarborough Shoal and in other areas within the country’s internationally recognized exclusive economic zone.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy open to neutrality as Putin presses on

    President Joe Biden's remarks, which were interpreted by many as tantamount to calling for regime change in Russia, continued to reverberate.

  • FOX23 Sunday Afternoon Forecast

    FOX23 Sunday Afternoon Forecast

  • Kremlin confusion as Moscow contradicts own generals with claim it still wants to take Kyiv

    One of Vladimir Putin's closest aides has insisted Russia still wanted to topple the Ukrainian government as the Kremlin appeared to contradict its generals.

  • Biden says he was not calling for regime change in Russia

    President Biden on Sunday evening said that he was not calling for a regime change when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."When asked while leaving church if his remarks in Poland were calling for Putin to be removed, Biden responded "no." The White House had already attempted to walk back the president's comments, saying that Biden's remarks were in reference to Putin exercising power outside of Russia."Ukraine...

  • 4 Miami-Dade cops reassigned after video goes viral of melee between cops and 4 men

    Four Miami-Dade police officers were reassigned after a traffic stop turned into a brawl that led to four arrests. Videos of the arrests went viral with commenters claiming police brutality. The police union, however, says the officers’ actions didn’t warrant discipline.

  • Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine

    Thousands of Russians marched through Prague on Saturday, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Carrying signs that read "Killer" over a picture of President Vladimir Putin and chanting "No to War", protesters walked from Prague's Peace Square through the centre of the Czech capital. "We are against Putin," said Alexander Sibrimov, a 19-year-old student who attended the protest with his father.

  • Huawei 2021 profit leaps 76% on asset sales; CFO Meng returns to spotlight

    Huawei Technologies on Monday reported asset sale gains helped lift profit 76% in 2021, turning in its first set of results under Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou since she returned to China last year after nearly three years' detention in Canada. In its biggest-ever annual gain, net profit rose to 113.7 billion yuan ($17.8 billion), the smartphone and computer giant said. But revenue skidded 29% to 636.8 billion yuan, in line with Huawei's previous forecast in December.

  • India's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant

    India's two largest multiplex firms said on Sunday they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. PVR and INOX Leisure said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost. Over-the-top, or OTT, platforms such Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video and Disney have made deep inroads in India, where the pandemic ravaged a film industry known for song-and-dance spectacles watched by millions.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • NATO deputy on Putin, chemical weapons, nuclear

    NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana says that President Vladimir Putin's month-old "barbaric war" against Ukraine is a war he cannot win. (March 26)

  • Gold Slides After Weekly Gain as Bond Rout Pushes Up U.S. Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as Treasury yields rose amid a global rout in sovereign debt, sapping demand for the safe-haven asset after last week’s gain. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineBullion fell as much as 1.6% as

  • How a compound found in cone snails' potent venom could help with pain

    The potent venom of a cone snail that lives deep in the ocean contains a pain-suppressing compound, scientists reported this week.Why it matters: The compound is similar to a hormone that inhibits pain in the human body, but the snail version lasts far longer and could be used to help develop new pain medicines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: There are more than 1,000 species of cone snails, each with a different cocktail of toxins in thei

  • How Ukraine war left China's 'Nickel King' on hook for billions

    The play by Xiang Guangda, China's "Nickel King", was to use his influential market position to short the metal, wait for the price to drop, then soak up the rewards when the value bounced back.

  • China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. Citing a source close to Chinese regulators, the official China Securities Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) heard opinions from some U.S.-listed Chinese companies during an online meeting on Sunday. "Both Chinese and U.S. regulators are fully aware of each other's concerns, and are moving toward each other, and working hard to find solutions to the issue in order to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible," the source was cited as saying.

  • Volcanologists seek answers as island in Portugal's Azores keeps shaking

    SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) -Fatima Viveiros was a little girl when she decided to become a volcanologist. It was a dream come true and now, at age 44, she is putting her skills to use to protect her home in Portugal's Azores islands. The lush mid-Atlantic volcanic island of Sao Jorge, where she grew up, has been rattled by more than 14,000 small earthquakes in the past seven days.

  • Petraeus: Mariupol becoming a 'Ukrainian Alamo'

    Former CIA Director David Petraeus on Sunday called Mariupol "a Ukrainian Alamo" that ultimately "looks as if it's going to have to collapse.""It's fighting to the last defender and pinning down multiple Russian battalions, and doing so very heroically," he said on ABC's "This Week" of Ukrainian defenders fighting Russian forces. "But ultimately it looks as if it's going to have to collapse. It's going to be taken.""And when it does, that is a...

  • Several Russian tankers reportedly turned off their tracking systems 33 times last week, a practice the US says could be used to evade sanctions

    Nine superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs also went dark last week, a "deceptive" strategy that can be used to conceal a vessel's final destination.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....