China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions impact wanes

FILE PHOTO: World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
8
Josh Horwitz
·2 min read

By Josh Horwitz

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd estimated on Friday its 2022 revenue remained flat, suggesting that its sales decline due to U.S. sanctions had come to a halt.

Despite sales increasing a mere 0.02%, rotating chairman Eric Xu struck an upbeat tone in the company's annual New Year's letter, where he revealed the figure.

"U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Xu wrote in the letter that was addressed to staff and released to media.

Revenue for the year is expected to be 636.9 billion yuan ($$91.53 billion), according to Xu.

That represents a tiny increase from 2021, when revenue hit 636.8 billion yuan, and marked a 30% year-on-year sales tumble as the U.S. sanctions on the company took effect.

Xu's letter did not mention Huawei's profitability. The company typically discloses its full annual results in the following year's first quarter.

Revenue for 2022 still remained well below the company's record of $122 billion in 2019. At the time the company was at its peak as the top Android smartphone vendor globally.

In 2019, the U.S. Trump administration imposed a trade ban on Huawei, citing national security concerns, which barred the company from using Alphabet Inc's Android for its new smartphones, among other critical U.S.-origin technologies.

The sanctions caused its handset device sales to plummet. It also lost access to critical components that barred it from designing its line of processors for smartphones under its HiSilicon chip division.

The company continues to generate revenue via its networking equipment division, which competes with Nokia and Ericsson. It also operates a cloud computing division.

The company began investing in the electric vehicle (EV) sector as well as green technologies around the time sanctions took effect.

"The macro environment may be rife with uncertainty, but what we can be certain about is that digitisation and decarbonisation are the way forward, and they're where future opportunities lie," said Xu in the letter.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei Declares ‘Business as Usual’ After Weathering US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. posted its third straight quarter of growth, declaring a return to normalcy after overcoming a plethora of US restrictions this year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronThe company’s sales r

  • After three years of quarantine China’s fight to normalize now faces rising infections

    China is on a bumpy road back to normal life as people return to schools, shopping malls and restaurants following the abrupt end of some of the world's most severe restrictions even as hospitals are swamped with feverish, wheezing COVID-19 patients.

  • Regulators in the Bahamas Are Holding $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets

    Concerns over the security of assets in FTX custody prompted the Bahamian regulator to step in, a statement says.

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks troops after China military maneuvers

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked navy and army personnel on Friday for their service defending the island, after China sent a record-breaking number of warplanes and ships toward Taiwan this week. Tsai, addressing the Taiwanese Navy's 146th Fleet at a naval base on Penghu Island, said the military maneuvers by China earlier in the week were the largest to date this year.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian crude until

  • Winter arrived early for Bay Area bankers’ disappointing bonus season. Why it matters.

    Wall Street bonuses percolate throughout the Bay Area economy, finding their way into restaurants, retailers and real estate brokerages, to name just a few.

  • Russia fires missiles at Ukraine's major cities

    STORY: Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other cities in a massive aerial bombardment that knocked out power, Ukrainian authorities said.In Kyiv, a team of emergency workers searched through the smouldering wreckage of a residential house destroyed by a blast.Ukraine's military said it shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia in an attack that began at 7am local time. Air raid sirens rang out across the country and in Kyiv sounded for five hours - one of the longest alarms of the war.Some residents rushed to take shelter in this metro station.Russia has mounted numerous waves of air strikes in recent months on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heat in freezing temperatures.The latest blitz came hard on the heels of the Kremlin's rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan, insisting that Kyiv must accept Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.These homes were destroyed near Zaporizhzhia "I went to sleep in my room, but wanted to watch the TV. So I fell asleep. I woke up to everything shaking, crumbling. I got up and screamed to my husband, 'where are you?' I ran barefoot on glass. He appeared and glass was falling on him."Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns, and the country's power, medical and other infrastructure.Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize its neighbor. Kyiv and its Western allies have denounced Russia's actions as an imperialist-style land grab.

  • Here's what the experts predict for office, multifamily real estate in 2023

    After weathering seven interest rate hikes and a powerful Covid-19 variant, Atlanta’s commercial real estate market escaped a rollercoaster 2022. Real estate investment company Northland paid a record price for a development site in Midtown. More than 3.7 million square feet of brand new office space hit the market.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried funded more than 90% of a leading DC ethics group's political arm in 2021

    The Campaign Legal Center Action affiliate received over $1 million from the embattled "crypto king" over the last two years.

  • Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

    The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation.

  • Goldman Sachs economists keep doubling down on their call that we’ll avoid a recession. Their boss disagrees

    What a difference 30% makes. Goldman’s chief economist sees about a one-in-three chance of the economy shrinking, but CEO David Solomon sees it the other way.

  • Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump is standing on the shoulders of Barry Goldwater

    The Republican split of 1964 was over civil rights, not faithfulness to conservatism. This paved the way for Donald Trump.

  • Flashback: Pelé‘s Most Iconic Bicycle Kick — Which He Probably Didn’t Score

    A photo of the football legend attempting an overhead kick in 1965 is a career-defining image that appears to have come from a completely forgettable play

  • Second sudden death of top official reported in Russia's military supply chain in less than a week

    Another top official in Russia's military supply lines has unexpectedly died following a series of unexplained deaths in the past week.

  • COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory' -state media

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese state-media said COVID-19 testing requirements imposed around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were "discriminatory", in the clearest pushback yet against restrictions that are slowing down its re-opening. Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, China abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and a wave of infections erupted across the country. Some places have been taken aback by the scale of China's outbreak and expressed scepticism over Beijing's COVID statistics, with the United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan imposing COVID tests for travellers from China.

  • Watch: Bald eagle flies with Canadian goose clutched in talons

    It looks like something enjoyed its Christmas goose early this year. In the ultimate reality TV moment, a camera caught a bald eagle flying while clutching an entire Canadian goose in its talons.

  • Half as many Russians near Ukrainian border now than before offensive on Kyiv in February General Staff

    There are currently only 22,000 Russian servicemen near the Ukrainian borders in Belarus and the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia. This is half the number of military personnel than before the full-scale invasion on 24 February and the offensive on the city of Kyiv.

  • Huawei Says It Is Out of ‘Crisis Mode’ as Annual Revenue Stabilized

    Despite punishing U.S. restrictions, Huawei it reported growth in its telecom infrastructure business and flat overall revenue for 2022.

  • Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

    Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week. "Accumulating snow, the potential for freezing rain, flooding rainfall and a threat of severe thunderstorms are all poss

  • At least 82 children in Ohio infected with measles

    Ohio's outbreak has already surpassed cases​ reported to the CDC in 2020 and 2021 combined.