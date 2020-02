A doctor disinfects the entrance of a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 2, 2020. Picture taken February 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 116 as of Thursday, the province's health commission said on its website on Friday.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 51,986. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and David Stanway; Editing by Sandra Maler)