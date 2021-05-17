China's industrial output growth slows in April, retail sales miss forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Worker welds a bicycle steel rim at a factory manufacturing sports equipment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption.

Industrial production grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday, but matching a consensus forecast by analysts from a Reuters poll.

Aluminium production in April rose 12.4% from March to a record monthly volume.

China's economy showed a steady improvement in April, but new problems are also emerging, said Fu Linghui, an NBS spokesman, at a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

"The foundations for the domestic economic recovery are not yet secure," he said.

China's surging growth figures in the first months of the year were boosted by the low comparison with an economy paralysed by COVID-19 in the same period a year before.

Retail sales rose 17.7% year-on-year in April, much weaker than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the jump of 34.2% seen in March.

Consumption should maintain a steady recovery, said Fu.

Growth in sales of home appliances dropped particularly sharply in April from the month before, falling from 38.9% growth on year in March to 6.1%, NBS data showed.

Fixed asset investment increased 19.9% in the first four months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast 19.0% rise, slowing from January-March's 25.6% increase.

Private-sector fixed-asset investment, which makes up around 60% of total investment, rose 21.0% in January-April, compared with a 26.0% jump for the first three months.

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday after the data was released.

A top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said last month the country will encourage manufacturing and private investment to recover as quickly as possible.

The Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping also warned China's economic recovery remained uneven and that its foundation was not yet solid.

Exports unexpectedly accelerated in April and import growth hit a decade high, thanks to strong demand for Chinese goods amid a brisk U.S. economic recovery and stalled factory production in other countries.

However, April also saw factory activity slow as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a record 18.3% in the first quarter and many economists expect growth will exceed 8% this year.

Some warn that continuing global supply chain disruptions and higher comparison bases will sap momentum in coming quarters.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; Additional writing by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares left listless by mixed China data

    Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak. Chinese retail sales rose 17.7% in April on a year ago, short of forecasts for a jump of 24.8%, while industrial output matched expectations with a rise of 9.8%. Taiwan's government on Monday had to reassure investors it would stabilise stock and foreign exchange markets if needed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • A Xinjiang Solar Giant Breaks Ranks to Try and Woo the West

    (Bloomberg) -- At the Daqo New Energy Corp. factory in China’s Xinjiang region, workers carefully processed tall columns of refined silicon last week as a group of reporters and analysts looked on. It’s the first time outsiders were allowed to witness the mundane factory scene since China’s dominant solar industry has come under scrutiny for its labor practices. Unlike three other companies in Xinjiang that produce polysilicon—a key ingredient in solar panels—Daqo hasn’t been linked to alleged human-rights abuses. Yet Daqo has upheld the same secrecy as its peers with ties to the government-run labor program that's under international scrutiny. As recently as March, the company declined interview requests for its executives and turned away foreign observers. Now the company’s leadership is breaking ranks in an attempt to shield itself from potential U.S. sanctions over China's treatment of the Uyghur minority group in Xinjiang. READ MORE: Secrecy and Abuse Claims Haunt China’s Solar Factories in XinjiangDaqo’s chief financial officer, Ming Yang, acknowledges there's a “good probability” that Xinjiang-made polysilicon will be banned by President Joe Biden. As the only U.S.-listed polysilicon company based in Xinjiang, Daqo can’t just ignore concerns from overseas investors and regulators, he said in an interview. “We understand there are these perception risks, especially from the public and media, and some investors,” Yang said.On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said officials “believe in some cases” that Chinese solar products are being produced by forced labor and confirmed the administration is mulling restrictions. Daqo’s best bet is to try and win an exemption. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. this month managed to get itself removed from a U.S. blacklist of military-linked companies, suggesting there’s a way for individual companies to avoid penalties even as tensions rise between the world’s two biggest economies.Concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang stem from a state-run labor program that some Western governments and academics have argued is used to compel mainly Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities to work against their will. Researchers have highlighted public documents showing three other polysilicon factories—not Daqo’s—accepted workers from the program. China says the initiative helps poor ethnic minorities find better employment and that accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang are lies invented by foreign adversaries. Daqo’s campaign is being spearheaded by Yang, a Taiwan-born, Cornell-educated former McKinsey & Co. consultant who joined the firm in 2015. The night before the tour, the 46-year-old held court for two hours over dinner at a local hotel, sipping Moutai liquor with a group of foreign journalists. A vegetarian, he picked at dishes including tomato and egg soup and cauliflower stir-fry as he set out his case: Daqo doesn't participate in the labor program and doesn’t employ any Uyghurs.When asked later what he thought of the government’s treatment of Uyghurs, including internment camps that officials describe as vocational training facilities, Yang equivocated. “Do they exist or not? Actually, I don’t know,” he said. “But certainly if they do exist, then I think there are moral standards that this will be judged” against.Yang and his team plan to appoint an agency to conduct a human-rights audit of their operations—and most probably those of key suppliers—to back up the company’s assertion that it has “zero tolerance” for forced labor. Daqo has shortlisted three possibilities: a global auditing firm and two fair-labor institutions referred to them by the U.S. government. It’s a gamble. Conducting independent, third-party inspections at random times would require cooperation from a local government that has for years prevented foreign journalists and diplomats from freely visiting the region. Yang said the authorities have given Daqo “preliminary assurances” that the auditors will be granted access.Daqo’s push for transparency could also end up raising more questions about the other key players in the industry—Xinte Energy Co., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and East Hope Group Co.—and China’s labor practices in the region. Together, the four factories provide almost half the global supply of polysilicon, helping to power a surge in solar energy around the world. Operating in the region has become problematic for companies after China began a “strike-hard” campaign in Xinjiang in the 2010s in response to a series of deadly terror attacks by Uyghurs seeking greater political and cultural autonomy. The policies, which have seen Muslims placed under tight surveillance and separated from their families, have been characterized by the U.S. government as genocide. For Daqo, distancing itself from the labor program could be almost as risky as facing U.S. sanctions. The company must be careful that in defending its own practices it doesn’t appear to be agreeing with Western criticisms of Chinese policies, or failing to show solidarity with Beijing and its industry peers. That’s why Daqo has tailored its message for two different audiences.During the factory tour, which was also attended by analysts from HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG, Yang insisted that Daqo wouldn’t take part in the labor program. “If the government did ask us, we would not participate,” he said. As a foreign-invested company, Yang said Daqo wouldn’t be obligated to comply with such an order. Daqo has “very high integrity standards,” he said.There are early signs that Daqo’s charm offensive may be working. “There is no evidence of any human-rights violations and only allegations,” Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst Johnson Wan wrote in a note to clients after watching a virtual video tour of the plant. Wan has a buy rating on Daqo, which is planning to raise 5 billion yuan ($778 million) in a listing this year on Shanghai’s Star board.Kevin He, Daqo’s head of investor relations, struck a different tone from Yang at a press conference arranged by the foreign ministry in Beijing in early May. Sitting next to Xinjiang government officials, he lashed out at a U.S. solar industry lobby’s efforts to form an anti-forced labor alliance. The aim, he said, was to sabotage China’s participation in the global market. “We express our strong indignation and condemnation,” He said.Concerns about Daqo’s perceived ties to Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, or XPCC—a state-affiliated organization that's been sanctioned by the U.S. government for alleged human-rights abuses including mass arbitrary detention—are another “potential risk,” Yang said. The organization oversaw the development of Shihezi, the city where Daqo’s factory is based.“We have no association with the XPCC,” Yang said. “We're not owned by them. We’re a fully foreign-owned enterprise and we have no collaboration.” Yang said Daqo will stop expanding its Shihezi operations after this year, citing diminishing energy price advantages and a desire to be closer to customers. The company is looking at Yunnan and Inner Mongolia as possibilities for future growth.But Daqo faces an uphill battle as it tries to escape the shadow of Xinjiang. Last week, for example, researchers Laura Murphy and Nyrola Elima released a report detailing what they called “a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship” between Daqo and XPCC. They also cited public documents that indicate some of Daqo’s major suppliers may have hired workers from the labor program. Daqo said it didn’t find any evidence of forced labor at the plants.Companies “must allow unannounced, unfettered, unmonitored audits that center Uyghur workers' voices and that guarantee zero repercussions for whistleblowers,” said Murphy, a professor at Sheffield Hallam University. “No company can guarantee any of those conditions in Xinjiang so long as internment camps remain in operation. And certainly none of this is accomplished by guided tours of factory floors.”That means the pressure on Daqo will be difficult to evade, no matter how open the company makes itself. “We’re trying to be as transparent as possible," Yang said. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A New Era of Short Bets Against German Bonds Is Beginning

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s an unwritten rule in global bond markets: never short Germany.But when Europe’s safest asset is in the midst of a retreat that threatens to push yields on bunds above 0% for the first time in more than two years, a paradigm shift may be underway.Toronto-Dominion Bank was forced to close its recommendation for investors to buy German bonds last week, after yields climbed above their stop-loss level. NatWest Markets are calling for investors to sell bunds, hailing the end of the “supercycle” that has seen the securities rally for the best part of two decades. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and ING Groep NV are among banks who see yields rising to 0% by the end of the year.“The accelerating selloff in Germany is probably the defining feature of the market right now,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank International.As the vaccine rollout gathers pace across the region, bets are on for a remarkable economic comeback -- and an accompanying spike in inflation. That, and the prospect of reduced bond buying by the European central bank, has eroded the haven appeal of bunds, while simultaneously threatening to sap appetite for high-yielding notes of debt-loaded nations like Italy.“The two cannot coexist happily with each other,” McGuire said. “There is a tension between bund yields rising as the market prices out ECB support and, at the same time, it putting upward pressure on peripheral borrowing costs.”Long-term investors have had to pay up for the privilege of holding German debt, which is seen as some of the safest that money can buy -- a reflection of its scarcity and the ECB’s extraordinary package of stimulus measures. That process was turbo-charged by the pandemic, pushing 10-year yields down to within touching distance of minus 1% last year.But expectations are growing that the ECB could start tapering its pandemic program this summer, potentially removing a key pillar of support, even as borrowing needs remain high. While quantitative easing helped cover the growing deficits of Italy and Spain during the pandemic so far, that might not be the case this year, HSBC Holdings Plc said.There’s also a political dimension to the rising yields.The growing strength of Germany’s Green party is feeding through into bets elections later this year could trigger a break with the nation’s traditional fiscal caution. Germany has historically maintained a so-called debt brake over the years, keeping the budget balanced and bond issuance limited.The 30-year swap spread -- which is sensitive to expectations of bond supply -- narrowed last week by the most in more than a year as investors prepare for increased spending and less monetary support.“It’s a quiet revolution,” wrote Giles Gale, head of European rates strategy at NatWest. Although the ECB “are buying at a stonking pace, they aren’t soaking up all the gross supply.”Reflation FrenzyWhile U.S. Treasuries have been caught in the reflation frenzy since the start of February, the fact that yields are catching up in Germany -- a bastion of tepid price increases -- is sending ripples across markets.The world’s stock of negative-yielding investment grade debt -- of which Europe made up the bulk -- has fallen to around 12 trillion dollars, the lowest level since June last year. As a share of outstanding debt, it’s now below 20%, compared with more than 30% at its peak in 2019.In equities, investors are rotating out of more expensive growth stocks and into cheaper value securities, according to Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Amundi SA.And European corporate bonds are feeling the effects too. The latest jump in yields has pushed about 80% of high-grade notes sold this year below their issue price, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up from earlier this month when the share of post-issuance losers stood at just under 50%.Traders have accumulated the largest short position in junk bonds since 2008 and high-grade short-selling has risen to its highest level since early 2014.The pickup in reflation bets in markets matches the outlook among economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The latest data show them raising their forecasts for consumer-price growth in the euro to 2.3% in the fourth quarter from 2.2% previously, and clearly above the ECB’s medium-term target of just under 2%.Positive bund yields would also have a psychological impact.In BofA Global Research’s latest European credit investor survey, 15% of respondents said the rally in corporate bonds will be done when 10-year German yields turn positive, making it the second most-cited bearish trigger after central bank tapering.“Everyone is at peak inflation panic,” said Charles Diebel, a money manager at Mediolanum SpA. “It’s psychologically important.”This Week:German, French and Spanish bond auctions totaling about 29 billion euros. The U.K. Will sell 3-, 15- and 20-year giltsPreliminary manufacturing and services PMIs for May in euro-area, Germany, France and U.K. will be in focus on FridayECB President Christine Lagarde speaks twice, as does chief economist Philip LaneFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates was dismissive toward Melinda Gates at work and pursued female employees at Microsoft and the Gates Foundation: NYT report

    Six current and former employees of Gates and his endeavors told The New York Times he fostered an uncomfortable workplace.

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • Fears YouTuber Jake Paul may have crushed rare turtle eggs during beach buggy stunt in Puerto Rico

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is being investigated by Puerto Rican officials for violations of environmental laws after driving on a beach.

  • Microsoft board members opened investigation into Bill Gates after a staffer said the pair had engaged in a sexual relationship: WSJ report

    A spokesperson for Gates told The Wall Street Journal "there was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

  • Miss Myanmar won the Miss Universe national costume contest with a powerful political statement

    Thuzar Wint Lwin doesn't believe she will be able to safely return to Myanmar after speaking out during the competition.

  • Why is COVID Killing So Many Young Children in Brazil? Doctors Are Baffled

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Fretting over a fever in her toddler that wouldn’t break, the mother took the young girl, Letícia, to a hospital. Doctors had worrisome news: It was COVID-19. But they were reassuring, noting that children almost never develop serious symptoms, said the mother, Ariani Roque Marinheiro. Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 27, Letícia died in the critical care unit of the hospital in Maringá, in southern Brazil, after days of labored breathing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It happened so quickly, and she was gone,” said Marinheiro, 33. “She was everything to me.” COVID-19 is ravaging Brazil, and, in a disturbing new wrinkle that experts are working to understand, it appears to be killing babies and small children at an unusually high rate. Since the start of the pandemic, 832 children 5 and under have died of the virus, according to Brazil’s health ministry. Comparable data is scarce because countries track the impact of the virus differently, but in the United States, which has a far larger population than Brazil, and a higher overall death toll from COVID-19, 139 children 4 and under have died. And Brazil’s official number of child deaths is likely a substantial undercount, as a lack of widespread testing means many cases go undiagnosed, said Dr. Fátima Marinho, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo. Marinho, who is leading a study tallying the death toll among children based on both suspected and confirmed cases, estimates that more than 2,200 children under 5 have died since the start of the pandemic, including more than 1,600 babies less than a year old. “We are seeing a huge impact on children,” said Marinho. “It’s a number that’s absurdly high. We haven’t seen this anywhere else in the world.” Experts in Brazil, Europe and the United States agree that the number of children’s deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil appeared to be particularly high. “Those numbers are surprising. That’s a lot higher than what we’re seeing in the United States,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on infectious diseases, and a pediatrics infectious disease specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “By any of the measures that we’re following here in the United States, those numbers are quite a bit higher.” There is no evidence available on the impact of variants of the virus — which scientists say are leading to more severe cases of COVID in young, healthy adults and driving up death tolls in Brazil — on babies and children. But experts say the variant appears to be leading to higher death rates among pregnant women. Some women with COVID are giving birth to stillborn or premature babies already infected with the virus, said Dr. André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, an epidemiologist at São Leopoldo Mandic College in Campinas, who led a recent study on the impact of the variant. “We can already affirm that the P.1 variant is much more severe in pregnant women,” said Ribas Freitas. “And, oftentimes, if the pregnant woman has the virus, the baby might not survive or they might both die.” Lack of timely and adequate access to health care for children once they fall ill is likely a factor in the death toll, experts said. In the United States and Europe, experts said, early treatment has been key to the recovery of children infected with the virus. In Brazil, overstretched doctors have often been late to confirm infections in children, Marinho said. “Children are not being tested,” she said. “They get sent away, and it’s only when these children return in a really bad state that COVID-19 is suspected.” Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, said that the mortality rate for children who get COVID-19 remains very low, but children living in countries where medical care is uneven were at greater risk. “A child that might just need a bit of oxygen today may end up on a ventilator next week if they don’t have access to the oxygen and the steroid that we give early in the disease process,” Shekerdemian said. “So what might end up as a simple hospitalization in my world can result in a child needing medical care they simply can’t get if there’s a delay in access to care.” A study published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal in January found that children in Brazil and four other countries in Latin America developed more severe forms of COVID-19 and more cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare and extreme immune response to the virus, compared with data from China, Europe and North America. Even before the pandemic began, millions of Brazilians living in poor areas had limited access to basic health care. In recent months, the system has been overwhelmed as a crush of patients have flooded into critical care units, resulting in a chronic shortage of beds. “There’s a barrier to access for many,” said Dr. Ana Luisa Pacheco, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation in Manaus. “For some children, it takes three or four hours by boat to get to a hospital.” The cases in children have shot up amid Brazil’s broader explosion in infections, which experts attribute to President Jair Bolsonaro’s cavalier response to the pandemic and his government’s refusal to take vigorous measures to promote social distancing. A lagging economy has also left millions without income or enough food, forcing many to risk infection as they search for work. Some of the children who have died of the virus already had health issues that made them more vulnerable. Still, Marinho estimates that they represent just over one-quarter of deaths among children under 10. That suggests that healthy children, too, seem to be at heightened risk from the virus in Brazil. Letícia Marinheiro was one such child, her mother said. A healthy baby who had just started walking, she had never been sick before, Marinheiro said. Marinheiro, who got sick along with her husband Diego, 39, believes Letícia might have lived if her illness had been treated with more urgency. “I think they didn’t believe that she could be so sick, they didn’t believe it could happen to a child,” said Marinheiro. She recalled pleading to have more tests done. Four days into the child’s hospitalization, she said, doctors had still not fully examined Letícia’s lungs. Marinheiro is still unsure how her family got sick. She had kept Letícia — a first child the couple had badly wanted for years — at home and away from everyone. Her husband, a supplier of hair salon products, had been cautious to avoid contact with clients, even as he kept working to keep the family financially afloat. For Marinheiro, the sudden death of her daughter has left a gaping hole in her life. As the pandemic rages on, she says, she wishes other parents would quit underestimating the dangers of the virus that took Letícia away from her. In her city, she watches as families throw birthday parties for children and officials push to reopen schools. “This virus is so inexplicable,” she said. “It’s like playing the lottery. And we never believe it will happen to us. It’s only when it takes someone from your family.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Supermodel Bella Hadid donned traditional dress and joined a 'Free Palestine' march in New York City

    Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, marched in New York and posted messages of support on social media.

  • US Navy SEALs are training to fight on land and water in a 'strategic location' near Russia

    US Special Operations Command Europe planned simultaneous exercises to simulate a full-blown conflict with Russia from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

  • Islamic nations slam Israel — and each other's ties to it

    A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation hewed closely to previous ones issued by the Saudi-based group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under investigation for filing homestead exemptions on 2 homes

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are under investigation for allegedly filing tax exemptions for two separate homes in different counties, which is a violation of Georgia law. WSB-TV reported that 2020 Georgia state tax records unearthed by investigative reporter Justin Gray revealed the couple was receiving a large tax break on their homes. A homestead exemption provides up to a $2,000 exemption from county and school taxes, according to Newsweek.

  • Pandemic triggers new crisis in Peru: lack of cemetery space

    After Joel Bautista died of a heart attack last month in Peru, his family tried unsuccessfully to find an available grave at four different cemeteries. The excavation in a poor neighborhood in the capital city of Lima was broadcast live on television, attracting the attention of authorities and prompting them to offer the family a space on the rocky slopes of a cemetery. “If there is no solution, then there will be a space here,” Yeni Bautista told The Associated Press, explaining the family’s decision to dig at the foot of a tropical hibiscus tree after her brother’s body began to decompose.

  • Jeff Bezos' support for Biden's corporate tax hike means nothing if Amazon can still dodge paying their fair share in taxes

    By not paying their share in taxes, Amazon and other large companies leave small businesses and average Americans to pick up their tab.

  • LeBron James injures ankle again as Lakers land in seventh

    LeBron James injured his right ankle again after a 360-degree spinning layup in a win over the Pelicans. Lakers finish seventh and play Golden State next.

  • 'Small mistake': Israeli military spokesman denies inaccurate information was a ploy to deceive Hamas

    The Israeli military spokesman said Israeli troops were trying to trick Hamas into going into its network of underground tunnels, but he denied being part of the ploy.

  • Gaza pummelled in fresh Israeli airstrikes as calls for de-escalation go unheeded

    Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza and the Hamas militant group kept up its rocket attacks on Israeli cities in fighting that spilled into a second week on Monday. International calls mounted for a ceasefire, but there was no sign of any imminent end to the most serious hostilities between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists in years. Roads, security buildings, militants' training camps and houses were bombed in Israeli attacks that seemed to be focused on Gaza City, witnesses said. The sound of explosions echoed in many part of the Palestinian enclave overnight. The Israeli military said fighter jets struck "terror targets", after rocket barrages from Gaza were fired at the Israeli cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon just after midnight.

  • Missing 16-year-old girl found dead on 79th Street Causeway in Miami

    The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found Sunday night on the 79th Street Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina in Miami.

  • Liz Cheney says more lawmakers would have voted to impeach Trump but ‘feared for their lives’

    ‘Members of Congress aren’t able to cast votes, or feel that they can’t, because of their own security,’ Ms Cheney says