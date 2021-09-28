China's industrial profit growth slows for sixth month in Aug

Employee inspects a circuit board at a Gree factory in Wuhan
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a weaker pace in August from a year earlier, slowing for a sixth consecutive month, as manufacturers struggled with high commodity prices, COVID-19 outbreaks and shortages in some key components.

Profits rose 10.1% on year to 680.3 billion yuan ($105 billion) last month compared with a 16.4% gain in July, data from China's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Momentum in the world's second-biggest economy has weakened in recent months with its vast manufacturing sector buffeted by gathering headwinds.

Industrial production rose in August at its slackest pace since July 2020, weighed by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, a campaign by Beijing to cut carbon emissions and a persistent shortage in parts such as semiconductors.

For the January-August period, industrial firms' profits rose 49.5% year-on-year to 5.61 trillion yuan, slowing from a 57.3% increase in the first seven months of 2021.

"A sustained and stable recovery in corporate profits is facing more challenges," said Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the statistics bureau, in a statement.

"The epidemic is still spreading in some areas, overall prices of bulk commodities are high, the cost of international logistics is elevated, and the shortage of chips is pushing up corporate costs."

High commodity prices in recent months have hurt the bottom-lines of many medium-sized and downstream factories. China last week vowed to step up policy coordination to counter challenges from high commodity prices.

To cool prices, China will further auction industrial metals from its state stockpiles next month in a rare release of inventories. Prior to this year, Beijing had not sold off state metal reserves for more than a decade.

Earlier this month, China also released crude oil from its strategic reserves for the first time.

But further dimming the outlook for manufacturers, China has tightened controls on power usage by energy-intensive firms to meet climate goals, hurting production. The power shortages have also triggered electricity cuts across regions this month, clouding the economic outlook

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 8.4% on an annual basis at end-August, up from 8.2% growth as of end-July.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gaming company Kepler raises $120 million from China's NetEase

    Kepler Interactive, a game publisher co-owned and run by developers, on Tuesday said it got $120 million in funding from Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc. The group, formed with seven gaming companies including Alpha Channel and Sloclap, plans to offer game studio founders to become co-owners, share resources and financial gains, while being charge of their own studios. "We have a studio committee, which meets on a weekly basis, they get involved in major company decisions, but they don't get involved into individual studio decisions, so the studios remain independent," CEO Alexis Garavaryan said in an interview.

  • Sea's Shopee begins recruiting sellers in India, quietly launches website

    The company, owned by Singapore-headquartered Sea, has quietly launched a website for sellers in India, TechCrunch has learned, following a months-long subtle campaign to attract merchants in the South Asian nation. The six-year-old e-commerce service, which was seen as a late entrant in Southeast Asia, is already onboarding sellers in India and says on the website that they can start to accept orders from customers, according to screenshots and other materials reviewed by TechCrunch.

  • Hong Kong's capital market posts best nine months since 1980 as Chinese companies redirect IPOs closer to home from New York

    The capital market of Hong Kong is having its best nine months on record, as a flurry of Chinese companies redirected their fundraising exercises to the city from New York amid lingering US-China geopolitical tension. As many as 71 companies raised US$35.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021 through initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary listings in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. That was a jump of 25 per cent from the same period last year, making it the best ni

  • U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rise Sharply Despite Supply Constraints

    New orders for products meant to last at least three years increased 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted $263.5 billion in August as compared with July, marking the biggest increase since May.

  • Column: A new military alliance, a summit meeting: The U.S.-China face-off is looking like the Cold War

    The Biden administration is building a Cold War-style web of alliances to contain China. Will China strike back?

  • China Eyes Coal, Gas Imports to Calm Power Crunch: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power shortage that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAt least 17 Chinese provinces and regi

  • China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects - Caixin

    Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer, Evergrande, to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted, media outlet Caixin said. Reeling under $305 billion of debt, Evergrande missed a payment deadline on a dollar bond last week, and its silence on the matter has set global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when a 30-day grace period ends. The special accounts have been set up since late August in at least eight provinces where Evergrande has the most unfinished projects, the Chinese outlet said on Sunday, citing a source close to the developer's management team.

  • Hungary's Viktor Orban is a conservative darling with close ties to China

    NEW YORK — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is enjoying an unusual moment as the rare NATO ally leader beloved by both American conservatives and the Chinese Communist Party.

  • American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 518% in 1 year

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the...

  • Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's "eyes are wide open" when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. Soon after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant - were released by Beijing.

  • Swedish Electric-Vehicle Maker Polestar Strikes $20 Billion SPAC Deal

    Electric-vehicle maker Polestar said Monday it would go public through a deal with U.S.-based blank-check company Gores Guggenheim that would value the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned company for an enterprise value of around $20 billion. It is owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely, which also acquired Volvo from Ford (ticker: F) in 2010. Shares of Gores Guggenheim were up over 4% in morning trading.

  • UPDATE 2-Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Several Apple Inc and Tesla Inc suppliers have suspended production at some Chinese factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy consumption policies, putting supply chains at risk in the peak season for electronics goods. Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said.

  • Opinion | What Germany’s Election Results Mean for U.S. Foreign Policy

    A more China-skeptical Germany would be good news for Biden, but it may come at the cost of cooperation on NATO.

  • Canada seeks to attract U.S. frequent flyers with perks on Air Canada

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Canada is trying to use the lure of travel perks to convince America's frequent-flying elite to fly north on Air Canada, as the country steps up efforts to revive crucial traffic from the United States, a Canadian official said. COVID-19 has battered travel from Canada's largest tourism market. During the first half of 2021, Canada had only about 178,000 overnight arrivals from the United States, compared with 6.8 million during the same period in 2019, according to government data.

  • Shortages spur Costco to restrict some purchases in wake of Delta

    Panicked shoppers have been clearing the shelves at Costco and other retailers.

  • An aging China is going to make it harder for women to get abortions

    The availability of abortion in China has always been closely linked to family planning goals rather than personal choice.

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • WSJ Opinion: John Durham Issues an Important Indictment

    Journal Editorial Report: The origins of the Russian conspiracy story are becoming clearer. Images: Getty Images/AP Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Sales of US manufactured goods take flight in August

    A surge in civilian aircraft purchases sparked a surprise jump in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August, according to government data released Monday.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.