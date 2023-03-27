China's industrial profits slump deepens on soft demand, high costs

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. in Changsha
Reuters
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -The slump in Chinese industrial firms' profits deepened in the first two months of 2023, weighed by lacklustre demand and stubbornly high costs as the world's second-largest economy struggled to fully shake the long-term effects of COVID.

The sharp 22.9% contraction followed a 4.0% fall in industrial profits for the whole of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, pointing to a downbeat start to the year for factories at large.

NBS statistician Sun Xiao attributed the decline to still soft demand despite an uptick in industrial output, according to a statement on the bureau's website.

Zhou Maohua, an analyst at China Everbright Bank, said a decline in auto sector profits was a notable drag on manufacturing profits, thanks in large part to a moderation in overall demand, production costs, fading auto subsidies and price wars.

"Currently, international commodity prices remain at high levels and overseas demand is still on a downtrend," Zhou wrote. "Industrial and manufacturing departments still need to offer policy support, alleviating fiscal, cost and financing pressures and stabilizing firm confidence."

Foreign firms posted a 35.7% decline in profits, while private-sector firms saw their profits down 19.9%, according to a breakdown of the 887.21 billion yuan ($128.92 billion) profits.

Profits sank for 28 of 41 major industrial sectors during the period, with the computer, telecommunications and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry reporting the heftiest fall at 77.1%.

The Monday data follows a flurry of economic indicators that show an uneven recovery from a bruising three-year battle against the COVID pandemic.

Factory output growth accelerated to 2.4% in January-February, data showed earlier this month. The reading slightly undershot a 2.6% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

While retail sales swung back to growth, property investment continued to decline despite robust government support aimed at reviving the ailing housing market.

Beijing is seeking to get the economy back on a recovery track and set a modest growth target of around 5% for this year at this month's annual parliamentary gathering.

China's central bank this month unexpectedly cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year to help support the economic recovery.

During an executive meeting of the State Council, or the cabinet, China's new premier Li Qiang pledged to push the overall economy to improve persistently while fending off major risks effectively, according to state media.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations.

Combined January and February data are published for most economic indicators to flatten out distortions from the shifting timing of the Lunar New Year.

($1 = 6.8817 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery

    The dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week peak as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.078% at 103.060, having gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank sliding nearly 9%. Global banking stocks have been battered through the month in the wake of the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse last week, with authorities stepping in to ease investors nerves.

  • As banking sector confidence falters, central banks called on to do more

    Some investors and analysts are calling for more coordinated interventions from central banks to restore financial stability, as they fear that tumult in the global banking sector will continue amid rising interest rates. After the collapse of two U.S. lenders this month and last weekend's Swiss-government-orchestrated takeover of troubled Credit Suisse markets have remained jittery. On Friday, shares of Deutsche Bank plunged amid concerns that regulators and central banks have yet to contain the worst shock to the banking sector since the 2008 global financial crisis.

  • A Rivian buyer got his dream car after a 3-year wait. Days later, the car was dead and he faced a $2,100 bill.

    Chase Merrill's honeymoon phase with his Rivian R1S didn't last long. Two days after it arrived, the electric SUV was bricked in the snow.

  • Fed's Kashkari: Banking stress brings U.S. closer to recession - CBS

    Recent stress in the banking sector and the possibility of a follow-on credit crunch brings the U.S. closer to recession, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said Sunday in comments to CBS show Face the Nation. "It definitely brings us closer," Kashkari said. Kashkari, who has been among the most hawkish Fed policymakers in advocating higher interest rates to fight inflation, said it remained too soon to gauge the size of the “imprint” bank stress will have on the economy, and therefore too soon to know how it might influence the next interest rate decision of the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • China Central Government Is Borrowing at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central government is borrowing at the fastest pace on record to finance more spending and to ease the debt burden in provinces.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateInvestors Brace for Another Week of Volatility as Mad March EndsThe amount of sovereign bonds sold this quarter, exclud

  • States' divisions on abortion widen after Roe overturned

    A group of Tennessee Republicans began this year’s legislative session hoping to add narrow exceptions to one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, armed with the belief that most people — even in conservative Tennessee — reject extremes on the issue. Tennessee law requires doctors to prove in court that they were saving a woman’s life when they performed an abortion. Surely, the lawmakers thought, they could win concessions that would allow doctors to use their good faith judgment about when abortion is necessary to save a woman’s life.

  • Mexico sanctioned for not protecting endangered porpoise

    Mexico acknowledged Saturday it faces sanctions from the international wildlife body known as CITES for not doing enough to protect the vaquita marina, a small porpoise that is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. The sanctions have not yet been announced, but they could make it difficult for Mexico to export some regulated animal and plant products like crocodile or snake skins, orchids and cactuses. "While no one relishes economically painful sanctions, all other efforts to prompt Mexico to save the vaquita have failed,” said Sarah Uhlemann, international program director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

  • After Dianne Feinstein: as a political giant steps down, California weighs its future

    As the state’s longest serving senator prepares to retire, the new leadership will determine the trajectory for the Democratic party

  • Should US send troops to fight Mexican drug cartels? It's not a good idea.

    While calling for military solutions might make for flashy headlines, a real commitment to addressing drug-related violence requires other steps.

  • A GOP congresswoman says TikTok CEO's testimony made it clear to her that the app is 'an immediate threat' from China and that she supports a ban

    "It is a national security threat," Rep. McMorris Rodgers said of TikTok. "It united Republicans and Democrats on the committee ... to take action."

  • Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

    Dozens of people on Sunday joined Hong Kong's first authorized protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks. During the pandemic, protests were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019.

  • Travel disruption hits Germany on eve of transport strike

    An increased number of travelers in Germany boarded trains and planes on Sunday, a day before a major one-day strike that aims to bring the country's transportation system to a standstill. Munich Airport, the country’s second-busiest, said that the ver.di union was hitting it with two days of strikes and it has no regular passenger or cargo flights on either Sunday or Monday. German unions have called on thousands of workers across the country’s transportation system to stage a one-day strike as employees in many sectors are seeking hefty raises to reflect persistently high inflation.

  • Shareholders in 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio...

  • Those who invested in Probiotec (ASX:PBP) five years ago are up 200%

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Germany reaches deal with EU on future use of combustion engines

    FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Germany have reached a deal on the future use of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the auto industry. The agreement will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035 and was quickly condemned by a prominent environmental group. Germany had wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels - a request supported by parts of Germany's powerful car industry.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Parts of Twitter’s proprietary source code were published online until last week, the company revealed in a California court filing Friday.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateInvestors Brace for Another Week of Volatility as Mad March EndsThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’

  • Ukraine Says Front Lines Around Embattled City of Bakhmut Are Stabilizing

    Western officials say Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine is losing momentum as Kyiv gears up for its spring campaign.

  • Hedge Funds Wrong Footed by Bearish Yen Bets as Havens Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds boosted their bearish bets on the yen to a nine-month high last week, just as the traditional haven regained buyers amid the global banking crisis.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateInvestors Brace for Another Week of Volatility as Mad March EndsLeveraged funds increased net-sh

  • The Bond Market Is Starting to Recover After a Rough 2022. What to Know.

    A big headwind for bonds—whose prices move inversely to their yields—has been the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-tightening program.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?

    Stock prices can be like a popularity contest, and Coca-Cola is arguably Wall Street's prom royalty.