China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers dejected by COVID curbs

Casey Hall
·4 min read

By Casey Hall

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - After teaching for three years at an international school in Shanghai, Michael is preparing to break his contract and leave, worn down by stringent measures against the coronavirus.

Following two years of nearly-shut borders, onerous health checks and quarantine norms, a decision at the beginning of April to lock down China’s commercial centre proved the last straw for the 35-year-old.

"It has reached a point where the economic benefits of working here don’t make up for the lack of freedom to come and go," the science teacher said, declining to give his full name for reasons of privacy.

Michael is one of hundreds of international teachers heading for the exits as the COVID-19 pandemic and new rules on education reshape the working environment in China.

The situation is prompting international schools that proliferated over the past two decades, as China opened up to foreign investment and talent, to sound warning bells.

Some find their survival is now on the line, while the quality of education stands to suffer in the long run.

About 40% of Michael's peers will leave mainland jobs this year, up from 30% last year and 15% before the pandemic, says a group of 66 schools in China that employs about 3,600 teachers.

And hiring replacements for them is getting harder, said Tom Ulmet, executive director of the group, the Association of China and Mongolia International Schools (ACAMIS).

"People around the world have been reading about the lockdowns and just don't feel a need to subject themselves to that," he added.

ENROLMENT FALL

Apart from the departing teachers, international schools face a drop in foreign student enrolment as the COVID curbs led many foreign families to leave, while others stay away.

This has changed the make-up of the student body in many schools, boosting the numbers of Chinese with at least one parent holding a foreign passport.

While middle-class parents long saw international schools as a way to improve their children's chances of winning a place at top global universities, some have avoided emigrating in recent years as China was largely free of COVID.

With fees that can exceed 300,000 yuan ($44,000) a year, the total annual value of tuition paid to international schools is estimated to be 55.4 billion yuan ($8.2 billion).

And international schools nationwide numbered 821 by 2019, says education website Xinxueshuo.

Some international schools for younger children have also had to grapple with changing regulations, as Beijing moves to limit foreign influence in the education system.

That resulted in the recent removal of the name of Britain's Harrow School from an affiliated school in Beijing, while Westminster School dropped a plan for schools around China.

Both Hong Kong-based Asia International School Limited, whose subsidiary operates Harrow-affiliated schools in China, and Westminster declined to comment.

In a May flash poll of European businesses by the European Chamber of Commerce, all respondents from the education sector said increasingly tough COVID curbs had made China a less attractive destination for investment.

QUALITY CONCERNS

Parents with children at international schools told Reuters they were increasingly concerned about the quality on offer because of the strictures and the lockdowns caused by China's zero-tolerance policy on COVID-19.

Melanie Ham's daughter missed International Baccalaureate (IB) exams in May, along with her entire cohort, after the Shanghai lockdown held up delivery of question papers arriving from overseas for the IB and Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

Her daughter's school was trying its best, Ham said, but she was still worried about the future. "I think they're just scraping by with whatever they can, as far as resources and planning and emotional energy (are concerned)."

Such woes meant the death knell for some schools in southern China, said Aleksa Moss, the head of early learning at an international school in the city of Guangzhou.

"A couple of the lower-tier international and bilingual schools closed down here," she said, adding, "I'm sure it’s happening in Shanghai and Beijing."

The turmoil is fuelling demand for teachers who have opted to stay on, however.

Jessica, a middle school teacher with almost 20 years of experience in China, said she was flooded with interview requests at a recent online jobs fair.

"I was offered so much money," she said, adding that one school in the capital, Beijing, dangled a base starting salary of more than 50,000 yuan ($7,361) a month.

($1=6.7604 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s not easy’: Channel 9 sits down with local teachers to discuss shortages, solutions

    Teachers -- some our most valuable resources -- are facing a shortage of employees.

  • WATCH: Max Christie explains decision to remain in NBA Draft, leave MSU early

    Hear why Max Christie elected to remain in the NBA Draft and leave Michigan State early

  • Coronavirus: Beijing, fighting Omicron, adds identity info to transport passes to speed up checks of Covid-19 status

    As it battles an Omicron outbreak, the city of Beijing plans to add identifying information to subway and bus cards by the end of the month, a move designed to speed up mandatory checks of Covid-19 status as the city's 22 million citizens adjust to daily reality under China's dynamic-zero Covid-19 policy. Beijing Municipal Administration and Communications Card Co (BMAC), the city government-owned developer of the transport pass, has urged passengers to "upgrade" their cards by adding identity n

  • What Does It Mean to Be Asian American in 2022?

    Ed Jones/AFP/GettyRose, 92, shows me a pair of her own grandmother’s bound-feet shoes that she takes with her as she leaves Shanghai in 1949 on a transpacific steamship at the invitation of a Christian college, first to San Francisco, “lit like fire and gold,” then via train to a small town in Texas, where she was instructed to drink from the colored student fountain.Duc, mid-fifties, learns of the fall of Saigon from the radio of a fishing boat off the shore of Vietnam, knowing in that moment t

  • Some in Shanghai allowed out to shop; end of COVID lockdown in sight

    More Shanghai residents were given the freedom to go out to shop for groceries for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday as authorities set out more plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown more fully. The commercial hub of 25 million recorded no new infections outside quarantined areas for a fifth day in a row, further cementing its "zero COVID" status with each day. "I feel very happy, the lifting of the lockdown is starting," shopper Zhong Renqiu said at a Carrefour supermarket in the central Changning district that had just reopened.

  • Russians fire at a school using banned ammunition and it burns down

    The Donetsk Oblast State Administration has reported that the Russians have destroyed another educational institution in Donetsk Oblast - Avdiivka School No. 1, which has been burnt to the ground. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Kyrylenko: "At night the Russian army fired at the school with banned phosphorus munitions.

  • Makeup legend Bobbi Brown poked fun at an influencer who gave her new foundation a bad review

    Bobbi Brown's makeup brand Jones Road Beauty is intended to create light-to-medium coverage beauty looks, not full-coverage ones.

  • UK freezes assets on Russian airlines, preventing sale of landing slots

    Britain on Thursday froze the assets of three Russian airlines, preventing them from selling landing slots at U.K. airports that are worth up to 50 million pounds ($62 million).

  • U.S. appears set to deem Cuba not cooperating fully against terrorism-document

    The Biden administration on Thursday appeared set to renew its assessment that Cuba is among a handful of countries "not cooperating fully" with the United States in the fight against terrorism, according to a government document. Formal publication of the decision was scheduled for Friday, but Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, apparently responding to a draft notice in the Federal Register signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, condemned it as “one more lie” coming from Washington. This follows the Biden administration’s announcement on Monday of a partial rollback of Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the Communist-ruled island, moves that Havana has said do not go far enough.

  • 6 Things Boomers Actually Really Admire About Millennials

    Let’s take a stroll down memory lane to the early-to-mid aughts when Generation Y—aka millennials—came of age. Britney and her—gasp!—shaved head were all over the tabloid covers. That kid you hadn’t seen since...

  • A 30-year-old's hoarse voice and back pain turned out to be lung cancer

    What are the first signs of lung cancer? Jordan Turko noticed a hoarse voice and back pain. Scans revealed a tumor in his chest and tumors along his spine.

  • Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs: History will cure Europes desire to let Putin save his face

    Denys Karlovskyy - Thursday, 19 May 2022, 23:01 Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is convinced that history will cure those Europeans who are concerned with preserving the reputation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Netflix layoffs just the start as streamer stages rebound: 'It's time to be a real company,' says media exec

    Netflix has some work to do. Here's what the streamer should focus on as it works to fine tune its business and reestablish itself as a platform leader.

  • Cargo Denim Is The Anti-Skinny Jeans Trend That’ll Be Everywhere This Summer

    LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Hailey Bieber is seen on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) It’s been over a year since TikTok declared skinny jeans to be over, and denim trends continue to deliver on that promise. For proof, see the season’s street style featuring every It girl out there wearing denim cargos like it’s 2003. Take, for example, Hailey Bieber, who was spotted back in February wearing a pair of cargo jeans with a leather co

  • Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' amid concerns about Twitter distraction

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that "Tesla is on my mind 24/7," trying to soothe investor worries about him being distracted by a Twitter deal that has depressed stocks at the electric car company. Posting a picture showing a woman (Tesla) who is upset by her boyfriend (Elon) checking out another woman (Twitter), he said, "So may seem like below, but not true." Tesla this year opened its new car factory in Texas, and Musk's rocket company SpaceX has a launch site known as Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

  • Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open

    Naomi Osaka will not have the luxury of easing into her return to the courts of the French Open, facing a tough foe in her very first match. Week 2 at Roland Garros, meanwhile, could be quite fascinating for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — the three leading favorites for the men's title ended up on the same side of the bracket for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, meaning only one can reach the final. Thursday’s draw at Roland Garros also set up two tantalizing possibilities in the fourth round for No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, the 2020 champion who is currently on a 28-match winning streak.

  • Michigan school assignment compares President Obama to monkeys

    A school for gifted students in Birmingham, Michigan, has come under fire after a teacher handed out an assignment that […] The post Michigan school assignment compares President Obama to monkeys appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Gay Florida Student Who Led Protest Can't Run for Class President

    The student said he was suspended for handing out Pride flags at a school protest against Florida's "don't say gay" law.

  • Florida twins graduate as co-salutatorians with 9.12 grade-point averages

    Identical twins' mother, Stephanie Deevers, said she recalls them taking advanced placement classes during the summer, just before entering 9th grade.

  • Fresno parent ‘barged’ into classroom to yell at teacher. Union calls for investigation

    Teachers say it’s happened before at this Fresno elementary school.