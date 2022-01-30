China's Jan factory activity contracts as COVID lockdowns bite - Caixin PMI

·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted at the sharpest rate in 23 months in January, underscoring the huge economic costs from the country's zero-COVID approach as surging cases and tough containment measures weighed on output and demand, a private survey showed on Sunday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.1 in January - its lowest level since February 2020, when the economy was still suffering from country-wide COVID-19 lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the index to ease to 50.4 from December's 50.9 but still point to some growth. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The unexpectedly weak reading is likely to reinforce market expectations that policymakers need to roll out more support measures to stabilise the faltering economy. China's central bank has already started cutting interest rates and pumping more cash into the financial system to bring borrowing costs down, and further modest easing steps are expected in coming weeks.

A sub-index for factory output stood at 48.4, down from 52.7 in December, with firms surveyed reporting reduced intakes of new business and as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and tough anti-virus measures impacted production, the survey showed.

Demand also took a dive, as new orders fell at the fastest clip since August this year and export orders shrank the most since May 2020. Exports were one of the few bright spots for China's economy in the second half of last year.

That led to renewed pressure on the job market, with a gauge for employment dropping to the lowest in almost two years.

"From December to January, the resurgence of Covid-19 in several regions including Xian and Beijing forced local governments to tighten epidemic control measures, which restricted production, transportation and sales of manufactured goods," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group said.

"It became more evident that China's economy is straining under the triple pressures of contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations."

A surge of COVID-19 cases since late December in the manufacturing hub of Xian forced many auto and chip makers to shut operations, although production has gradually returned to normal as the city emerged from a lockdown.

Inflationary pressures also edged higher in January, while manufacturers' confidence towards the year ahead picked up as firms remain convinced China would be able to get COVID-19 under control.

The world's second-largest economy got off to a strong start in 2021, rebounding from 2020's pandemic-induced slump, but it began losing steam in the early summer, weighed down by growing debt problems in the property market and COVID-19 outbreaks that hit consumer spending.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday cut its forecst for China's 2022 growth to 4.8%, from 5.6% previously, reflecting the property downturn and the hit to consumption from strict coronavirus curbs.

The economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, its weakest expansion in one-and-a-half years.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Shimao sells Shanghai hotel for $708 million to state-owned firm

    Shimao, which defaulted on a trust loan earlier this month, said it will sell an entity whose principal asset is the Hyatt on the Bund hotel to the Shanghai Land Group. The move comes on the same day Agile Group, another embattled Chinese property firm, sold stakes in several units worth nearly 2 billion yuan to state-owned China Overseas Land & Investment and China Conch Venture. Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven China's property firms into a debt crisis, with sector bellwether China Evergrande grappling with $300 billion in liabilities.

  • Crypto Exchange Bakkt Has Tumbled 90% Since October Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of digital-asset marketplace Bakkt Holdings Inc. have dropped to all-time lows, wiping out about $10 billion in market value since reaching a record high following the firm’s much-touted public market debut in October. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsTom Brady Hasn’t Made Up Min

  • Oil Specs Betting on Potential Supply Disruptions

    OPEC+ will probably stick with a planned increase in its oil output target for March when it meets on Wednesday next week.

  • Sugar Extends Rout on Good Supply Outlook; Orange Juice Plunges

    (Bloomberg) -- Sugar futures were on track for the longest run of losses in almost two years, on signs of improved supplies and a stronger dollar. Orange juice plunged the exchange limit on signs that U.S. consumption continues its decades-long slide.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsApple to Rival S

  • Hong Kong allows hamster pet stores to resume business after COVID cull

    Dozens of pet stores that sold hamsters in Hong Kong may resume business from Sunday, Hong Kong's government said, after being shuttered last week and thousands culled over coronavirus fears. The city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said in a statement late on Saturday that it collected 1,134 samples from animals other than hamsters including rabbits and chinchillas, which were all negative. Five stores, including the "Little Boss" pet shop, which started the outbreak, remained shuttered as they had not yet "passed the virus test," the government said.

  • U.K. Wind Energy Hits Record, Bringing Relief to Power Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsTom Brady Hasn’t Made Up Mind About Retirement, AP ReportsMacKenzie Scott Cut Amazon Stock Worth $8.5 Billion Last YearU.K. wind farms produced a record amount of energy on Saturday, helping to ease the country’s dependence on expensive fossil fuels in t

  • Ukraine sends U.S. senators 4 specific requests on Russia sanctions, military aid

    The chairman of Ukraine's parliament has sent a letter to eight U.S. senators outlining four specific requests for security assistance and sanctions that Kyiv believes will help deter a Russian invasion, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The Ukrainian government is leaning on Congress — and a bipartisan group of senators negotiating compromise language on sanctions that could pass the Senate — in an effort to push the U.S. posture beyond the Biden administration's approach.Stay on top of the lat

  • Robinhood's Down, but This Nasdaq Stock's Fall Is More Surprising

    Investors were hoping that stocks would regain their footing on Friday morning, but major market benchmarks still trended slightly lower in choppy trading. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was close to the break-even point, down just 6 points to 13,347. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has seen a massive drop in its stock price lately, and its slide continued after it delivered a  financial report that confirmed many of the challenges it has had to face.

  • U.S. Steel’s Earnings Fell Short. That Isn’t the Real Problem.

    The stock held steady after the disappointing result, a sign that investors are focused on other issues, such as a plunge in the price of steel.

  • Treasury reconsiders IRS use of ID.me facial recognition amid privacy concerns

    The Treasury Department is reconsidering the Internal Revenue Service’s use of ID.me for access to its website, according to Bloomberg.

  • GOP faces divisions over siding with Ukraine against Russia

    Republicans are pushing President Biden to be tougher on Russia over its aggression toward Ukraine, but their isolationist far-right flank is denying them unity on the issue.Some of former President Trump's closest allies have questioned why the U.S. would side with Kyiv over Moscow at all and expressed skepticism that it's worth pouring American resources into the conflict. Top GOP leaders espousing the party's traditional hawkish views have...

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • How much snow did North Jersey get?

    The snow is coming down in North Jersey. How much snow has fallen by you so far?

  • Russia Shifts Naval Exercises Set Near Ireland: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’ll send American troops to Eastern Europe as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to weigh on the U.S. and its allies. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsTom Brady Hasn’t Made Up Mind About Retirement, AP ReportsMacKenzie Scott Cut Amazon Stock

  • Texas officials are joining Trump at his Houston-area rally. Here’s why they shouldn’t

    Republicans may need Trump to win now, but they’d be better off parting ways and looking ahead to a new conservative movement. [Opinion]

  • Letters to the Editor: Yes, California should require all K-12 students to be vaccinated

    Thousands of children have lost parents or have long-term complications because of COVID. The vaccines are safe and effective, and should be required.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up As Apple Leads, But Be Wary; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to spare everyday Russians from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia invades Ukraine, https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-buildup-ukraine-border-includes-blood-wounded-us-officials-say-2022-01-28 and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a White House official said. The comments narrow the scope of potential curbs on imports to Russia that had previously been described as disrupting Russia's economy more broadly, hitting industrial sectors and consumer technologies like smartphones. "We can't preview every action, but the intent there really is to have measures that we think will degrade Russia's industrial capabilities and industrial production capacity over time, not to go after individual, everyday Russian consumers," White House national security official Peter Harrell said in a virtual speech for the Massachusetts Export Center on Thursday that received little media coverage.

  • Washington state trooper who told off governor over vaccine mandate dies from COVID

    The trooper served 22 years before he quit over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate.

  • Soros group pushes back on Tucker Carlson documentary

    The Open Society Foundations, a group founded by George Soros, is pushing back on a recent documentary by Tucker Carlson taking aim at Soros and his relationship with his homeland of Hungary, The Washington Post reports.Carlson's "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization," which was created for the Fox Nation streaming service, pits Soros against Hungarian right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán.Carlson says that Soros, a liberal billionaire...