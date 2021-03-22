China's JD.com to invest $800 million in Dada Group

FILE PHOTO: A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at its shop at a mall in Shanghai
·1 min read

(Reuters) - China's JD.Com said on Monday it would invest $800 million in on-demand delivery platform Dada Group, following which the e-commerce firm will own about 51% of Dada.

The investment comes at a time when JD.com is spinning off its logistics business, the in-house delivery network that gave it competitive advantage over larger rival Alibaba Group.

JD had merged its online-to-offline unit, JD Daojia, with Dada in 2016. Dada-JD Daojia, a Chinese online grocery and delivery firm, then in 2018 raised $500 million from Walmart Inc and JD.

JD.com on Monday also agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares bought in the deal for six months after the closing.

U.S.-listed shares of Dada jumped nearly 19%, while those of JD.com were up 0.5% in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Volunteers from abroad ruled out for Tokyo Olympics

    Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, organizers said Monday. The announcement came two days after Tokyo organizers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. Organizers said a limited number of volunteers might be allowed if they have special skills.

  • Exclusive: Low tips, long waits: DoorDash takes on drivers' Walmart gripes

    Third-party delivery firm DoorDash Inc is taking steps to address what it says are frustrations from independent drivers toting Walmart Inc merchandise and grocery orders, including low customer tips, the company confirmed to Reuters. The world's largest retailer in recent years has bolstered its partnerships with same-day third-party courier firms, including DoorDash, to reach consumers in and around scores of U.S. cities and better compete with Amazon.com Inc. The push came as Walmart ended initiatives to use Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc drivers, and struggled with using its own employees, to deliver packages. On Feb. 26, DoorDash surveyed its more than 1 million independent drivers, asking them to share "experiences" about deliveries for Walmart.

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state

    Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30% less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the region’s largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. The kingdom's 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco's payments to state coffers.

  • Huawei lawyers to focus on witness refusal to testify in U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings on Monday are expected to focus on a former Canadian police officer who refused to testify despite being a key witness to the core allegations that Canadian and American authorities inappropriately coordinated Meng's arrest. Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

  • 3 Gambling Stocks Poised for a Bull Run

    If you're going to bet on the betting industry, these three off-the-beaten-path winners grew their revenue by at least 95% in their latest quarter.

  • People’s Bank of China Official Says Fully Anonymous Digital Yuan ‘Not Feasible’

    The central bank needs to balance privacy for users with "international consensus" on risk control, the director of the PBoC's Digital Currency Research Institute said

  • What Drives Interest Rates? Old Question Is Key to New Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripped down to basics, the new consensus in economics goes like this: It’s fine for governments to borrow and spend more money -- so long as they can get hold of it cheaply.But as a guide to policy, the doctrine has a blind spot. Because even after arguing the point for a couple of centuries, economists find it hard to pin down what drives long-run interest rates -- or predict where they’re headed.“The greatest area of uncertainty in any forecast is really the forecast of interest rates,” Laura Tyson, a senior economic adviser to the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg TV . “The profession has not been great at timing either the direction or the amount.”Those are crucial questions right now, for governments trying to figure out how much it’s safe to spend on pandemic recovery, and for investors wondering if this year’s surge in sovereign-bond yields is a blip or the start of a new era.‘More Power’For years, estimates of future borrowing costs have tended to be too high –- leading to projections of bigger debts, and helping deter public spending. Some worry the opposite could happen now: politicians will grow complacent about low interest rates, borrow and spend too much, then get a nasty surprise when they spike.But there’s a school of economic thought says that governments and central banks play a bigger role in shaping interest rates than the mainstream acknowledges. Translated into practical terms, that means countries can turn their own borrowing costs into a policy choice, instead of a price that gets discovered in the marketplace.It’s not a new idea, says Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco. “The central bank has always had more power over long rates than the consensus had thought,” he says. “They just weren’t exercising it.”Now, they are -– one way and another.The Bank of Japan has been explicitly targeting government borrowing costs for years, under a policy known as yield-curve control. Australia followed suit during the pandemic.But central bankers, often the main buyers of sovereign debt nowadays, have other ways to steer the yields without officially making them a policy tool. European Central Bank officials, for example, acknowledge off the record that they manage the cost of borrowing for euro-area governments via bond purchases.The Federal Reserve, which is buying about $80 billion of Treasuries every month, practiced overt yield-curve control during World War II. In the past year, Fed officials have referenced the policy without suggesting it’ll be implemented anytime soon.‘Self-Fulfilling’Sometimes the idea on its own is enough, says McCulley, who now teaches at Georgetown University. Once central banks acknowledge they have that power, “and the market agrees with that, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The concern about such policies has been that politicians will spend their countries into bankruptcy or hyperinflation without some kind of external discipline.Once, financial markets were thought to provide it. More recently the task has been assigned to central banks, which were supposed to be walled off from the rest of government so they can focus on nipping any signs of inflation in the bud.Key parts of that intellectual edifice have crumbled, especially since the financial crisis. Bigger budget deficits and debts, one of the things that were supposed to push interest rates higher, didn’t do so.Politicians pivoted to austerity anyway, without much of a push from the markets -- and economies suffered a lackluster recovery as a result.Covid-19 brought a different approach. Spending by governments has been the key to recovery -- and the frameworks for assessing how far they could safely go didn’t seem much use.New RulesTypically based around budget deficits or national debts as a share of the economy, traditional fiscal guidelines didn’t have a role for interest rates. They made no provision for the way debts have become cheaper to service even as they grew bigger -- because of the plunge in borrowing costs. Even the Euro area, which enforces a strict version of the old-school rulebook, threw it out in the pandemic.Economists are working on new rules for a low-rates era.In a November paper, Jason Furman and Larry Summers -– Harvard economists and senior officials in the Obama administration -- argued that the interest payments a government has to make every year are a better benchmark than its total debt or annual deficit.The idea carries weight in the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she agrees with it.Furman says that the rule of thumb advocated in his paper –- keeping real debt-service costs below 2% of GDP –- is applicable regardless of who’s right in the debate about what drives interest rates. He says there’s not much to be gained from using monetary policy to impose a cap on government borrowing costs.“Can central banks decide one variable? Yes. Can they simultaneously decide three variables? No,” he says. “You can do financial repression for a while,” but that just makes it harder to meet other targets like keeping inflation under control.‘Always This Danger’Modern Monetary Theory, an emerging school of economics, agrees that inflation is the ultimate yardstick for policy. But it has different ideas about how governments pay for their spending -- and what determines long-term interest rates.While Furman and Summers favor explanations such as ageing populations, rising inequality and capital-saving technology, the MMTers follow a line of thought that has roots in the work of John Maynard Keynes. It emphasizes the role of monetary policy. The long run is just lots of short runs piled together, the reasoning goes. So when central banks persist in keeping short-term borrowing costs low, they shape long rates too.After decades on the fringes, MMT economists see the debate shifting in their favor. Some of their positions are now widely held: Countries that borrow in their own currencies can’t go broke, and the real risk of overspending is inflation not bankruptcy.The MMTers would like the profession to take another step in their direction by acknowledging that governments can manage their own borrowing costs.In the mainstream models, even when governments are paying low interest rates and have room to spend, “there’s always this danger” that debt costs could spike and derail their plans, says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “They haven’t put into this framework that the interest rates are a policy variable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank Stocks Could Be a Good Option for Income Investors. Here Are 5 Places to Start.

    Comerica, Citizens Financial, and the SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund are among the banking securities that should do well for income investors.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • NASCAR live updates: Justin Allgaier fends off Martin Truex Jr. for Xfinity win at Atlanta

    The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.