China's July export, import growth slower than expected

FILE PHOTO: Worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports and imports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in eastern and southern Chinese provinces, the country's main export hubs.

The world's biggest exporter has staged an impressive economic rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump in the first few months of last year after quickly containing the pandemic.

But new infections in July, mainly caused by the highly transmissible Delta strain, have spread to tens of Chinese cities, prompting local authorities to lock down affected communities, order millions to be tested and temporarily suspend operations of some businesses, including factories.

Seasonal floods and bad weather last month also affected industrial production in some areas such as central China.

Exports in July rose 19.3% from a year earlier, compared with a 32.2% gain in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 20.8%.

Imports rose 28.1% in July, lagging an expected 33% increase in the Reuters poll. Imports grew 36.7% in the previous month.

China posted a trade surplus of $56.58 billion in July, compared with the poll's forecast for a $51.54 billion surplus and $51.53 billion surplus in June.

Aside from the drag from efforts to counter the spread of the Delta variant, Chinese exporters also struggled with an ongoing global semiconductor shortage, logistics bottlenecks, and higher raw material and freight costs.

The slower Chinese shipments also reflected the moderation in U.S. business in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a cooling in the world's biggest economy after what was expected to have been a robust second quarter.

China's trade surplus with the United States rose to $35.4 billion, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed, up from $32.58 billion in June.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If your employer fires you because you won’t get the COVID vaccine, don’t expect to collect unemployment

    'This could lead to tens of thousands of people across the United States without work or access to unemployment benefits because they refuse to get vaccinated,' one employment attorney said.

  • Copper Prices Are a Worrying Sign for the Economy

    A decline below a key level, not far from the current price, could indicate weakening confidence about demand and a worsening economic outlook.

  • A Petition Nearing 3 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

    So far, 2.7 million (and rising) have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for every American. This petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, and...

  • A million to 1: Venezuela's currency losing 6 zeros

    Venezuela says it will make a million-to-1 change in its currency soon, eliminating six zeros from prices in the local currency as hyperinflation continues to plague the troubled South American nation. Venezuela’s central bank on Thursday announced the change to the bolivar will go into effect Oct. 1. The new 100 bolivar bill will be the highest denomination.

  • American tech sector keeps blowing away the rest of the world

    Take a bow, America. It's official and irrefutable: The United States is blowing out the rest of the world in tech leadership. No other country in the world comes anywhere close in tech innovation and the dominance of our made-in-America 21st-century companies.

  • White House walks back Biden's plan to let pandemic unemployment benefits expire in September

    The White House has not made a decision on whether the expanded unemployment benefits launched during the pandemic should expire in September, press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

  • The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

    Democrats have no desire to extend benefits for 7.5 million facing a September cutoff.

  • US trade deficit hits record in June as imports balloon

    A surge in imports of industrial supplies drove the US trade deficit to a record in June, according to government data released Thursday, a sign global supply chains may be coming back online after the pandemic disruptions.

  • Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision

    From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.

  • Florida’s $1,000 pandemic checks won’t have governor’s logo or take out taxes

    The $1,000 pandemic bonuses going out to Florida’s teachers, principals and first responders won’t include a governor’s logo, the state says.

  • Canadian dollar extends weekly decline after jobs miss

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rose solidly in July bolstered the greenback, while a domestic employment report undershot expectations. Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected, though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy reopened. The greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. jobs data suggested the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half of the year.

  • The End of Exorbitant Privilege: Inflation, the Global Dollar and What Comes Next

    What would it mean for the dollar to lose its global reserve status? Why might it happen? And what could take its place?

  • U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urges Fed to reduce asset purchases to minimize inflation risks

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urged the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing some of its economic support in a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell in which the moderate Democratic lawmaker from West Virginia said he is worried easy monetary policy may fuel higher inflation. "With the recession over and our strong economic recovery well underway, I am increasingly alarmed that the Fed continues to inject record amounts of stimulus into our economy by continuing an emergency level of quantitative easing," wrote Manchin. Fed officials lowered short-term interest rates to near zero levels last year and began purchasing $120 billion in a month in government bonds to stabilize markets and support the economy after it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • GOP governors are kicking people off unemployment - if not getting them back to work

    In states that cut benefits early, unemployment recipients have sunk 14% since early June, Insider calculates. That's what GOP governors wanted.

  • Advocates for helping divided cities expected $20 billion. They got a rude awakening.

    The Reconnecting Communities Initiative aimed to help cities rectify damage caused by highways built through minority neighborhoods. The bipartisan infrastructure bill cut it by 95 percent.

  • Unemployment: Workers in more states sue governors over early end to benefits

    Unemployed workers in Louisiana and South Carolina joined a growing movement challenging governors for ending federal unemployment programs early.

  • How workers quitting is a signal for economic recovery

    The Labor Department on Friday said 930,000 people voluntarily quit jobs in July on top of 942,000 who quit in June. Most people who are quitting are not leaving the labor market. Workers still in the market can negotiate better hours and pay because employers need labor to keep their businesses running.

  • India to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Thursday proposed scrapping a controversial law that taxed companies retrospectively and said it will refund disputed amounts, a move that could potentially settle its multi-billion-dollar tax cases with Cairn Energy and Vodafone. The amendment to the tax law could resolve at least 17 disputes of tax payments amounting to 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) or more, and will help boost investor confidence in the South Asian economy, analysts said. Taxes on the indirect transfer of Indian assets before May 2012 will be nullified if companies withdraw litigation and give an undertaking that they will no longer claim damages, a government proposal presented to parliament said.

  • Venezuela to slash six zeroes from currency

    Venezuela will slash six zeroes off its inflation-battered currency the bolivar to make it easier to use, the central bank said on Thursday.

  • McConnell says Democrats won’t get help from Republicans in raising debt limit

    As Washington deals with lifting the federal borrowing limit again, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday vows not to help with the maneuver if Democrats stick with their plan to pass a $3.5 trillion package through a simple majority vote.