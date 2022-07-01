China's June factory activity expands at fastest pace in 13 months - Caixin PMI

An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output, as the lifting of COVID lockdowns sent factories racing to meet recovering demand, a private sector poll showed on Friday.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.7 in June, also indicating the first expansion in four months, from 48.1 in the previous month. That was well above analysts' expectations for an up-tick to 50.1.

The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The recovery suggested in the Caixin survey, which focused on more export-oriented and small firms in coastal regions, was more convincing compared with findings in an official survey.

Economic activity has sped up in June since various COVID lockdowns have been rolled back as COVID-19 cases fell, with a range of support measures unveiled by the State Council in late May to stabilise growth gradually kicking in.

A sub-index for output bounced to the highest level since November 2020, while new orders, bolstered by the first increase in export orders in about a year, snapped three months of decline and posted the fastest growth in four months.

Delivery times for suppliers stabilised in June amid easing supply chain snags, after worsening for the past two years.

However, despite the strong rebound, factories remained cautious in terms of hiring more staff, with employment falling for the third month in a row.

"Restoration in the post-pandemic era remained the focus of the current economy, yet its base was far from strong," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

"Deteriorating household income and expectations caused by a weak labor market dampened the demand recovery. Correspondingly, supportive policies should target employees, gig workers and low-income groups impacted by the outbreaks."

China's economy has started to chart a recovery path out of the supply shocks caused by strict lockdowns, but headwinds persist, including record high jobless rate in big cities, a still subdued property market, soft consumer spending and fear of any recurring waves of infections.

Analysts expect further improvement in economic conditions in the third quarter, although the official GDP target of around 5.5% for this year will be hard to achieve unless the government abandons the zero-COVID strategy.

President Xi Jinping defended the zero-COVID policy on Tuesday, saying China is willing to accept some temporary impact on economic development over harm to people's health.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory, service sectors shake off 3 months of lockdown pain

    China's factory and service sectors snapped three months of activity decline in June, business surveys showed on Thursday, as authorities lifted a strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai, reviving output and consumer spending. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. While activity has sped up since various COVID lockdowns imposed since March have been rolled back, headwinds persist, including a still subdued property market, soft consumer spending and fear of any recurring waves of infections.

  • China's June factory activity likely expanded for first time in 4 months: Reuters poll

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to rise to 50.5 in June - the highest in a year - from 49.6 the previous month, returning to expansionary territory for the first time since February, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, below 50 means contraction. An expansion of factory activity after three months of contraction adds to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is charting a path out of the supply-side shocks from COVID-19 lockdowns and could ease downward pressure on the yuan, which has shed 5% against the U.S. dollar this year.

  • Marcos Jr. Sworn In as President Decades After Father Fled

    (Bloomberg) -- Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the nation’s ousted dictator, said he will focus on food sufficiency and pandemic recovery in an inaugural speech that paid tribute to his late father.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden

  • European Gas Posts Monthly Spike as Russian Cuts Haunt Market

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas posted its biggest monthly gain since September as Russia’s supply cuts put companies under stress and force governments to confront the prospect of major shortages.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on

  • China will stick to its 'zero Covid' strategy even if it hurts the country's economy, Xi Jinping says

    "Our country has a large population. Such strategies as 'herd immunity' and 'lying flat' would lead to consequences that are unimaginable," Xi said.

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court history

    In a historic day, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the 116th justice and first Black woman on the nation's highest court. It follows a divisive term during which the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Jan Crawford has more.

  • Freedom has 'vanished', Taiwan says on Hong Kong anniversary

    Freedom in Hong Kong has "vanished" and China has failed to live up to its promises of 50 years without change, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday, the 25th anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule. Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Hong Kong to swear in its new leader, former security chief John Lee, who is sanctioned by the United States over his role in implementing a national security law there. Most people in Chinese-claimed Taiwan have shown no interest in being run by Beijing, and the government has repeatedly rejected China's offer of "one country, two systems" to rule the island, as with Hong Kong and Macau.

  • Drug killings leave agony, savage facet to Duterte's legacy

    When Emily Soriano recounts how her 15-year-old son was gunned down with four friends and two other residents while partying in a Philippine slum six years ago, she weeps in grief and anger like the massacre happened yesterday. Police concluded at the time that the bloodbath in a riverside shantytown in Caloocan city in the Manila metropolis was set off by a drug gang war. The thousands of killings under Duterte’s brutal campaign against illegal drugs — unprecedented in its scale and lethality in recent Philippine history and the alarm it set off worldwide — are leaving families of the dead in agony, an International Criminal Court investigation and a savage side to Duterte’s legacy as his turbulent six-year presidency ends Thursday.

  • Marcos Jr. sworn in as Philippines president

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, praised his father's legacy and glossed over its violent past as he was sworn in as Philippine president after a stunning election victory that opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. (June 30)

  • Wall Street’s favorite stock sector has potential upside of 43% as we enter the second half of 2022

    After a difficult first half of the year, you may be surprised to see which sectors are forecast to rise the most.

  • Bitcoin Surges 11% on Dip Buyers Yearning for Better Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe largest digit

  • Snap Debuts Paid Service Snapchat+ With Exclusive Features

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. is launching a paid version of the widely used social media platform offering “exclusive” and “experimental” features.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAFor $3.99 a month, the subscription, called Sn

  • Barack Obama Calls Supreme Court's EPA Ruling 'Major Step Backward' for Stopping Climate Change

    After SCOTUS limited the EPA's power in a ruling Thursday, Obama urged Congress to support Biden's climate initiatives in order to prevent future environmental collapse

  • Police sweep Google searches to find suspects. The tactic is facing its first legal challenge.

    Privacy advocates are concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.

  • Supreme Court sides with Biden over Texas in immigration ruling

    The United States Supreme Court handed down two big rulings on immigration and climate change. In one, the court sided with the Biden Administration rather than the state of Texas when it comes to the enforcement of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. Constitutional law attorney David Coale explains the ruling and talks about what it means.

  • Border Patrol in Rio Grande Valley nab 2 sex offenders, 9 MS-13 gang members

    Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas have stopped multiple gang members and sex offenders attempting to enter the United States illegally.

  • Inside a U.S. Rep’s ‘Deeply Troubling’ Brush With China’s Panda Diplomacy

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The DailyBeast/GettyA New York City congresswoman’s years-long quest to bring giant pandas to Central Park Zoo may have inadvertently exposed a soft white underbelly to the Chinese government, which has long used the iconic animals as instruments of its international agenda.Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s fixation on bringing the bamboo-chomping beasts to the Big Apple has become an inside joke among local politicos—so much so that an opponent once taunted her at

  • Egypt Scoops Up Wheat Supplies with Supersized Tender

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt booked the most wheat in a tender in at least a decade, taking advantage of a recent price slump to bolster stockpiles as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hampers global supplies.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAStocks Jolted by Recession Scare as Bonds Surge: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptThe count

  • Taiwan rebuffs Philippines complaint about South China Sea live fire drills

    Taiwan on Wednesday rebuffed a complaint from the Philippines about live fire drills around a Taiwan-controlled island deep in the South China Sea, saying it had the right to do so and always gives issues a warning of its exercises. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, in a message on Twitter late on Tuesday, lodged a "strong objection over the unlawful live fire drills" to be carried out by Taiwan this week around the island, known internationally as Itu Aba. Taiwan calls the island Taiping and the Philippines calls it Ligaw Island.

  • Australia’s Biggest Cities Lead Housing Slide as Rates Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAAustralia’s two biggest housing markets, Sydney and Melbourne, led a fall in h