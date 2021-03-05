China's Key Data Sharing Mandate Wreak Double Whammy For Tech Industry Amidst Increased Antitrust Probe: Bloomberg

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

China’s instruction to technology giants regarding key data sharing acts as a double whammy for its tech companies recuperating from increased antitrust scrutiny, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. reportedly delayed license approval to American companies for selling chipmaking equipment to China’s semiconductor giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (OTC: SMICY) (OTC: SIUIF) despite the semiconductor crisis.

China Communist Party prioritized data disclosure regarding search, e-commerce, and social media by the tech companies for the next five years to promote the healthy development of the sharing and online economies. Beijing was also launching a platform for sharing public and government data.

It is the first instance of China government’s prioritization of data disclosure by private-sector companies. However, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping previously acknowledged the importance of data.

Beijing initiated an extensive crackdown on alleged monopolistic practices by its giant internet industry last November over concerns regarding the growing influence of its largest private corporations from voluminous data collection.

Chinese tech titans ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), along with emerging companies like ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY), attracted government scrutiny for the collection of voluminous data via social-media apps like WeChat and Douyin. Conceding that data had the potential to topple their dominance and raise competition.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s highly ambitious Ant IPO got deferred amidst regulatory hurdles.

China’s antitrust regulators cracked down on practices, including forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. Beijing also remained keen upon better regulation of the collection and use of consumer data.

The 14th Five Year Plan released on Friday did not disclose exact details on the company data sharing procedure.

Data ownership and security have long been a bone of contention between China and rival nations. Conditions further intensified upon President Trump’s bans on ByteDance and Tencent over alleged data collection of American users. Corporations were already mandated to provide access to their technology and assist with investigations involving crime and national security under a 2017 Cybersecurity Law.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) welcomed China’s new initiative seeking a pilot program set up to break barriers among internet services essential to daily lives.

Price action: BABA shares are up 0.56% at $231.75, while BIDU shares are down 2.52% at $254.10 on the last check Friday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin calls for internet bound by moral rules, criticises opposition rallies

    President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for the internet in Russia to be bound by moral rules to stop society fraying and railed against what he said was its role in drawing children into opposition street protests, prostitution and drugs. The comments come amid mounting efforts by Moscow to exert greater influence over U.S. social media giants and frustrations over what authorities say is their failure to follow Russian laws. As tens of thousands rallied to protest the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny earlier this year, Moscow accused U.S. social networks of failing to take down fake posts about anti-Kremlin demonstrations earlier this year.

  • China Deals Fresh Blow to Tech Giants in Reach for Data

    (Bloomberg) -- China called on its technology giants to share key data, dealing a further blow to the companies already reeling from heightened antitrust scrutiny.Companies are encouraged to open up data related to areas from search to e-commerce and social media, in order to promote the healthy development of the sharing and online economies, according to a government report outlining the Communist Party’s top priorities for the next five years. Beijing is also establishing a platform for sharing public and government data.While Xi Jinping’s government has long identified data as a key resource, it’s the first time that the opening up of data amassed by private-sector companies has been included in the country’s top economic guidelines. Beijing in November launched a sweeping crackdown on alleged monopolistic practices in its giant internet industry, worried about the growing influence of its largest private corporations thanks to the vast swathes of information they’ve hoovered up.Industry behemoths Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. as well as up-and-coming competitors like ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan have at their disposal vast amounts of proprietary information, gathered from the hundreds of millions of consumers shopping on their platforms and using social-media apps like WeChat and Douyin. Surrendering that data could undermine their market-leading positions and deal a heavy blow to their ability to squeeze out smaller competitors.Antitrust regulators in November unveiled new rules to stamp out monopolistic practices in its tech industry, cracking down on practices such as forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. Beijing also intends to better regulate the collection and use of consumer data, according to a plan by the general offices of the powerful Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council, the cabinet.The 14th Five Year Plan released on Friday didn’t provide specific details on how companies should share their data.“China’s thinking on data policy has made a game-changing evolutionary leap,” Kendra Schaefer, head of digital research at Trivium China in Beijing, said before the National People’s Congress. “Increasingly, in the eyes of Chinese policymakers, creating the legal and technical infrastructure to support the marketization of data is not a nice-to-have, but an immediate economic imperative.”Data ownership and security has long been a flash point between China and rival nations, especially the U.S. Under the Trump administration, Washington had sought to ban services by ByteDance and Tencent, arguing that the companies could allow Beijing to gather data from tens of millions of American users. Corporations are already required to provide access to their technology and assist with investigations involving crime and national security, under a 2017 Cybersecurity Law.Beijing’s stance is echoed by at least one of its tech moguls. “To grab users, every app is spending huge resources in building up content that can only be viewed within the app,” Baidu Inc.’s Robin Li said in a proposal to China’s top lawmaker. The effectiveness of his company’s leading search engine relies on open online information. “They become ‘information islands’ separated from each other.” He suggested the government set up a pilot program to break up such barriers among internet services vital to daily lives.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' Bloomberg

    The head of Serum Institute of India (SII) and the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said that COVID-19 vaccine makers are amid a global shortage of the raw materials to manufacture the shots, Bloomberg reported. SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla told a World Bank panel that a U.S. law blocking the export of certain key items, including bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks. WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also added that there is a shortfall of required vials, glass, plastic, and stoppers. SII, the largest vaccine maker, is licensed to produce COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX). Those supply disruption concerns have cropped up after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed for Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccines. “There is a shortage of materials, of products that you need for the manufacturing of vaccines,” said Swaminathan. “This is where again you need global agreement and coordination not to do export bans.” Last month, Financial times discussed vaccine manufacturers’ struggle to secure supplies of giant plastic bags used in bioreactors that mix pharmaceutical ingredients, thus creating a bottleneck, resulting in more vaccine rollout delays. WHO will hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss these issues. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.3% at $34.31 in premarket trading on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTakeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In JapanNovartis Lends Support To Manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 Shots© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lantos Foundation urges Biden on China prisoner swap

    A prominent DC-based human rights foundation is urging President Biden to engage Beijing in negotiations for a prisoner exchange, in a letter viewed by Axios.Why it matters: "This is one of the rare situations where the United States’ interest in standing up for human rights and democracy might be able to support your Administration’s desire to find a more productive way forward for our relations with China," the letter states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, sent a letter to President Biden on March 1 urging him to initiate a prisoner swap with Beijing by freeing Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, currently held in Canada pending a U.S. extradition request, in exchange for the release of four people: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China for more than two years and who are widely seen as political hostages.Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow and Joshua Wong, who have both been charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under Beijing's new national security law and could face up to life in prison if convicted.Driving the news: Wong and Chow were denied bail on March 2. What they're saying: "I urge you, in conjunction with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, to pursue the possibility of winning release not only for the two imprisoned Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, but also for Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, in exchange for the release of Meng Wanzhou," wrote Lantos Swett."China is guilty of many grave human rights abuses, which certainly cannot be excused or allowed to continue without consequences, but it will benefit the entire world if our two nations can find common ground and ways to work together constructively on matters of global importance."Between the lines: This isn't the first time that a prisoner exchange involving Meng, Kovrig, and Spavor has been raised. But opponents argue such a swap would undermine international rule of law and bolster China's claims that Meng's detention was a political decision.Trudeau said last year that exchanging Meng for the two Canadians would reward China's hostage diplomacy and would only empower China to employ the same methods again against Canadian citizens abroad.Go deeper: China embraces hostage diplomacyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A universal flu vaccine? Study suggests protection against multiple strains, perhaps for years, may be possible

    A team of scientists has developed a flu vaccine that appears to work in monkeys. The positive results have prompted a small study to begin in humans.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown on stimulus package: 'We want to get it passed tomorrow or Sunday at the latest'

    Senator Sherrod Brown, who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, joined the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest stimulus outlook in Congress.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • 'This Is Not a Shelter.' Ceyenne Doroshow on Providing Free, Safe Space for LGBTQ People in Need

    "Letting us create what we know is going to save our community." Ceyenne Doroshow founded Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society, or G.L.I.T.S., in 2015 to help trans and sex-worker communities with issues like housing and health care. In response, Doroshow and her team at G.L.I.T.S. began fund­raising; they bailed LGBTQIA+ inmates out of COVID-ravaged jails and housed them in safe Airbnb rentals; secured rent money for the Black trans community; and ultimately bought a $2 million 12-unit residential building that would be a free safe place for Black trans folks to live.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Iran to meet with UN technical experts over uranium find

    Iran has agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the discovery of uranium particles at three former undeclared sites in the country, the head of the U.N. atomic watchdog said Thursday, after months of frustration at Tehran's lack of a credible explanation. The agreement came as three of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — France, Germany and Britain — backed off the idea of a resolution criticizing Iran for its decision to start limiting access by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to current facilities. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters in Vienna it was not up to him to say whether Iran's move to hold talks with his technical experts was linked to the decision of the so-called E3 group, but suggested it was difficult to separate the political side of Iran's nuclear program from the technical side.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Royal tensions erupt into 'all-out war' ahead of Harry and Meghan's 'liberating' Oprah interview

    The week leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey has delivered daily episodes of royal drama.

  • Spring break crowd storms Fort Lauderdale beach — COVID or not

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thong bikinis, cold beer and maskless throngs. That’s how spring break looked Thursday on the famous Fort Lauderdale strip, just days into the start of the popular college pasttime that lasts into April. Universities across the country canceled spring break to discourage college coeds from spreading the coronavirus. But judging from the crowds hitting the beach, the ...

  • Mom who saw daughter die in Calif. accident recounts tragic cross-border journey

    Verlyn Jesenia Cardona and her daughter, Yesenia Cardonia, 23, were riding in the Ford Expedition truck that crashed in Southern California, leaving 13 people dead and a dozen others injured.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.

  • Photos appear to show a ship hovering over the water

    David Morris said he was "stunned" to see a giant vessel seemingly suspended over the surface of the sea. It's a truly "superior mirage."

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting "The Storm" in January. And then on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.