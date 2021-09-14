China's latest Covid outbreak linked to primary school

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Children Attend First Writing Ceremony In Nanjing
File photo of students in China

China has seen a new surge in coronavirus cases, linked to a primary school in Fujian province.

Initial reports suggest the outbreak could be due to a student's father, who tested positive last week.

Authorities in Fujian have ordered that all teachers and students must be tested within a week, after more than 100 cases were reported in four days.

The latest wave comes a month after China contained the Nanjing outbreak - it's biggest since Wuhan.

The city of Putian in Fujian province - home to about three million residents - appears to be among one of the hardest-hit places.

The first cases there have been linked to a primary school.

The suspected source of the outbreak is a student's father who tested positive for the virus on 10 September - 38 days after returning from Singapore on 4 August.

He had served 21 days in quarantine, during which he had taken nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, said a report in the state-run Global Times newspaper.

It is not clear if the student's father was indeed infected overseas, as such a long incubation period is very unusual.

Meanwhile, officials have taken steps to try and contain the outbreak.

Schools have been closed and anyone leaving Putian must have proof of a negative Covid test within the last 48 hours.

Public venues such a cinemas, museums and libraries have been told to suspend indoor activities, and restaurants asked to limit their operating hours.

The nearby cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou have also been affected - with services like gyms and bars closed in Xiamen city.

Some 32 virus cases were identified in Xiamen on Monday, with most of them traced back to Putian. According to the Global Times, primary studies suggest the cases are that of the Delta variant.

The cases come ahead of a week-long National Day holiday on 1 October, known as Golden Week that sees millions travel across the country.

The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which runs for three days, is also set to begin on Sunday.

You may also be interested in...

Chinese youth are discovering surfing in increasing numbers, thanks in part to restrictions on foreign travel in the wake of the pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese envoy to U.S. urges stable commercial ties despite trade conflicts

    China's new ambassador to the United States called on Monday for stable and constructive commercial ties between the world's two biggest economies, even as they struggle to resolve political and trade differences, a trade group said. The envoy, Qin Gang, made the comments in an online meeting with the chief executives of major U.S. companies who serve on the board of the U.S.-China Business Council, the group said in a statement on Monday. "The ambassador’s message to the CEOs was that the commercial relationship must thrive and grow while we work harder to resolve disagreements," said Craig Allen, president of the nonprofit group of 200 U.S. companies that work with China.

  • What could being 'Big in Beijing' mean for Emma Raducanu?

    As messages of thanks go, few can have been as widely shared. When the new US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday night, thanking the Chinese branch of her family for their support, it didn’t so much go viral as start an internet pandemic. Within 48 hours some 600 million views had been registered. It wasn’t just that it was so charmingly delivered – it was the fact Raducanu spoke in fluent Mandarin that made so many take note.

  • Chinese crackdown on tech giants threatens its cloud market growth

    As Chinese tech companies come under regulatory scrutiny at home, concerns and pressures are escalating among investors and domestic tech companies, including China’s four big cloud companies, BATH (Baidu AI, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud), according to an analyst report. As the current scrutiny is not particularly focused on the cloud sector and the demand for digital transformation, artificial intelligence and smart industries remains firm, China’s cloud infrastructure market size mounted to $6.6 billion, which is an increase of 54% compared with the previous year, in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Akron police officer shows off artistic side

    Akron police officer shows off artistic side

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • COVID-19 cases in southeast China more than double as Delta spreads

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus. The National Health Commission said 59 new locally transmitted cases were reported for Sept. 13, up from 22 infections a day earlier. All of them were in Fujian, a province bordered by Zhejiang to the north and Guangdong to the south.

  • Chinese city imposes travel curbs, closes public venues in new COVID-19 outbreak

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A city in China's southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local COVID-19 outbreak. The virus situation in the city of Putian is "serious and complex" and it is very likely more new cases will emerge in communities, schools and factories, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday. Certain offline lessons in schools have also been suspended in Putian and China's national health authority has sent a team of experts to the city, which has a population of 3.2 million.

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage from China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • Cracks in China’s Growth Put Risk-Market Rally on Shaky Ground

    (Bloomberg) -- Fissures in the Chinese recovery are replacing taper-tantrum jitters as the lurking threat to the emerging-market rally. Developing-nation currencies are increasingly vulnerable to signs of weakness in China, and the correlation between a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge and the yuan is now the strongest in half a decade. Factory and consumer data due from China this week may add to evidence that the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy is faltering, stoking fears of contagion

  • China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

    Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some previous investors, DeepRoute.ai said in a statement. The investment comes as automakers and technology firms are ploughing in billions of dollars into autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many see as the future of mobility.

  • Solskjaer aiming to take Man Utd 'all the way' in the Champions League after Ronaldo return

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday Manchester United must have the ambition to win the Champions League after securing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Biden to host "Quad" summit with leaders of Australia, India and Japan

    President Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan at the White House on Sept. 24 — the first time the leaders of the "Quad" countries will gather for an in-person summit.Why it matters: Elevating the Quad is a key aspect of Biden's strategy for competing with China. All four countries have butted heads with Beijing in recent years, making them increasingly willing to cooperate in a forum that Beijing rejects as an anti-China bloc.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Melania Trump's Former Aide Compares Her To Marie Antoinette In New Tell-All

    Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the former first lady refused to condemn the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6.

  • Inflation

    ECONOMIC REPORT The numbers: The cost of living XXX . The consumer price index X% last month, the government said Tuesday. The increase X forecasts. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had estimated a 0.

  • Where Will Sea Limited Be in 5 Years?

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went public nearly four years ago at $15 per share. Sea's business seemed wobbly at first, but the robust growth of its gaming unit Garena and its e-commerce marketplace Shopee silenced the bears. Sea's breakneck sales growth convinced many investors to overlook its widening net losses and high valuations.

  • Israel accuses spoon-tunnel fugitives of plotting terror attack

    The Palestinian prisoners who dug out of an Israeli jail using a rusty spoon last week were plotting a terror attack in their window of freedom, Israeli prosecutors have said.

  • How China's Focus On Low Emissions Could Affect Industrial Metals

    China has announced bold targets to curb its carbon emissions, but the country will need to embrace significant policy challenges to end its heavy reliance on fossil fuels. The transition to a low-carbon economy is also likely to impact the demand and price of metals, such as copper, aluminum, and steel. Ambitious Carbon Reduction Targets President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly in September last year that China would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with carbon dioxide emissi

  • Amazing photos show a family of wild boars organizing a cage breakout of 2 piglets, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy

    Scientists said female boar strategically targeted the wooden logs that blocked the cage trap's doors at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic.

  • Canada's Trudeau sought an election he risks losing with only a week to go

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had hoped to secure a majority in parliament when he called a snap election, but a lackluster campaign and public anger over a vote during a pandemic are putting his chances of victory at risk. Trudeau, in power since 2015, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalize on his government's handling of the pandemic, which included massive spending to support individuals and businesses and high vaccination rates. But with just a week to go until the Sept. 20 election, Trudeau's Liberals are nowhere near the 38% in public support needed for a majority and could even lose to the Conservatives, led by the relatively unknown Erin O'Toole https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/slow-steady-may-win-race-canada-opposition-leader-seeks-dethrone-trudeau-2021-09-08.

  • Afghanistan crisis: Taliban kill civilians in resistance stronghold

    The militants target civilians in Panjshir, the BBC finds, despite promises of restraint.