China's latest online skinny fad sparks concern

Waiyee Yip - BBC News
·5 min read

In the latest fad to rock Chinese social media, women have been flocking to Uniqlo stores to post pictures of themselves trying on clothes - from the children's section.

Platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Weibo - the Chinese equivalent of Instagram and Twitter - have been flooded with selfies of young women in fitting rooms, wearing tiny T-shirts from the popular Japanese retailer. On Weibo alone, the hashtag "adults trying on Uniqlo children's clothes" has received more than 680 million views.

Uniqlo China has yet to respond to BBC queries on the trend, which appears to have been started by netizens in recent weeks.

It has sparked widespread debate online - not only because it's reportedly resulted in ruined T-shirts - but also because it is the latest in a series of Chinese social media trends which observers say illustrate an unhealthy obsession among some Chinese women with looking thin.

Other trends which have gone viral in the past include the "belly button challenge", where women wound their arms around their back to touch their belly button, and the collarbone challenge, which had girls balancing coins behind their collarbones.

There was also the "A4 waist challenge", where women shared photos of waists as wide as the narrow edge of an A4 piece of paper, which measures 21cm (8.2in).

'BM Style'

In fact, such extreme viral skinny challenges pop up so frequently on Chinese social media that there are even niche categories. The Uniqlo trend is an example of "BM Style", a teen fashion aesthetic involving crop tops, slim jeans and short skirts.

It takes its name from the Italian clothing brand Brandy Melville which mostly stocks one-size-fits-all pieces. Its standard size is comparable to the extra-small size from other brands.

The trend started gaining popularity last year, after young Chinese women began sharing pictures of themselves in crop tops and dresses by the brand with the hashtag "test if you can wear the BM style".

One 22-year-old Weibo user who frequently posts such pictures told BBC Chinese that she liked the style as "it looks sexier and sweeter... and it makes one's legs look longer."

But the rise in popularity of such trends has sparked concern that they are fuelling pressure for women to be unnaturally thin.

There has been criticism of a viral and unverified size chart indicating how much a "BM girl" should weigh according to her height - one example given was that a woman with a height of 160cm should weigh only 43kg.

An online body mass index (BMI) calculator provided by Britain's National Health Service says some of the figures on the chart could mean a person was underweight and advises they consult a doctor.

On Weibo, the hashtag "how women should overcome body anxiety" has also received almost 70 million views.

"The scary thing about the 'BM style' is that everyone knows it is unhealthy, and yet they feel pressured to pursue this aesthetic. Some people overlook their health for this - it's just not worth it," said one user.

He Jinbo of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, who studies mental health and body image, said his latest research on Chinese adolescents found that the more time a teenager spent on social media, the more likely the teen would be dissatisfied with his or her body.

While it is not the only society grappling with this problem, experts have told the BBC that the issue is more fraught in China where notions of body positivity have yet to take root.

A 2019 Ipsos online survey on global beauty standards found that out of 27 countries, China came out top in believing that body weight and shape are important attributes in making a woman beautiful. The Chinese were also the second most likely to pick the skinniest body types as "ideal" for women.

'A good woman cannot weigh over 50kg'

Chinese psychologist Ke Han from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University noted that Chinese media tends to feature "very thin girls" and the public tends to favour waif-like female celebrities.

"There is a popular Chinese saying which means 'a good woman cannot be over 100 jin' which is about 50kg [110lb]," Dr Ke said.

"Women who are heavier than that are then considered lazy and lack self-discipline because they cannot seem to take care of themselves... some women believe this so much that they think it'll affect their marriage prospects."

Many people still hold a patriarchal view which objectifies women, she said. "Being slim and beautiful implies 'good value' as an object."

It is also generally culturally acceptable to be direct when talking about someone's weight. "The majority of Chinese people have not realised the damage that fat-shaming can have on someone's well-being," said Dr He Jinbo.

But there are signs of change, and more "are beginning to be influenced by body positivity movements elsewhere... you can start to see some talk online," said Dr Ke Han.

Last year, lingerie brand Neiwai made headlines when it launched a body positive advertising campaign. The brand's diverse sizing stood out among Chinese retailers which tend to carry items only in limited smaller sizes.

Earlier this month, popular Chinese actress Zhang Meng sparked discussion online when she revealed on Weibo that she had to seek medical treatment after attending an awards ceremony, as she had worn a corseted dress that was so tight that it had caused severe pain in her ribs.

She said the incident served as a wake-up call. "Our looks are only one part of us. Instead of complaining every day that we are not thin enough, it's better to spend that time learning new things, enriching ourselves, and make ourselves more confident!"

Many social media users responded with messages of support.

Said one commenter: "This is really how it should be. So many women have body anxiety issues, but health is much more important. No matter what we look like, we are all the most beautiful."

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by this story you can get support and advice from BBC Action Line.

Recommended Stories

  • Inside China’s Effort to Create a Blockchain It Can Control

    China's Blockchain Service Network can support dapps built on 15 different networks, but provides the government direct control over all of them.

  • China Should Outsource Production to Hollywood, Says ‘Detective Chinatown’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Despite the ongoing trade war and frostier than ever ties between China and the U.S., “Detective Chinatown 3” producer and financier Shawn Yue (aka Yue Xiang) is still betting on collaboration in the film industry — though perhaps not in the way you’d expect. Chinese production budgets and visual ambitions have lately begun to outgrow […]

  • Taiwan's Hsiao Calls This 'Critical Time' for U.S. Ties

    Mar.16 -- "It's a critical moment for Taiwan-U.S. relations," says Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei’s envoy to Washington. She made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg Televisions's Stephen Engle ahead of Thursday's meeting between top U.S. and Chinese diplomats, at which Taiwan is a key agenda item.

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • 8 dead in 3 shootings at massage parlors in Georgia; police investigating motive; suspect arrested

    Eight people were killed in three separate shootings in Georgia -- two in Atlanta, one in Cherokee County -- on Tuesday.

  • China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

    Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for the use of facial recognition technology on visitors to their outlets in possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year. The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark World Consumer Rights Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands. Facial recognition is used by China’s government as part of a surveillance network to monitor the public through millions of video cameras.

  • Netflix Releases ‘The Irregulars’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “The Irregulars,” and Apple TV Plus launched an interactive experience “Servant.” FIRST LOOKS Netflix unveiled its trailer for “The Irregulars,” out March 26. The dark, supernatural twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes tale follows a gang of troubled street teens who must come together to […]

  • Farmers in India are Fighting For Their Lives

    Nearly half a year into one of the largest mass protests in history, Mathangi Subramanian asks what Biden's administration can do to support democracy in India

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Joe Biden finds allegations about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'hard to read,' White House says

    Growing reports of misbehavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concern President Joe Biden. He is making sure vaccine distribution is not affected.

  • Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC

    Police are looking for a man who slashed a college student across the hand as she was walking home in Brooklyn.

  • Charles & Diana: 1983

    In 1983 the most famous couple in the world arrived in Australia for a historic royal tour. Admirers full of hope for the Prince and Princess. A closer look back on this royal tour reveals a much more foreboding and gruelling reality.

  • Seven dead after shootings at three Atlanta spas

    Several of victims said to be Asian women

  • Iran releases video of 'missile city' base

    A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls. It did not give any details on its location.The report said the base's "electronic warfare equipment" included radar, monitoring, simulation, and disruption systems."What we see today is a small section of the great and expansive missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," Guards commander Major general Hossein Salami said in the broadcast.Last year, the Guards force said it had built a number of underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline.Iran, which routinely boasts of technological advances in its armed forces, has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East.

  • Uniqlo's best-selling $15 AIRism masks are back with a new and improved design

    These breathable masks are ideal for active days.

  • TikTok video lands Ohio men's basketball player in hot water with NCAA

    Bobcats guard Michael Brown Jr. was told to remove the video because he posted his credential on the social media platform.

  • 2 shot, injured in front of NYC restaurant: Police

    Two people were injured after they were shot in front of a restaurant in Brooklyn, police say.

  • Education Through the Pandemic: From Utah Schools Making Virtual Learning a Long-Term Option to New Jersey Towns Aiding Teachers in Securing Vaccines, 11 Ways States Are Coping With COVID-19

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • Mother of baby shot in the head by police speaks out, 'My son didn't deserve this'

    Daisha Smalls was pumping gas March 3 when police officers chasing a robbery suspect shot into her car, injuring her 1-year-old baby.

  • U.S. February retail sales fall 3%

    Kearney Consumer Institute Lead Katie Thomas joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest outlook for retail as February's retail sales disappoint.