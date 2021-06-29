China's leader Xi hands out medals amid party celebrations

  • Performers dressed as rescue workers gather around the Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Performers take part in a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Performers line up , in front of the Communist Party emblem at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
1 / 3

APTOPIX China Party Centenary

Performers dressed as rescue workers gather around the Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — Amid celebrations over the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has awarded loyal party members with medals and called for adherence to Marxism.

Xi’s speech at a ceremony Tuesday follows a lavish celebration at Beijing’s Olympic stadium on Monday night emphasizing China’s rise to economic and political prominence following reforms enacted more than 40 years ago.

While unleashing private industry, the ruling party has maintained an iron grip on political power, along with preferential policies toward state-run companies.

“All party comrades should take their faith in Marxism and the socialism with Chinese characteristics as their life’s purposes,” Xi said in his address to medal winners. Celebrations conclude with a commemoration Thursday at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Over his nine years as party head, Xi has established himself as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic in 1949 after defeating Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists amid civil war.

Like Mao, Xi is not bound by term limits and, at 68, will likely remain in office for years to come. While repressing any sign of political opposition at home and promoting an anti-corruption campaign, he has advanced an increasingly assertive foreign policy that seeks to command control over the South China Sea, intimidate Taiwan into accepting Beijing's control, and join with Russia in challenging U.S. influence in international affairs.

China's Communist Party now boasts almost 92 million members, just over 6% of the country's population of 1.4 billion. The vast majority of government officials and leaders of state industry are party members, providing what the leadership hails as a source of social cohesion in contrast to partisan divides in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Alongside the anniversary celebrations, the party has been giving heavy coverage in the entirely state-controlled media to racial inequality and other social problems in the West. That appears to reflect confidence in its ability to deflect heavy criticism over China's detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs and a crackdown on freedom of speech and political opponents in Hong Kong.

In his speech, Xi said party members should lead the drive for China's “great rejuvenation," a reference to his agenda for China to retake its centuries-old role as a regional and international power in culture, economics and military power.

“On the new march to a fully established modern socialist nation, keep moving toward the goals of the second century," Xi said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan to get vaccine boost with more Moderna shots on their way

    A further 410,000 doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said on Tuesday, further boosting the island's efforts to fight a cluster of local infections. Only around 8% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one of the two shot regimen against COVID-19, and the government has been under pressure to speed up deliveries of the millions of doses it has on order. The government had previously confirmed it would receive part of its direct order for 5.05 million doses from Moderna on Wednesday, but had not directly said how many would be coming.

  • China's ruling party censors its past as centenary nears

    At the house where Mao Zedong and 12 others met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his politburo in reciting an oath to uphold principles and "sacrifice everything" for the party and the people. The obscure Shanghai courtyard of 1921 is now a lavish memorial hall, a focal point as China celebrates the centenary on Thursday of the party that controls the world's most populous nation and second-biggest economy. The site of that first party congress now chronicles China's "humiliation" at the hands of warlords and imperialists, its "awakening" in the early 20th century and its revival after the party's 1949 victory in a civil war that sent Chiang Kai-shek's nationalists into exile in Taiwan.

  • Virus outbreak in Fiji batters economy, tests health system

    A growing coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is stretching the health system and devastating the economy. It has even prompted the government to offer jobless people tools and cash to become farmers. The Pacific nation got through the first year of the pandemic without any significant outbreaks and just two virus deaths.

  • Russia, China declare friendship treaty extension, hail ties

    The leaders of Russia and China on Monday hailed increasingly close ties between their countries and announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty, a show of unity amid their tensions with the West. Speaking in a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the treaty signed in July 2001 in Moscow helped take relations between Moscow and Beijing to an “unprecedented height” and would be extended for another five years.

  • S.Korea to secure more mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 booster shot

    South Korea plans to secure more mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 to use them as a booster shot next year for its entire population, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday. South Korea has already agreed to buy 106 million doses of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to cover full vaccination of its population of 52 million this year. The government is also hoping to achieve herd immunity earlier than its November target by inoculating at least 70% of its population with a minimum of one vaccine dose.

  • Chinese Communist Party awards medals in run-up to anniversary

    Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Chinese Communist Party members to remain loyal and continue to serve the people, after awarding a new medal of the highest honour to 29 party members on Tuesday. The medal award ceremony took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People with much fanfare and was broadcast live on national television. Xi commended recipients and urged all party members to "firmly keep the loyalty and love for the party and the people close to one's heart, turn that into action, dedicate everything, even your precious life, to the party and the people".

  • Badminton-Japanese shuttlers bid to challenge China's dominance

    For the first time in the history of Olympic badminton, Japan is heading into the Games in a position to challenge China's longstanding dominance in the sport which was threatened at the last Games in Rio de Janeiro. Led by men’s world no. 1 Kento Momota, Japan has nearly twice as many top-five players as China across all five tournament categories. In women's doubles, the two top-ranked teams are Japanese - led by Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota - with China third on the list.

  • Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party's influence

    China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and has eliminated any limits on his term in office. China has seen huge improvements in living standards over the past four decades, accompanied by rising international economic and political heft.

  • Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content - report

    Russia filed new charges against Facebook, Google, Telegram and Twitter on Monday, alleging they failed to delete content deemed illegal, Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has taken steps in recent months to regulate and curb the power of social media and technology giants, which the Kremlin says are to prevent foreign meddling in Russian affairs, imposing a series of fines and service slowdowns. Facebook, Google, Telegram and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported charges.

  • U.S. eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

    ROME (Reuters) -The United States hopes for more stable and profitable relations with Russia but if the latter continues to "attack", then Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday. "If Russia continues to attack us, or to act as it did with the SolarWind attacks, the intrusions into our elections and the aggression against Navalny, then we will respond," he told Italian daily La Repubblica. Blinken - who was in Rome for a meeting on international efforts to combat Islamist militia - was referring to cyberattacks and the role of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

    U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans said on Monday they opposed Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely advance the bill this week with only Democratic support. A spokesperson for Representative Michael McCaul, the top committee Republican, said he opposed the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act, which the committee will consider on Wednesday. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • Analysis: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?

    You glide silently out of the Tesla showroom in your sleek new electric Model 3, satisfied you're looking great and doing your bit for the planet. That's the result of a Reuters analysis of data from a model that calculates the lifetime emissions of vehicles, a hotly debated issue that's taking center stage as governments around the world push for greener transport to meet climate targets. The model was developed by the Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago and includes thousands of parameters from the type metals in an electric vehicle (EV) battery to the amount of aluminium or plastic in a car.

  • United Nations Human Rights Chief Releases Report Calling for Reparations as a Way to Address Anti-Black Racism

    The murder of George Floyd last year was the unexpected catalyst for the current state of race relations not only in America, but the world as well. His death spurred a historic report by the human rights chief for the United Nations that is calling on countries to fight harder against anti-Black racism and to “make amends” with those communities through various means, including reparations.

  • US air strikes against Iraqi militias sends 'strong message', says Antony Blinken

    US air strikes on Iran-backed Iraqi militias on the Syrian-Iraq border overnight sent a “strong message” of deterrence following recent drone attacks against American targets in Iraq, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. At least four militiamen were killed by the strikes that the US military said targeted facilities used to launch drone attacks against American interests in Iraq. Speaking to reporters in Rome on Monday, Mr Blinken said Joe Biden, the US president, acted decisively

  • EU airlines, airports warn digital COVID certificate roll-out risks chaos

    Groups representing Europe's largest airlines and airports have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless countries better coordinate the roll-out of the EU's digital COVID-19 certificate and ensure passengers are processed before arriving at airports. The European Union's system of digital COVID-19 travel certificates is due to come into force on Thursday, but airports group ACI and airlines representative bodies A4E, IATA and ERA warned in a letter to EU national leaders of a "worrying patchwork of approaches" across the continent. "As passenger traffic increases in the coming weeks, the risk of chaos at European Airports is real," the groups said in the joint letter sent on Monday and seen by Reuters.

  • Developer China Evergrande says debt level down to 570 billion yuan

    China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its interest-bearing indebtedness has dropped to around 570 billion yuan ($88.23 billion), from 716.5 billion yuan at the end of 2020. The company had said early this month the debt level would drop below 600 billion yuan by the end of June, achieving one of the three debt ratio caps set by regulators and coming close to its year-end target of 560 billion yuan. China's most indebted property developer vowed last year to cut its debt by 150 billion yuan annually for three years, targetting to achieve all three caps by end of 2022.

  • SpaceX aiming for first orbital test launch of Starship in July

    SpaceX is hoping to attempt to fly its in-development spacecraft Starship to orbit for the first time in July, according to company president Gwynne Shotwell. Shotwell shared the timeline at the International Space Development conference during a virtual speaking engagement. Starship has been in development for the past several years, and it has been making shorter test flights, but remaining within Earth's atmosphere, since last year.

  • Hall of Fame displaying Aaron Rodgers’ 2020 uniform to honor MVP season

    Aaron Rodgers' uniform is on display in Canton to honor his NFL MVP season in 2020.

  • Mexico sends letter to U.S. to start remediation in disputed GM vote

    Mexico has sent the United States a letter that formally kicks off a joint negotiation to resolve a U.S. complaint over a disputed contract vote at a General Motors Co factory, Mexican officials said on Monday. Workers had voted in April on whether to keep their current contract, however, halfway through Mexican officials detected "serious irregularities", including destroyed ballots and scrapped the vote. The findings prompted the United States to ask Mexico to review the case for possible rights violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

  • Do the vaccinated need masks as Delta variant spreads? What experts say of WHO advice

    Many health experts seem to agree with erring on the side of caution.