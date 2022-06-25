China's live-streaming e-commerce offers lifeline to fruit farmers amid Covid restrictions and short season

·8 min read

Each June, Xishan Island, an eastern tourist destination surrounded by green mountains along Suzhou's Taihu Lake, is typically congested with tourists in what has become known as the "loquat traffic jam" or "bayberry traffic jam", a result of visitors from nearby regions such as Shanghai rushing to get a taste of the hyper-seasonal local fruits.

This year, however, the town is quiet. Travel-wary consumers remain concerned about Covid-19 restrictions and quarantine rules owing to recent outbreaks in Shanghai and southern Jiangsu province, where Xishan is located. Only one part of the island remains bustling with activity: the logistics businesses helping package fruit sold through e-commerce.

Along a street with two of these courier services sits Jiang Jiaqi's storefront, which doubles as an office and is sometimes used as a budget studio for live streams and short videos. Jiang, who returned to his hometown six years ago after working in Suzhou's manufacturing industry, uses his family-run e-commerce business to sell local agricultural products with his wife, a former clothing exporter.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Jiang and his wife are just two of millions of agricultural e-commerce merchants contributing to what was a 422 billion yuan (US$63 billion) industry in China last year. The market has nearly tripled from 150 billion yuan in 2015.

Affected by travel restrictions due to Covid-19 outbreaks in nearby regions, logistics businesses are now the only places bustling with activity on Xishan Island as they package up fruit sold online. Photo: Yaling Jiang alt=Affected by travel restrictions due to Covid-19 outbreaks in nearby regions, logistics businesses are now the only places bustling with activity on Xishan Island as they package up fruit sold online. Photo: Yaling Jiang>

Part of the reason for the rapid growth, which comes amid a slowing economy in China, is President Xi Jinping's push for a "rural revitalisation" to improve farmers' livelihoods. But joining the race to peddle produce online comes with new challenges for those not familiar with the work.

At 36 years old, Jiang's career change came with a big change in his environment. He went from managing production queues of precision instruments to working with logistics personnel and responding to clients on his smartphone. He also got to ditch his work uniform for a straw hat he uses to shield himself from the scorching sun while hiking through mountains to pick fruit, and filming it all for his online profiles.

Live-streaming brings a new technological twist to an agricultural e-commerce market that started to take off in China in 2006, largely because of e-commerce infrastructure built by tech giant Alibaba Group Holding. "With rapid development and improved logistics, the sector has been diversifying," said Guo Hongdong, professor of Agricultural Economy and Management at Zhejiang University.

Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, has long dominated e-commerce in China, through its Taobao Marketplace and Tmall platforms. During the recent June 18 shopping festival, Taobao hosted nearly 10,000 live streams from China's rural regions each day. In total, the platform has more than 100,000 live-streamers across China who are farmers, according to the company.

However, newer players like Pinduoduo and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok also owned by ByteDance, have been eroding that dominance with new ways to sell goods through video content.

Jiang now runs a family-run e-commerce business selling local agricultural products with his wife (pictured), a former clothing exporter. Photo: Yaling Jiang alt=Jiang now runs a family-run e-commerce business selling local agricultural products with his wife (pictured), a former clothing exporter. Photo: Yaling Jiang>

"Brands are looking for ways to grow outside Alibaba's platforms because the traffic there has reached the ceiling," said Miro Li, founder of marketing consultancy Double V. Alibaba reported in March that it has 1.31 billion annual active consumers, just 90 million people shy of China's entire population.

"Consumer habits are also changing," Li added. "Douyin is a prime example of 'interest e-commerce', which drives sales with content, and consumers are less price-sensitive, instead of being focused on low prices with traditional e-tailers."

Having started his business in late 2017, Jiang has witnessed this shift. When he first started selling produce online, the popular method was through chat groups on Tencent Holdings' dominant social networking app WeChat. This "community e-commerce" was similar to the group buying model that became popular during Shanghai's recent lockdown.

To keep up with the trends, Jiang eventually opened a shop on Taobao and sold goods on Pinduoduo through a partner before Covid-19 hit in 2020. However, he found it too hard to attract traffic without paying promotional fees.

"These platforms only give traffic to new stores, but there are too many similar products," said Jiang, who graduated college in 2008, amid the global financial crisis. He is now focused on using social e-commerce app Douyin to reach an audience across China, as well as WeChat's more recent competing feature Channels to keep in touch with friends and acquaintances.

Unlike other parts of WeChat that restrict shared content to users' contacts, Channels is a combination of private and public traffic because the videos can be viewed by strangers, said Jiang. In Chinese marketing, private traffic can be fully controlled by a seller, while public traffic is shared with a third party.

A WeChat group is commonly referred to as private traffic, whereas Douyin's broader audience consists of public traffic. After using the latter, Jiang found that "anyone, anywhere - whether they're from Yunnan Province, Heilongjiang province or abroad - could come across my video and ask me about prices".

Jiang said he believes Douyin provides more value to users compared with other platforms he has used. "It provides data that includes views, likes, shares, although my numbers aren't exactly high, but you'd roughly know the age and gender of your audience. This is something that Channels does not do," he said.

Jiang shoots videos for his Douyin account while collecting fruit in the mountains of Xishan Island. Photo: Yaling Jiang alt=Jiang shoots videos for his Douyin account while collecting fruit in the mountains of Xishan Island. Photo: Yaling Jiang>

Short videos and live-streaming have become the most popular marketing tactic in China's hyper-competitive e-commerce environment. Pinduoduo, a leader in agricultural e-commerce, created its own short video feature in 2020 and earlier this year moved it to the platform's landing page. It also began to lure more users with cash rewards.

Alibaba has been cashing in on live-streaming e-commerce as well. In 2020, that feature alone brought in US$60 billion in gross merchandise volume for the company.

Tencent has also placed increasing importance on WeChat Channels in a bid to find its own success in live-streaming e-commerce.

"Traditional e-commerce platforms launch short video and live-streaming features to boost conversion and return on investment," Double V.'s Li said, adding that the two content forms can push users to make purchases within a short period of time. She said Douyin is likely to capture more of this traffic, especially after recent troubles faced by top Taobao live-streamers Viya and Austin Li Jiaqi.

Selling agricultural goods specifically on live-streaming platforms has even become big enough to capture the imagination of New York- and Hong Kong-listed New Oriental Education & Technology Group. The once dominant online education service pivoted to live-streaming e-commerce after the Chinese government banned for-profit private tutoring. Founder and CEO Michael Yu Minhong, who has become something of a live-streaming influencer himself, said the shift was to "help more farmers, with the goal of achieving common prosperity", referring to the national drive to reduce wealth inequality.

Yang Lihua, a 58-year-old farmer on Xishan Island, only noticed the rise of e-commerce over the last two or three years, when she started seeing her fruit get more sales online thanks to distributors like Jiang.

Her day during the bayberry season normally starts at 4:30am, when she starts picking the fruit from the trees. While she typically stops in the afternoon, Yang said she will go back out if Jiang gets more orders.

"Without Covid, many tourists will come here and pick the fruit themselves, but they don't dare come now," she said. "All the sales of local fruits and tea are affected."

Yang Lihua, a 58-year-old local farmer on the Xishan Island, standing on the delicate branches of a bayberry tree while she picks the fruit in June. Photo: Yaling Jiang alt=Yang Lihua, a 58-year-old local farmer on the Xishan Island, standing on the delicate branches of a bayberry tree while she picks the fruit in June. Photo: Yaling Jiang>

Yang and her relatives have already picked more than one ton of bayberries this season, and Jiang could be responsible for selling half of it.

"I'm essentially an arbitrageur," Jiang said. Although he also produces honey and grows loquats himself, most of the other local delicacies he sells - including bayberries, tea and prickly water lily - come from other farmers, who are decades older than he is and generally lack online marketing skills.

His initial vision was to "let farmers sell their goods without leaving the door". However, realising this vision has left him at a disadvantage this year, as big wholesalers from outside Xishan swarmed to the region and bought directly from the farmers, leaving Jiang with little bargaining power.

Jiang generally sells his loquats by agreeing on a set price in advance through his sales channels outside Xishan. This year, his estimated costs were off the mark. He still fulfilled the orders, though, to maintain his relationships with his buyers.

The hyper-seasonal bayberries must be carefully placed in so-called Ferrero-style packaging, which separates each fruit with a plastic dome, contributing to its high cost. Photo: Yaling Jiang alt=The hyper-seasonal bayberries must be carefully placed in so-called Ferrero-style packaging, which separates each fruit with a plastic dome, contributing to its high cost. Photo: Yaling Jiang>

The high price of packaging, increasing logistics fees, and an unusually short season this year have made it nearly impossible for Jiang to scale up his sales of loquats and bayberries.

Bayberries must be carefully placed in so-called Ferrero-style packaging that separates each fruit with a plastic dome, and they must be transported through cold-chain logistics. He sells each 2.5kg box for 198 yuan, a price that might be too expensive for budget-focused Pinduoduo.

Having come to terms with the limited manpower of his two-person operation, Jiang decided that his next goal should be to boost his profile on Douyin, where he currently has 13,000 followers.

"Once your account takes off, you have all the resources you need ... If I focused my energy on live-streaming e-commerce when I started, I could be 'lying flat' right now," said Jiang, referring to a trend that promotes doing the bare minimum to get by.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock hangover

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Almost a month since Shanghai lifted its strict COVID-19 lockdowns, fashion retailers are stuck with piles of unsold stock as cautious consumers stay away from the commercial hub's glitzy shopping districts. Curbs to stop the virus in Shanghai, China's fashion capital, ground the city of 25 million to a halt in April and May, leaving clothing and beauty product displays in stores untouched and containers of imported apparel stranded at port. Days after COVID-19 curbs eased, large "sales" signs went up across Shanghai, with retailers from Lululemon to Victoria's Secret offering discounts to lure shoppers.

  • Zelenskyy on conquering the EU's Everest: We have already scaled 7,000 metres

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 23:15 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that for now, the fact of Ukraine's EU candidacy should be the focus of everyone's attention, rather than the amount of work that lies ahead in order to ensure Ukraine joins the EU as a full member.

  • H&M Shuts Down First and Largest Flagship in China

    The world's second-largest fast-fashion retailer quietly closed its first flagship store in mainland China, continuing its retreat after the Xinjiang Cotton controversy.

  • Israel considers re-masking indoors with rising cases of Omicron subvariants: Could the U.S. follow suit?

    Germany and Austria have both brought masks back into the conversation.

  • 3 Red Flags for DocuSign's Future

    DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged nearly 80% over the past 12 months. The e-signature services leader was once beloved by growth investors during the pandemic, but it quickly lost its luster in a post-lockdown world as its revenue growth cooled off and its losses widened. At its all-time high of $310.05 last September, DocuSign's stock traded at 33 times the revenue it would generate in fiscal 2022, which ended this January.

  • China Online Education Spins Off China Mainland Business

    China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Dasheng Holding (HK) Limited, controlled by China Online chairman & CEO Jiajia Jack Huang. Under the agreement, Jiajia Jack Huang, through Dasheng, will acquire the company's online English tutoring businesses in the China mainland, including all associated liabilities and assets, for $1. After the closing of the transaction, Dasheng will grant a right to the company to purchase certain newly iss

  • Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown- Reuters poll

    Japan's factory output probably fell in May for a second successive month due to supply chain disruptions caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Japanese industrial production in the month was likely 0.3% lower than in April, according to the median estimate of 18 economists in the poll. "Bottlenecks from the semiconductor crunch and the components shortage due to China's Shanghai lockdown likely kept (Japan's) production weak," said Shumpei Fujita, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

  • An Earnings Shortfall Is Coming. It’s Bad News for Stocks.

    Evidence is building that Wall Street is going to have to scale back its forecasts for corporate profits. That could drag the market even lower.

  • India flies tons of essentials to quake-rocked Afghanistan

    India sent family tents, blankets and other relief supplies for a team to distribute in eastern Afghan villages where a deadly earthquake collapsed thousands of timber and stone homes to rubble. Pictures of the relief effort were accompanied by a tweet from India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar: “India, a true first responder.” The supplies total 27 tons delivered over two flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, where the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Afghan Red Crescent Society will coordinate its distribution, a ministry statement said Friday.

  • NASA: Give us back our moon dust and cockroaches

    NASA wants its moon dust and cockroaches back. The space agency has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that had subsequently been fed to cockroaches during an experiment to determine if the lunar rock contained any sort of pathogen that posed a threat to terrestrial life. The material, a NASA lawyer said in a letter to the auctioneer, still belongs to the federal government.

  • Korea Singers Association face backlash after asking BTS to 'reconsider' their break

    Lee Ja-yeon, head of the Korea Singers Association, is facing backlash after saying she was “concerned” about the K-pop industry following BTS’ announcement of their temporary break. The June 22 statement from Lee comes via The Korea Herald, where she writes, “I’m concerned that the Korean wave centring around BTS, which has the strongest cultural soft power in Korea and the world, may fade away … Like a ‘second Beatles’ won’t arrive easily, it is unlikely for there to be a ‘second BTS,’ so I’m worried that hallyu may be cut.” Hallyu (Korean wave) is an industry term referring to the global rise of Korean culture and soft power through various means like music, arts, food, fashion and language.

  • India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

    India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars - a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the "export worthiness" of vehicles produced in the country. The road transport ministry said in a statement it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies. India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles.

  • China's Xi criticises sanctions 'abuse', Putin scolds the West

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday criticised "the abuse" of international sanctions, while Russian President Vladimir Putin scolded the West for fomenting global crisis, with both leaders calling for greater BRICS cooperation. Xi called on Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) to take up the responsibility conferred by their economic clout, and said they should stand up for a truly multinational international system based on the United Nations.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Missile Barrage; German Fossil Fuel Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia started the fifth month of its invasion with widespread bombing of Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets, including in far western areas some 800 miles from major fighting in the Donbas. Airstrikes were launched from Belarusian territory for the first time, Ukrainian officials said. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not

  • NHL fan banned from Colorado Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard fan of the Colorado Avalanche has been banned from watching the team play at Denver's Ball Arena for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

  • Inflation is forcing Americans to change their diets: ‘We make vegetable soup’

    More than half of consumers say they have changed their eating and drinking habits to manage the rising cost of living, according to a new survey by global intelligence company Morning Consult. Consumers will usually cut their restaurant spending in response to high inflation, but as financial pressures deepen, they change their supermarket habits too, said Darren Seifer, food and beverage industry analyst with The NPD Group. In tough economic times, consumers start cutting back — switching to store brands or generic products that are cheaper than big-name brands, buying smaller sizes, and buying chicken instead of beef, Seifer said.

  • Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?

    Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...

  • Taiwan donates $1 million for Afghan earthquake relief efforts

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will donate $1 million to Afghan earthquake relief efforts in response to a call from the United Nations and others for humanitarian assistance, the government said late on Thursday. Taiwan is not a U.N. member due to pressure from China which considers the democratically-governed island part of its territory, but is always keen to show it is a responsible member of the international community. Taiwan's presidential office said in a statement that the government would donate "based on the spirit of humanitarian care for disaster relief regardless of national borders (and) responding to the United Nations and other humanitarian calls."

  • Billie Eilish on wanting kids, battling low self-esteem: 'I feel different now, like I'm desirable'

    Singer Billie Eilish said in a Sunday Times interview that she wants to have children, but finds it scary as gun violence spreads across America.

  • Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Buffett's Advice.

    It's official. The S&P 500 has now entered bear-market territory. After peaking at the very start of 2022, the broad index has lost just over 20% of its value as of this writing.  A perfect storm of factors is to blame.