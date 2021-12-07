China's lunar rover spots mysterious "hut" on far side of moon

China's lunar rover spots mysterious "hut" on far side of moon
Christopher Brito
·1 min read

China's Yutu 2 rover has spotted a mysterious object described as a "hut" or "house" on the far side of the moon, according to a recent log of the lunar rover's activities.

Yutu 2 encountered the cube-shaped object while driving across the Von Kármán crater last month during the mission's 36th lunar day, according to a post published on "Our Space" — a Chinese media channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration — Space.com reported.

The rover, which landed on the far side of the moon in January 2019, sent back images of the object on the horizon. According to the post, the rover was located 80 meters away (about 262 feet) and is expected to reach the site in another two to three months of trekking.

China&#39;s Yutu 2 rover has spotted a
China's Yutu 2 rover has spotted a

Space.com pointed out that "mystery hut" is used as a placeholder name based on its appearance — it is not literally a hut. The site also offered a possible explanation for the object's true origin: It could be a large boulder that was "excavated by an impact event."

China landed Yutu 2 on the far side of the moon as part of its unmanned Chang'e 4 mission. The rover's journey has involved hill-climbing and moving through rocky terrain in the Von Kármán crater.

The attention over the latest discovery comes as China has been accelerating its space program. In October, China launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard its own space station, aiming to set a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. Earlier this year, China successfully landed a solar-powered rover in Mars.

Bronx dad makes homemade food for homeless

Devin Nunes leaving Congress to become CEO of Trump media company

Poet Amanda Gorman reads "Fugue," an emotional look at COVID's impact

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

    The ‘house’ is likely to be a large boulder, but astronomers will not know the truth until the month-long trip along the satellite

  • COVID cases in South Africa spiked 400% in a week in the wake of Omicron being found there

    Cases are rising at a record rate, and Omicron appears to be dominant in most provinces, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday.

  • West could cut Russia from SWIFT, sanction Nord Stream, Latvia says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The West must send a strong message to Russia to deter the Kremlin from invading Ukraine, including cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payment system, sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and strengthening NATO's eastern flank, Latvia said on Tuesday. U.S. media have reported that U.S. intelligence assesses Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops. Russia denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia.

  • Republicans urge Evers to fire DA Chisholm

    More than a dozen Republican Wisconsin state lawmakers on Monday called on Democratic. Gov. Tony Evers to remove Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor because his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.

  • Updates: Watch ULA launch an Atlas V rocket and Space Force mission from Cape Canaveral

    After a few delays due to upper-level winds, Atlas V successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:19 a.m. ET.

  • Trump gets wish in Georgia, sparks 'a political civil war'

    Less than a year after losing the presidency, Donald Trump has set out to reshape the GOP in his image across the nation's top political battlegrounds, sparking bitter primary battles that will force candidates and voters to decide how much to embrace Trump and his grievances. Trump has inspired a slate of loyalists to seek statewide office in the Southern swing state, and as of Monday, that group included former Republican Sen. David Perdue, who formally launched a challenge against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The move marked a rare, serious primary threat to a sitting governor, bucking the wishes of GOP leaders in Washington and ensuring months of Republican infighting in a state where the party is trying to restore its dominance.

  • Nasa unveils new class of astronaut candidates

    The six men and four women could fly to the space station and on future missions to the Moon.

  • Molestation trial of former Lighthouse mental health center employee begins

    Trial beginning for former employee of children's mental health facility accused of molesting patient.

  • All the Lunar New Year Movies You Need to Stream

    Whether you're looking to celebrate Lunar New Year yourself or want to learn more about how others celebrate, here are the best Chinese New Year movies to stream. In this gorgeous romance, two ex lovers from the same rural hometown reunite by chance while traveling to Beijing over New Year's, and when they get stranded together for the night, they decide to give their romance a second chance. Expect a Chinese New Year's celebration, plenty of flashbacks, and a whole lot of tears.

  • 3D-printed suicide pods are now legal in Switzerland

    "More generations see euthanasia as a solution for unbearable suffering," said Jeroen Recourt, the chair of the Regional Euthanasia Review Committees.

  • Technology Leads Biggest Stock Rally Since March: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks staged the biggest rally in nine months, with major averages climbing at least 2% on optimism the omicron variant won’t derail global growth. Treasuries fell, sending two-year yields to the highest since March 2020.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to

  • Monday Mystery: This Academy of Richmond County grad found missing planes

    A former Augustan found the fate of long lost airmen in this combat mystery.

  • All-day alligator hunting proposed in Florida. The price? Rotting carcasses, irritated tour operators

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida has 24-hour restaurants and 24-hour gyms. Why not 24-hour alligator hunting? The state wildlife commission has proposed adding seven daylight hours to the annual public alligator hunt, which typically takes place at night, making the activity a 24-hour-day experience. Many hunters support the idea, since it would give them more options and take away the pressure ...

  • Women earned $2 million less than men during 40-year careers as a doctor, a study finds

    The study of 80,000 physicians found that male doctors earned on average $8.3 million, while female doctors earned $6.3 million over 40 years.

  • Trove of Pristine Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Italy

    Paleontologists in Italy have discovered a trove of pristine dinosaur fossils that offer a new way of viewing the region's geological history. The post Trove of Pristine Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Italy appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Is extraterrestrial life inevitable? Some think so

    Most astronomers believe that life does exist in locations other than Earth. Even NASA’s official position is that it seems almost inevitable.

  • ULA launches Atlas V from Cape, making way for SpaceX to fly this week

    The most powerful variant of an Atlas V rocket shot off its Cape Canaveral pad like a laser beam early Tuesday, taking with it a Space Force mission.

  • Meet the astronauts NASA might send to Mars

    A SpaceX flight surgeon and an elite track cyclist are among the new class of 10 astronaut candidates, NASA announced on Monday.Why it matters: "These NASA astronauts will plan, train and fly missions to the International Space Station and to the Moon under Artemis, and eventually onto Mars," Vanessa Wyche, the director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, said during an event announcing the new astronaut candidates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it wor

  • Micron says it will open memory-chip design center with 500 jobs. But not in Boise.

    Until now, Micron has said that Boise has the only American research and development center for dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, Micron’s principal product.

  • What makes a grandmother’s love so special? New study aims to figure it out

    Researchers are learning more about what makes a grandmother's relationship with her grandkids so special.