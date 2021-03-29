China's March factory activity growth expected to grow: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity was expected to have grown at a faster pace in March as factories that had closed for the Lunar New Year holiday ramped up production amid improving foreign demand, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to edge up to 51.2 for March from 50.6 in February, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on a monthly basis.

"The key driver (in March PMI) is likely to be continued resilience in external demand, as shown by Korea's daily exports in the first 20 days of March, which accelerated to 6.5% on a 2Y CAGR basis vs. 5.2% for full month of February," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a report last week.

"This would boost export orders and production."

Analysts at Industrial Bank in Shanghai attributed the acceleration to more working days in March and an earlier than usual resumption of business at Chinese factories this year.

Millions of workers who normally travel home over the Lunar New Year holiday had stayed put this year due to COVID-19 fears. That kept factories humming over the period.

China has successfully curbed the domestic transmission of the COVID-19 virus in northern China, leading to quarantine restrictions and testing requirements being scaled back as life returns to normal.

Beijing has set an annual economic growth target at above 6% this year, below analyst expectations, to allow room for uncertainties and a response to changes. Premier Li Keqiang has warned against any sharp turn in policy making.

The official manufacturing PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its sister survey on services will both be released on Wednesday.

The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published on Thursday. Analysts expect the headline reading will rise to 51.3 from 50.9 in February.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley, editing by Larry King)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Happy Monday': English lockdown measures ease but Johnson urges caution

    England's stay-at-home lockdown order ended on Monday with people allowed to meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in nearly three months, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Johnson announced a third national lockdown in England on Jan. 4, but has said he plans to proceed with a "cautious and irreversible" route out of restrictions, underpinned by a quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Johnson has also warned that coronavirus variants pose a risk to Britain's vaccine rollout, which is the fourth fastest in the world after Israel, United Arab Emirates and Chile.

  • Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

    President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Sunday the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, part of an effort to get support from congressional Republicans. Biden will release details in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh about his proposal for federal investments in physical infrastructure, an issue that has drawn Republican support despite wariness over a pricey package so soon after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

  • Bolsonaro: Brazil's president ordered to pay damages to journalist

    A judge says Bolsonaro damaged a reporter's honour by suggesting she offered sex for information.

  • AP Interview: Japan urges EU to ensure stable vaccine export

    The government minister tasked with overseeing Japan's coronavirus vaccination campaign on Monday urged the European Union to ensure stable exports of European-made vaccines, warning that any attempt to suspend shipments amid a shortage in Europe would harm relations. Vaccine Minister Taro Kono's comments in an interview with The Associated Press come as it looks increasingly uncertain that Japan will be able to source the number of vaccine doses it wanted before hosting the Olympics in four months. “I’m extremely concerned that our friendly relations between Japan and the EU would be (adversely) affected if a shipment (to Japan) is suspended,” Kono said.

  • Civil rights group calls for PGA Tour, Masters to pull event from Augusta National in protest of Georgia’s new voting law

    Black civil rights group is calling for the boycott of Augusta National by the Masters and PGA Tour due to the new Georgia voter bill.

  • The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.

    The recent surge in anti-Asian racism and violence in the United States is the fruit of centuries of government policy. Why it matters: One thread throughout American history is a “racialized notion of who is an insider, who’s an outsider, who is American and who is an unassimilable foreigner,” says Karthick Ramakrishnan, a University of California Riverside professor and founder of AAPI Data. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA brief timeline of anti-Asian racism in the U.S.: 1790 — Naturalization Act: The act barred naturalization of any non-white person.1854 — People vs. Hall: California's Supreme Court ruled an Asian person couldn't testify in court against a white person, setting the stage for anti-Asian violence to go unpunished. 1871 — Chinese massacre in Los Angeles: Following the shooting of a white man killed in crossfire of rival Chinese gangs, hundreds of white and Hispanic people attacked L.A.’s Chinese community on Oct. 24, 1871. Nearly 20 Chinese people were lynched or shot dead.1875 — Page Act: Designed to prohibit women who had “lewd and immoral purposes” from entering the U.S., the Page Act was enforced mostly against Chinese women, the majority of whom were attempting to join Chinese men working in the country.1882 — Chinese Exclusion Act: The law banned immigration of Chinese laborers. It wasn’t repealed until 1943. 1885 — Rock Springs massacre: White miners in Wyoming Territory attacked Chinese miners, killing 28 and wounding several others. 1922-1923 — Supreme Court on citizenship: In separate cases in 1922 and 1923, the Supreme Court ruled that a Japanese-born man and an Indian-born man were not white and ineligible for naturalization. 1924 — Johnson Reed Act: The law effectively blocked immigration from Asia and drastically cut the number of immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. Japanese Americans at an internment camp in Santa Anita, California. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images1942-1945 — Japanese internment: During World War II, the U.S. forced over 100,000 people of Japanese descent — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — into internment camps. Late 1970s-early 1980s — KKK attacks: The Ku Klux Klan, claiming the Vietnamese fishermen were stealing American jobs, patrolled the waters off the coast of Texas and attacked the fishermen’s boats. 1982 — Murder of Vincent Chin: Two white men in Michigan beat Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, to death, blaming him for the success of the Japanese auto industry. They served no jail time. Sikh men and their supporters hold a candlelight vigil in New York for victims of the Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting in 2012. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images2012 — Sikh Temple shooting: A white supremacist fatally shot six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Aug. 5, 2012, a. A seventh victim died of his injuries last year. The attack came amid a surge of post-9/11 violence against Muslims or anyone perceived to be Muslim, including many South Asians.2020 — Anti-Asian hate crimes surge: Last year saw a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes that many attributed to anti-Asian rhetoric during the coronavirus pandemic.2021 — Georgia shootings: Asian Americans expressed alarm following the March 16 shootings at three spas near Atlanta, Georgia. Eight people were killed, including six Asian women. The bottom line: Ramakrishnan tells Axios the common thread from the 18th century to now “is this notion of the perpetual foreigner, that, ‘they’re never one of us.'”Go deeper: 🎧 Podcast: The history of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S.How U.S.-China tensions can fuel anti-Asian racismGovernors, former officials condemn anti-Asian attacksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The US has extradited a suspected North Korean intelligence operative to stand trial on money laundering charges, as tensions rise between Washington and Pyongyang

    A North Korean national accused of laundering money to avoid US and United Nations sanctions has been extradited to the US to face criminal trial.

  • Citigroup to hire up to 1,700 people as it expands operations in Hong Kong with an eye on Greater Bay Area opportunities

    The American bank plans to make the hires across its business, filling most of the positions this year, according to Angel Ng Yin-yee, the CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Citi also plans to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent as it expands its digital offerings, she said. "The bulk of it will be our frontline people," Ng said. "We're also cautious we need to have the right product development, digital channel development people and compliance people, so we are also ramping up the middle office and the back office." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. In 2020, the bank's consumer business in Hong Kong recorded a 44 per cent increase in net new money, with credit card and new bank account clients utilising digital channels at a much higher rate than before against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Ng said. "When people cannot travel and they cannot do other things, they have their mind on wealth management, on how I am going to get better in terms of managing my finances," Ng said. "We actually saw quite a good level of client activity in both the consumer side and the institutional side." On the investment banking side, the lender helped clients raise about US$40 billion in equity and debt deals in Hong Kong last year. Citi's move to expand its Hong Kong operations comes as other lenders are also hiring in the region in anticipation of a continued "homecoming" of US-listed Chinese firms seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong and opportunities to serve the mainland's wealthy as China further opens its financial markets. Credit Suisse plans to triple its headcount in China over the next three years as it moves to take full control of its mainland securities joint venture and further expand its business in China, its CEO Thomas Gottstein said at the China Development Forum on March 20. Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen> Even as banks increase their presence on the ground in the mainland, Hong Kong will remain an important international financial centre as China - and its rising affluence - continues to open up to the rest of the world, Ng said. "The talent pool in Hong Kong is built over a long period of time," Ng said. "Not just having bodies, but having the knowledge and the expertise we have in the financial industry. That gives us the confidence as well to be continuously navigating through all of the opportunity, as well as the risk." "This is a very creative infrastructure. It's very innovative. Nobody has tried it before," Ng said. "I don't think it will be a 'Big Bang' opportunity to start with. It will be a pilot. It will be slow. It will be gradual. I think it opens us up into a bigger market - talking about multiples of what we have in Hong Kong - in the coming years." In recent weeks, some members of the financial community have pushed back over Hong Kong's aggressive efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying three-week mandatory quarantines for returnees to the city and other measures could threaten the city's standing. Ng said the aggressive approach is a "necessary evil" to protect the city's people. "Our competitive advantage is talent, even in the financial industry," she said. If we are not able to protect the health and well-being of the talent, that is also dampening the efficiency and the effectiveness of the financial system. I think we need to have a balance. We still need to put the health and the well-being of the people and of the city as the first priority." That said, Ng said relaxing the quarantine period somewhat would further interaction with clients outside the city, as well as help with relocation by expatriate hires and visits by overseas bank executives. At the same time, Citi is adjusting to the new way of working post-Covid after the company's bankers have spent months working from home or on marathon 12- to 14-hour video calls marketing a slew of initial public offerings to international investors. Jane Fraser, Citi's new CEO, said in a memo last week that the bank would adopt a new hybrid working system, where many employees would typically spend three days a week in the office and two at home. Fraser also encouraged employees to avoid scheduling meetings outside traditional working hours and to adopt "Zoom-free Fridays" where video conferences are discouraged. Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam> "Our staff are telling us they have Zoom fatigue," Ng said. "It is easier right now for us to have back-to-back meeting because you don't even have to walk. You just press a button and you jump from one to another. It's non-stop. Therefore, we have dedicated a lot of our mind into how to help our staff in terms of wellness." That ranges from physical wellness concerns amid the pandemic to pressure employees have experienced from working at home for months, with their spouse and children in tow, Ng said. For example, Citi is giving all of its staff an extra day of leave in May to unplug and reset and preparing a programme to provide home testing kits for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to its frontline staff in Hong Kong. "Obviously, there are some things that we cannot avoid because we are a multinational company. Often myself, I have calls with New York and EMEA," Ng said. "Because we are putting it on paper, on email, our staff will feel secured that they are empowered to make the right decision and say no." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as COVID infections ease

    Hong Kong will ease some coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening the quarantine period for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures. Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from April 1, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%.

  • Photos offer a glimpse at the bloodiest day in Myanmar since protests against the military junta began

    On Saturday, the junta escalated its violent crackdown on protesters, killing at least 114 people across the country in one day.

  • There's zero chance Joe Biden will run in 2024. Why didn't he dodge the question?

    Biden's age has already created enormous pressure on Kamala Harris. Giving her the impossible task of fixing immigration is not likely to help her.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal, has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Thousands take to the streets again in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in numerous towns again on Monday, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, media and a witness said.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.