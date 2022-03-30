China's March factory activity likely shrank amid virus outbreaks - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a electricity cable factory in Baoying
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely shrank in March, a Reuters poll showed, as the country imposed more mass testing and activity controls amid its worst resurgence of COVID-19 cases since early 2020.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is expected to have eased to 49.9 in March, the lowest reading in five months, from 50.2 in February, according to the median forecast of 36 economists polled by Reuters on Wednesday.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month; anything above 50 indicates expansion.

"We lower our forecast for the official manufacturing PMI to 49.0 from 49.5 previously, in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, especially in Shanghai. The contracting property sector and slowing export growth are also negative for the manufacturing PMIs in March," Nomura analysts said in a note on Friday. There is one official and one unofficial manufacturing PMI.

Following unexpectedly upbeat economic activity data from the National Bureau of Statistics for January and February, analysts warned March data may broadly worsen.

"Almost all activity data point to a worsening slowdown in recent weeks, due mainly to the escalated anti-Omicron measures and the deteriorating property sector, and we believe the situation could worsen further in Q2," Nomura analysts said.

The latest COVID-19 resurgence has brought about lockdowns in financial centre Shanghai and shutdowns in the tech hub of Shenzhen in March. Changchun, capital of the virus-hit northeastern province Jilin, has completed more than 10 rounds of citywide testing of its residents so far.

The rapidly deteriorating pandemic and escalating control measures added downward pressure on the world's second-largest economy. Premier Li Keqiang said on March the 2022 growth target for GDP was "around 5.5%".

China's stringent zero-COVID policy, anti-corruption scrutiny and stepped-up regulation of hidden local-government debt have changed the mindsets of local officials, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday. Generating strong economic growth no longer seems to have its former priority.

With the economy suffering from virus outbreaks and facing such headwinds as uncertain future market effects of the Ukraine conflict, the government has pledged a slew of policies aimed at supporting small firms.

The finance ministry said on March 24 that some small firms would be exempted from paying the 3% value-added tax, because they are the country's main source of jobs.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its sibling survey for the services sector, will be released on Thursday.

The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published on Friday. Analysts expect its headline reading will edge down to 50 from 50.4 the previous month.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy Open To Ukraine Adopting Neutral Stance To Secure Russian Peace Deal

    However, Ukrainians would have to vote on the compromise, which would bar the country from joining NATO.

  • Pimco Says Curve Inversion May Be Unreliable Recession Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of another part of the U.S. yield curve is leading to growing calls about the likelihood of a U.S. recession. Bond giant Pimco says those concerns may be premature. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russia Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine Talk

  • Explainer-Why an inverted yield curve may not be all bad for U.S. banks

    The U.S. Treasury yield curve, widely watched as a barometer of the economy's health, briefly "inverted" on Tuesday in a warning sign bond investors see a recession on the horizon. While investors caution that the yield curve is just one indicator among many to look for when predicting recession, its changing shape can complicate how banks manage the margins between their cost of funds and the interest they earn on loans and securities, which is also known as their net interest income. Here is what the yield curve inversion may mean for U.S. lenders.

  • Central Bank Versus the Bond Market Is Turning in Japan’s Favor

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan looked set for at least a short-term victory Wednesday, as additional steps to already extraordinary market interventions helped push down yields and traders returned to buying the yen.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russia Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poiso

  • US, Russia, China, Pakistan to meet over Afghanistan

    Officials from the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in China this week to discuss Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing the State Department and the Chinese foreign embassy.A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Tom West will be attending the talks while a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said that the meeting would be hosted by Chinese special envoy for...

  • Markets: Dow, S&P 500 heading for fourth straight day of gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action gains, the sector action for real estate and energy, Nasdaq mega-cap leaders like Nvidia, and meme stocks Robinhood, AMC, and GameStop.

  • Pluto’s Ancient Ice Volcanoes Might Tease the Possibility of Alien Life

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Isaac Herrera/Kelsi Singer We best know volcanoes to be volatile mountains that spew hot lava and gas, but this isn’t entirely the case elsewhere in the universe. Sometimes they are icy, prone to ejecting into the air a mixture of water, ammonia, methane, and chlorinated chemical compounds out into their below-freezing surroundings, topped off with icy versions of these compounds. In a new study published on Tu

  • Xpeng Earnings Top Views, XPEV Stock Edges Up; Nio Stock Rallies On ET7 Deliveries

    Xpeng earnings topped views after the EV startup hiked prices. XPEV stock closed higher. Nio ET7 deliveries began.

  • Yen pulls back from precipice as traders fear intervention

    The battered yen bounced on Wednesday as traders began doubting whether Japanese authorities would tolerate too much more weakness, while hopes for a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks helped the euro and dragged on the dollar. The yen rose more than 1% to 121.32 per dollar, with a meeting between Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adding to speculation about the level of official discomfort with a falling yen. "The BOJ is not going to be very happy with unmitigated and really abrupt yen weakness," said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

  • Japan boosts defence of benchmark yield as global pressures persist

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's central bank stepped up efforts to stop a key bond yield rising on Wednesday, offering to buy more government debt, including through ad-hoc purchases, to keep interest rates low against the strong upward pull from global yields. The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) intervention comes as it seeks to keep monetary policy ultra-loose, even at the cost of fuelling further yen falls, which could push up import costs and hurt the economy. The BOJ on Wednesday increased purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGB) with maturities of three to 10 years by a combined 450 billion yen ($3.66 billion) in Wednesday's market operations.

  • Oil Climbs After Two-Day Drop as Investors Assess Ukraine Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded in Asian trading as investors cautiously assessed the outlook for a de-escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has entered its second month and rattled markets worldwide.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russia Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Uk

  • Alibaba Makes Metaverse Bet in China’s Magic Leap Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a $60 million investment in Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, joining rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. to stake a claim in the future of the metaverse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russia Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableAbramovich Suffered Suspecte

  • How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs?

    Artist's rendering of the Chicxulub asteroid entering Earth's atmosphere 66 million years ago, triggering events that caused a mass extermination. Roger Harris/Science Photo library via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs? – Kinjal, age 11, Delhi, India When the rock now known as the Chicx

  • European allies expel dozens of Russian envoys to combat espionage

    In what appeared to be a coordinated action to tackle Russian espionage, at least four European allies expelled a total of dozens of Russian diplomats on Tuesday.

  • US officials can travel to China to aid crash investigation

    A U.S. government agency said Tuesday that China has granted visas for federal investigators to travel there and aid in the investigation of the deadly China Eastern Airlines crash. The National Transportation Safety Board said China also granted visas to technical advisers from Boeing, which made the plane, engine manufacturer CFM and the Federal Aviation Administration. The safety board said the U.S. officials and industry representatives hope to leave for China this week.

  • Even Andy Reid was asked about Ron Rivera and Carson Wentz

    Ron Rivera and Andy Reid are close. Did they talk about Washington's new quarterback Carson Wentz?

  • India’s biggest telecom firm latches onto metaverse

    Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s largest wireless telecom services provider by active users, is planning to cash in on the metaverse by leveraging its upcoming fifth-generation radio waves (5G) network, local media report. See related article: Who are the biggest players in the metaverse today? Fast facts Airtel is seeking partnerships with content providers as it […]

  • John Mara says Bill Belichick had no way of knowing Giants weren’t hiring Brian Flores

    One of the key pieces of evidence in Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and its teams is a series of text messages he received from Bill Belichick, initially telling him he would get the Giants’ head coaching job, and then apologizing and telling him that it was actually Brian Daboll who was getting the [more]

  • Republicans seek to expose Russia funding to US green groups with 'Putin paychecks'

    EXCLUSIVE: U.S. groups that receive money funneled from Russia would have to register as foreign agents under new legislation Republicans plan to introduce Tuesday to take aim at green energy groups.

  • Some Americans are going to Mexico for cheaper petrol

    With US petrol prices on the rise, some Americans are looking for better deals south of the border.