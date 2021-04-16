China's massed drills near Taiwan take aim at Washington audience

FILE PHOTO: Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on its way to the Pacific in this handout photo
Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee
·4 min read

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei say.

The increased activity - which China, unusually, described as "combat drills" on Wednesday - has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, though security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack.

Rather, according to an official familiar with Taiwan's security planning, at least some of the exercises are practicing "access denial" manoeuvres to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei's defence in a war.

"China claimed that the drills are near Taiwan, but judging by their location it's actually meant for the U.S. military," said the official in Taiwan, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

As China sailed an aircraft carrier group near Taiwan last week, its air force simulated attacks on American ships, although no U.S. Navy vessels were known to be in the area at the time, the source said.

The U.S. Navy has been carrying out regular transits of the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from China.

One Western security source said the almost-daily flights by Chinese anti-submarine aircraft in the northernmost part of the South China Sea were probably a response to U.S. missions there, including by submarines, or to show the Pentagon that China can hunt for U.S. submarines.

"They are not chasing Taiwanese subs," the source said, pointing to Taiwan's own tiny fleet of four, two of which date from World War Two.

The U.S. Navy does not give details of any submarine patrols near Taiwan or in the South China Sea.

President Joe Biden's White House has maintained a tough-on-China stance inherited from the Trump administration. That has included more visible support for Taiwan, angering China, which considers the island part of its territory and sees Washington as giving succour to Taiwanese who seek independence, a red line for Beijing.

Two U.S. military officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that although the United States was concerned about Chinese activity around Taiwan, there was no sense of an imminent attack. "For the past five years, China has been the centrepiece of the United States' national defence strategy. So of course we're concerned," one official said.

China's Defence Ministry, Taiwan's Defence Ministry and the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet did not respond to requests for comment.

Although China has escalated its rhetoric in response to U.S. warships passing through the Taiwan Strait, a U.S. defence official said Washington had not seen any kind of operational military escalation by the Chinese in response.

In a statement to Reuters, China's Foreign Ministry said the United States has "swelled the arrogance of Taiwan independence forces".

Washington "bears an inescapable responsibility for tensions in the Taiwan Strait", it added.

A senior U.S. administration official said that regardless of who Beijing's incursions near Taiwan were aimed at, their effect was direct "intimidation and coercion" of Taiwan.

"Our operations there have been in a pretty steady state consistently," the official said. "So I don't think there's an increased pace of U.S. military operations that are necessarily driving what Beijing is doing. That feels a little bit like an excuse there for what they're doing."

The U.S. Navy this month took the rare step of publishing a photo on its main website of a U.S. warship in the Philippine Sea watching China's Liaoning carrier.

Raising the stakes, China's Navy said for the first time last week that carrier drills near Taiwan would become routine.

Another U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait two days after China's announcement of its carrier manoeuvres, part of what the Pentagon refers to as "routine" transits that have prompted Beijing to accuse Washington of causing regional tensions.

"China's top concern in any Taiwan contingency would be preventing or at least blunting armed intervention by the U.S.", said Greg Poling, a maritime security expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"So demonstrating increased ability to deny U.S. access is a coercive message sent to both Washington and Taipei."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing, and Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart, Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom in Washington. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Holdings of Treasuries Hit Highest Since July 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose in February to the highest since mid-2019 as yields climbed thanks to prospects of more stimulus for an American economy increasingly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.The Asian nation’s holdings -- the second-largest foreign holder behind Japan -- increased by $9 billion in Feb. to $1.1 trillion, the highest total since July 2019, according to figures from the Treasury Department released Thursday. It was the fourth straight monthly increase, the longest buying streak since 2017.China’s buying came in the middle of the worst quarter for Treasuries since 1980, with the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index posting a 1.8% drop in February alone. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield increased about 34 basis points during the month to 1.40% and stood at around 1.54% on Thursday.“China has been reopening for exports sooner than anyone else, with the rise in purchases of their goods triggering a big inflow of money into the country,” said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities Inc. “That influx of cash likely translated into a need to buy more Treasuries.”Treasuries surged Thursday -- pushing 10- and 30-year yields to their lowest levels of the past month in a move that traders and investors find increasingly difficult to explain from an economic perspective.Japan’s Treasury holdings fell in February by $18.5 billion to $1.26 trillion, the sixth decline in seven months, with total foreign holdings of U.S. government debt declining to $7.1 trillion.The U.S. dollar rose in February by about 0.48%. China’s foreign-exchange holdings dropped 0.2% during the month to $3.2 trillion, according to official data.(Adds analysts comments in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jordan's powerful tribes on collision course with monarchy over alleged royal plot

    Jordan's tribes have long been the kingdom's bedrock and a source of support for the monarchy. But accusations of seditious scheming may change that.

  • Eva Longoria Shows Off the Results of Her Mini Trampoline Workouts In New Swimsuit Pic

    She bounced her way to toned legs!

  • Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's 5th hand surgery was a success, Gigi Hadid likely sighs in relief

    Buddy Valastro gave an update on his hand injury in an appearance on Rachael Ray. The Cake Boss star is recovering from his fifth hand surgery following a bowling accident last September. Valastro said in the past month his hand has regained mobility and now has about 75 percent of its strength back. "I'm still in physical therapy, and you know, just doing really well," he said. Part of his healing journey was documented on TLC's Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery. After the accident, Valastro was worried about his cake decorating career since he severely injured his dominant hand. "I might not ever be able to pipe again, you know? I don't know," he told Entertainment Tonight. But now he's proved to Ray he's still got piping skills — he demonstrated how to decorate a floral cake, just in time for Mother's Day. While this is great news for Valastro, major fan Gigi Hadid is also no doubt thrilled. After the Cake Boss made her a bagel cake and Zayn Malik a soccer cake, she might already be discussing plans with the baker for little Khai's first birthday. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderPhiladelphia teacher sells thousands of cheesesteaks to take mom on trip of a lifetime

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • An officer who shot Breonna Taylor is publishing a book, but Simon & Schuster now says they won't distribute itf

    The officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, previously sued Taylor's boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery for shooting him during the raid.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Sputnik V, Covishield, Covaxin: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines

    Russia's Sputnik V is deemed to be safe and works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

  • U.S. government formally blames Russian spies for SolarWinds breach

    The White House on Thursday accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, of orchestrating the recent massive breach that affected private sector networks and U.S. government agencies through the IT monitoring software made by SolarWinds.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • AOC calls SALT deduction a 'gift to billionaires,' opposes effort to hold up infrastructure bill

    Some Democrats argue capping the deduction for state and local taxes hurts blue states; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it mostly hurts the rich.

  • EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

    Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress — but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Iran's main nuclear facility. After more than two hours of talks characterized by Russia's delegate as generally positive, issues were turned back over to two working groups for continued discussion and refinement. In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain that was intended to set limits on Tehran's nuclear program in order to block it from building a nuclear weapon — something it insists it doesn't want to do.

  • Former 'Bachelor' star and NFL player Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'Good Morning America,' says he's 'the happiest and healthiest' he's ever been

    Former NFL player Underwood made the announcement on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts.