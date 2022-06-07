China's May exports, imports seen recovering as supply chains restart - Reuters poll

Containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in May as factories reopened and supply chain disruptions calmed after Shanghai began to emerge from a lockdown, while imports also likely rose, a Reuters poll showed.

The recovery adds to evidence the world's second-largest economy has begun to chart a path out of the supply-side shock that rocked world trade and global markets. However, China's trade outlook faces risks from factors such as high raw material costs, uncertainties from the Ukraine war and as recovering production overseas affects demand for Chinese goods.

Official and private surveys showed China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, with a gauge on export orders improving.

Exports in May likely grew 8.0% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.9% expansion in April, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 28 economists.

Major automakers ramped up production in May. Electric car maker Tesla reopened its factory in Shanghai on April 19 after a 22-day stoppage, but only returned to pre-lockdown production levels in late May.

Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown, which officially ended on June 1, snarled logistics and regional supply chains but there are signs of a turnaround.

Official data showed the average daily container throughput at the Port of Shanghai rose 7% in May from a month earlier.

"COVID disruptions to logistics, production and customs clearing seem to have started to ease since late April," said analysts at UBS, adding that South Korea's strong trade data in May likely pointed to still strong global demand.

A low base of comparison from a year earlier also likely contributed to the rebound in export growth, according to Zhang Yu, chief analyst of Huachuang Securities.

Imports were expected to have risen 2% year-on-year in May, the poll showed, likely driven by imports of raw materials and intermediate goods as domestic production resumed. That compared with flat growth in April.

China's trade surplus is likely to have widened to $58 billion from $51.12 billion in April.

Trade data will be released on Thursday.

Economic activity cooled sharply in April as the country grappled with the worst COVID-19 outbreak since 2020.

To stabilise the situation in a politically sensitive year, China's cabinet recently announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies, although analysts say the official GDP target of around 5.5% will be hard to achieve without easing the zero-COVID strategy.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Will Herald New Policy Era With Rate Path to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe European Central Bank will begin a new era of monetary poli

  • Venezuela’s Capitalist Playground Has $200,000 Ferraris and a Bustling Casino

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- At 10:30 p.m., gamblers are already packing the slot machines at the casino. Bartenders offer free booze, dancers swing to merengue music, and bingo players compete for a $500 prize near the poker tables. At midnight on this Friday in May, one lucky player wins a raffle for a $2,900 Yamaha motorcycle, then trades the keys for cash.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Mus

  • Jane Street Follows Elliott in Suing LME Over Nickel Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street trading powerhouse Jane Street is seeking around $15 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its decision in March to cancel nickel trades after an unprecedented short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Hig

  • MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Top winners

    “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria” won big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

  • CEO-worker pay gap jumps in 2021 at low-wage U.S. companies

    The pay gap between workers and CEOs at 300 publicly listed U.S. companies with the lowest median wage jumped in 2021, a study from the Institute for Policy Studies https://ips-dc.org (IPS) showed on Tuesday. Average CEO pay in the group climbed $2.5 million to $10.6 million, while median worker pay rose $3,556 to $23,968. The findings will give new ammunition to investors who push for social justice causes as part of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

  • Japan's Nidec to unify chip procurement amid supply crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Tuesday said it would combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure it could source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies. "The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever been," said Ryuji Omura, deputy chief technology officer of Nidec, makes motors for electric vehicles, household appliances and other products. The company's decision to centralize procurement is a sign that chip shortages, which have affected automakers in particular, may persist and are forcing companies to implement more aggressive measures to ensure they have enough components to meet demand for their products and devices.

  • Bonds slide, yen dumped as hawkish RBA heightens policy worries

    A surprisingly large rate rise in Australia weighed on shaky Asian stocks on Tuesday and pushed the yen to a fresh 20-year low, making investors even more nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank meetings in Europe and the United States. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and flagged more tightening to come as it battles to restrain surging inflation, stunning markets and sending the Aussie up, briefly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1% as Hong Kong's market pared back some of Monday's gains.

  • Asia Stocks Mixed Amid Treasury Slide; Yen Sinks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday in choppy trading as investors assessed the impact of a jump in Treasury yields on the outlook for earnings and the economy. The yen sank to a 20-year low. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Ke

  • 'More downside ahead' for U.S. stock market -investment banker

    STORY: U.S. investors are worried that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening campaign will dent growth and risk tipping the U.S. economy into recession.Swenson said he believes the stock market "hasn't priced in recession yet" and expects more downward pressure on equities.

  • Japan Officials Back on Alert After Yen Sets Fresh 20-Year Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior Japanese government officials said they were closely watching currency markets with a sense of urgency Tuesday as they returned to a heightened state of alert following a renewed slide in the yen to fresh two-decade lows.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth

  • Sri Lanka President Vows to Finish Term, Won’t Run for Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed to finish the remaining two years in his term despite monthslong street protests calling for his ouster, but won’t stand for re-election as he focuses on fixing a financial mess that tipped Sri Lanka into its worst-ever economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise

  • Japan's household spending falls as rising costs squeeze consumers

    Japan's household spending fell faster than expected in April as the yen's sharp decline and surging commodity prices pushed up retail costs, hitting consumer confidence and heightening pressures on the battered economy. Spending improved from the previous month as households showed increasing appetite for services such as eating out, but the month-on-month rise was smaller than expected, suggesting the drag from the pandemic remained. In a sign of trouble for the economy, real wages shrank at the fastest pace in four months in April as prices posted their biggest jump in more than seven years, weighing on household purchasing power.

  • Sugar industry warns of 'disaster' over gas cuts

    STORY: The sugar industry is the latest food sector to be hit by the war in Ukraine.Worries are rising that gas shortages may soon impact global production. Stefan Streng is head of the Association of Southern German Sugar Beet Growers. "So, during the last three years, the demand for sugar is higher than the production. So, we are actually in a situation that there is not a lot of stocks in the world. So, when we are losing a part of the worldwide sugar harvest, beet harvest and the sugar production, it means that we will have a big supply problem and this will be a supply problem for the whole world." Sugar beets make up 32 percent of the world’s sugar supply. The manufacturing process uses a relatively large amount of energy for a short period of time. And Streng says most of that energy comes from coal, oil or gas. "There are many factories that are 100% dependent on gas delivery, so they will not be able to start the campaign. And this means there is no sugar production at all. This means no beet cutting, no processing - so a big disaster for the beet growers and for the sugar industry." According to the International Confederation of European Beet Growers, the European Union is the third largest sugar producer in the world.

  • To boost solar, Biden looks the other way on potential Chinese trade violations

    Facing paralysis of the U.S. solar industry, President Joe Biden has ordered that potential trade violations by Chinese solar panel manufacturers go unpunished

  • China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

    China defended its military pilots on Monday, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk.

  • Sri Lanka's president vows to finish term, but won't run for re-election -Bloomberg

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will finish the remaining two years of his term despite months-long street protests calling for his ouster but won’t stand for re-election, he told Bloomberg. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades. Anti-government protestors blame Rajapaksa and his family for decisions that led to severe shortages of everything from fuel to medicine, stoking inflation of 40% and forcing a historic debt default.

  • Surveillance video shows moment mass shooting starts in Philadelphia

    A surveillance video of the mass shooting in Philadelphia over the weekend showed people on a crowded street running in panic, presumably after gun shots were fired. The shooting left at least three people dead and 11 others wounded, police said Sunday.

  • Insurers look to offer one-price, all-in-one policies and retirement solutions

    In the last two years, customers could finally submit claims and interact with carriers through mobile apps. So what comes next?

  • Goldman Says Oil Needs to Rally Further to Solve Market Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices are likely to extend gains as global crude stockpiles need to be rebuilt in the face of rebounding Chinese demand and reduced production from Russia, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Y

  • Yen Slides to Two-Decade Low, Reigniting Focus on Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen extended a twenty-year low against the dollar Tuesday, weighed down by the widening gap between yields in Japan and the US, stoking speculation over potential intervention.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check o