China's Meituan lowers commissions in response to regulatory guidance

Food delivery giant Meituan in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan said on Tuesday that it would lower commissions for merchants on its platform, including capping fees for around a million small and medium sized merchants facing operational difficulties at 5% this year.

It would also cut half of commissions, capping at one yuan per order, for catering vendors in pandemic-hit areas, Meituan said, adding that it aimed to achieve full nationwide transparency in charging commissions this year.

Chinese regulators last month issued guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help to lower operating costs for catering businesses, in order to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector.

The proposed policy had wiped as much as $26 billion off the market capitalisation of Meituan, China’s dominant food delivery platform, on the issuing day.

The market had overreacted to the government’s guidance, as the policy was not intended to target the platform economy, a Chinese state-run newspaper Economic Daily said in a commentary last week.

Meituan currently charges around 12% in commissions for its food delivery business, a unit accounting for more than 50% of its total revenue, according to analysts estimates.

Meituan is expected to experience a short-term operational pressure as its food delivery business' profit margin is already thin, according to a research report published by SPDB International last month.

Other major food delivery platforms in China include Aliababa-owned Ele.me.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota suspends domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. The attack comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was at all related. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident and whether Russia was involved.

  • India to Ship Record Wheat as Ukraine Crisis Upends Trade Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- India is set to benefit from the shifts in global wheat trade as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves a vital source of supply hanging in balance.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe unc

  • Psaki says calls to enhance US oil production are a 'misdiagnosis'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday said calls for the U.S. to boost its own fossil fuel production in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has increased oil prices further, were a "misdiagnosis."Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine last week, the U.S. has issued a wave of sanctions against Russian banks and even Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.But the U.S. has so far refrained from...

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • How high might gas prices rise in wake of Russia invading Ukraine? What analysts say.

    Gas prices across the U.S. are expected to continue rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but how much remains in question.

  • U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week is now affecting the everyday lives of Kansans by making them pay more at the pump.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says SpaceX’s Starlink Now Active in Ukraine

    The Ukrainian government asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for help with its internet amid its war with Russia. Musk answered. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, asked the Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO for Starlink stations from SpaceX on Saturday.

  • Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyber attack

    Japanese automaker Toyota said Monday it was halting operations at all its domestic plants for a day after a reported cyberattack on a parts supplier.

  • Real Matters Is the Real Deal

    Mr. Market is ignoring solid fundamentals

  • Russia’s Ultra-Rich Count Cost of $83 Billion Wealth Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s billionaires are starting to feel the heat.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps GrowingThe broadside to their fortunes has been swift since President Vladimir Putin’s decision to inv

  • Canada to invest C$240 million to develop semiconductor industry

    Canada will invest a total of C$240 million ($189 million) into its semiconductor industry to bolster manufacturing and research of chips that are crucial to national security and technological advancement, a federal minister said on Monday. François–Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, launched a C$150 million Semiconductor Challenge Callout fund to develop and supply semiconductors. Another C$90 million has been allocated to the National Research Council of Canada's Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre.

  • Chinese investors make Ukraine war bets on oil, payment firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in energy firms and payment service companies rose sharply on Chinese markets on Monday as investors bet on stocks they saw potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, while a major fund house repeated a warning against speculation. In a statement on Monday, GF Fund Management said that the price of its fund for qualified domestic institutional investors tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration and Production Index was "significantly higher" than net asset value. "Investors who blindly invest in funds at a high premium to net asset value may suffer large losses," the statement said, adding that the fund was operating normally.

  • Nuclear, coal, LNG: 'no taboos' in Germany's energy about-face

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany signalled a U-turn in key energy policies on Sunday, floating the possibility of extending the life-spans of coal and even nuclear plants to cut dependency on Russian gas, part of a broad political rethink following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's top economy has been under pressure from other Western nations to become less dependent on Russian gas, but its plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030 and to shut its nuclear power plants by end-2022 have left it with few options. In a landmark speech on Sunday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spelled out a more radical path to ensure Germany will be able to meet rising energy supply and diversify away from Russian gas, which accounts for half of Germany's energy needs.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List o

  • Toyota to resume production in Japan after suspected cyberattack

    Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.

  • Palm oil becomes costliest vegoil as Ukraine war halts sunoil supply

    Palm oil has become the costliest among the four major edible oils for the first time as buyers rush to secure replacements for sunflower oil shipments from the top exporting Black Sea region that were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Palm oil's record premium over rival oils could squeeze price-sensitive Asian and African consumers already reeling from spiralling fuel and food costs, and force them to curtail consumption and shift to rival soyoil, dealers said. Crude palm oil (CPO) is being offered at about $1,925 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for March shipments, compared with $1,865 for crude soybean oil.

  • Oil and gas prices jump after Western allies bring in tougher sanctions on Russia that could choke its exports

    The US and its allies agreed to exclude a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system, which could choke the country's energy exports.

  • Future Retail, Amazon's estranged partner in India, scales down operations

    Future Retail, India’s second largest retail chain, is scaling down its operations to reduce losses, it said, the latest casualty in its years-long battle with estranged partner Amazon. The firm, led by Kishore Biyani, said in filings to the stock exchanges that it has been finding it "difficult to finance the working capital needs," and its losses at store level are "increasing" and of "grave concern." The admission follows a local media report that said Reliance Industries -- which entered into a now-hotly contested $3.4 billion deal to acquire several operations of Future Retail -- was taking over about 200 of Future’s 1,700 stores and absorbing as many as 30,000 workers of the smaller retail giant after brokering deals with landlords.

  • U.S., allies weigh oil reserves release after Ukraine invasion -sources

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves amid soaring prices and tightening supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. Oil prices have hit their highest since 2014 following the invasion and after Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia, blocking some Russian banks from a global payments system, which is already disrupting oil exports.

  • OPEC+ powerless as Ukraine conflict pushes up prices

    The OPEC+ cartel of top oil producers at their monthly meeting on Wednesday are likely to be powerless to rein in prices, which have soared above $100 after member Russia's invasion of Ukraine.