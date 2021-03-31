China's Ministry of Public Security – the 'coercive arm' of the Communist Party

Sophia Yan
·4 min read
China illustration
China illustration

Just a few blocks from the Yellow River that slices through Shanghai is a sprawling stone building in one of the city’s oldest districts. A sign, emblazoned with the words “Public Security,” stretches across the entrance.

This is one of the thousands of stations in China that fall under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) – some housed in mammoth buildings and others in mobile van units – responsible for law and order.

Day-to-day, the MPS works to combat criminality in all its forms – homicide, theft, drugs, economic crime, counterterrorism. It also functions at the grassroots-level – conducting neighbourhood patrols, shooing away illegal street vendors, writing traffic tickets and ensuring social distancing compliance in restaurants.

But in China, the MPS – with two million officers and a widespread network of branches – does much more than a regular police force.

“The MPS – they aren’t just police,” said Samantha Hoffman, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank.

“They’re there to protect the party-state as well, and Xi Jinping has made that clear... Ultimately, the MPS is loyal to the [Chinese Communist] Party, and must be loyal to the Party, just like any other part of the party-state.”

Police patrol the perimeter of the Capital International Airport in Beijing&#xa0; - Thomas Peter/Reuters
Police patrol the perimeter of the Capital International Airport in Beijing - Thomas Peter/Reuters

Above all, the MPS “is the coercive arm of the Communist Party,” said Edward Schwark, an academic who studies China’s security policy and PhD candidate at the University of Oxford. “It is tasked fundamentally with enforcing dictatorship over the Party’s enemies. That is how the MPS sees its core mission.”

In recent years, public security bureaus across China, like the one in Shanghai, have upgraded their technological capabilities to serve a multitude of purposes, collecting millions of data points on Chinese citizens, foreign residents, and visitors, such as business people, tourists and exchange students.

Anyone entering China is tracked to a certain extent – upon landing, biometric data is collected, and their movements are recorded as people pass through checkpoints while on the go.

Further data comes in via high-tech surveillance, implemented by using scores of cameras, facial recognition technology, and GPS systems.

To a certain extent, data captured in this way is routine and can help the authorities, for instance, by improving traffic management and identifying potholes for repair. But experts say the same technology is also used to track and suppress individuals deemed a threat or a target to watch, like human rights dissidents and diplomats.

‘“This is the way the party approaches social management – it’s not coercive all the time, because it’s problem-solving as well,” said Ms Hoffman. “But it doesn’t mean that it’s one or the other; it’s always both.”

“The ultimate goal for the Party is really its own security,” she said. “Social management fits within that framework… [in terms of] preventing the emergence of a crisis at all.”

China’s security agencies, including the MPS, also have access to data and activity by users via social media platforms run by private, third-party companies, like Tencent’s ubiquitous WeChat platforms.

This allows Chinese authorities to find and reprimand people like late whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang, who warned colleagues of a novel coronavirus in late 2019 using WeChat.

It’s unclear how long such data is kept by an agency like the MPS and its web of bureaus – possibly indefinitely, experts said.

China continues to harass exiles on British soil, claim victims
China continues to harass exiles on British soil, claim victims

What is clear is that China is working on how to make better sense of all the data being collected with artificial intelligence, and organising it in a more coherent way by integrating different platforms used.

In the long run, experts like Ms Hoffman say China is on track to create a digital authoritarian state with hardware and software that can be easily exported to other countries.

One of the reasons China’s police have been drawn towards the use of technology is partly related to how the ministry has organised and funded local bureaus, said Mr Schwarck.

The central government will foot part of the budgets of local public security bureaus, but much of the funding comes from lower levels of government, which often don’t have enough resources to spread around.

Technology “allows them to address, or circumvent some of the longstanding problems they’ve had with budgetary resources and manpower shortages”, said Mr Schwarck. “These networks – surveillance platforms, CCTV cameras – offer a sort of coverage that a police force, just in manpower terms, wouldn’t be able to offer otherwise.”

“It’s like a force multiplier,” he said. If there aren’t “enough police on the beat, you don’t have enough resources to launch investigations, it’s handy to have this sort of system of network surveillance that gives you a ubiquitous view of what’s going on”.

Recommended Stories

  • US orders some diplomats to leave Myanmar as unrest grows

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered non-essential U.S. diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar, as a deadly government crackdown on demonstrators protesting last month’s coup intensifies. The department also reiterated an earlier warning for Americans not to travel to Myanmar, also known as Burma. “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizes Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan as 'not nearly enough'

    Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly planning to re-introduce her Green New Deal proposal, which would call for more far-reaching investments.

  • State Department orders non-essential diplomats to leave Myanmar as violence escalates

    The Department of State ordered non-essential diplomats and their families to depart Myanmar in a Tuesday statement, according to AP.Why it matters: The military junta that overthrew the country's democratically elected government in February has killed hundreds of non-violent protesters during anti-coup demonstrations, and the State Department expects the civil unrest and violence to continue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said, according to AP.“Protests and demonstrations against military rule have occurred and are expected to continue.”"Non-violent protesters in Burma have been killed, beaten, imprisoned, including on Saturday, when more than 100 people were reportedly killed by the military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday."Among those reportedly killed, four children, the youngest a five-year-old boy." "We continue to call on the military regime to release all who’ve been unjustly detained; stop its attacks on civil society members, journalists and labor unions; halt the killings by its security forces; and return to power the democratically elected government," Blinken added.The big picture: The U.S. announced Monday that it will cut off its trade engagement with Myanmar until the democratically elected government is restored.The department also implemented a travel advisory for Myanmar on Monday, warning Americans to stay away from the country because of heightened civil unrest and armed violence.The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Amy Winehouse's mum Janis makes documentary 'to save memories from MS'

    Janis Winehouse is to tell Amy's story in a new documentary on the 10th anniversary of her death.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Tell this former UNC soccer keeper she can’t do something, and she’ll prove you wrong

    Former Tar Heel goalie Dr. Courtney Lehmann remembers her triumphant national championship moment, and the accident that nearly derailed her dream.

  • Border agent: More than 4,000 migrants in facility made to hold 250

    'Special Report' All-Star panel weighs in on border facility conditions at the US-Mexico border

  • Arkansas' anti-trans bill has set a dangerous precedent, opening the door to transphobia and violence, experts say

    "The consequences of this piece of legislation couldn't be more dire," Kate Oakley, Senior Counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, told Insider.

  • 'Rush to judgment'?: Costly Suez Canal calamity fuels support for Indian crew of Ever Given

    Investigators intensified efforts to determine why the Ever Given ran ground amid concerns the ship's crew could be blamed for the costly incident.

  • Volkswagen's rebrand to 'Voltswagen' was just an April Fools' Day joke gone wrong

    The company's share price popped 10% on the phony news, which was rolled out well before the April 1 holiday.

  • Data withheld from team probing COVID in Wuhan -WHO

    World Health Organization investigators spent four weeks earlier this year in and around Wuhan, China, to research the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.But, in remarks about the final report, the WHO's director-general said China withheld data from investigators.The United States and 13 other countries on Tuesday promptly expressed concerns that the report was delayed and lacked access to complete data.PSAKI: "The report lacks crucial data, information..."White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on Tuesday faulted China for not offering independent experts unfettered access:“Well they have not been transparent, they’ve not provided underlying data - that certainly doesn’t qualify as cooperation. The analysis performed to date, from our experts, their concern, that there isn’t additional support for one hypothesis. It doesn’t lead us to any closer of an understanding or greater knowledge we had six to nine months ago about the origin. It also doesn’t provide us guidelines or steps, recommended steps, on how we should prevent this from happening in the future. And those are imperative.”The WHO report said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause.EMBAREK: "There are areas where we had difficulties getting down to the raw data..."WHO's mission leader, Peter Ben Embarek, told reporters that second phase studies were needed.He said the team felt political pressure, including from outside China, but that he never was pressed to remove anything from its final report."In China, like in many other countries, there are restrictions and privacy laws that forbid the sharing of data, including private details to outsiders, in particular if the data are moving out of the country.”Embarek also told reporters it was ‘perfectly possible’ the virus had been circulating in November or October of 2019 around Wuhan… potentially spreading to other countries earlier than what has been documented so far.

  • Rock Hill’s Catawba tribe to make COVID-19 vaccine available to more Native Americans

    The Catawba reservation has stayed ahead of the state since the start of vaccine rollout.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • Plaschke: It's UCLA's first trip to the Final Four in 13 years — and the most unexpected in forever

    The 11th-seeded Bruins answered the call of UCLA basketball history by charging back to the Final Four with a 51-49 victory over top-seeded Michigan.

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

    A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the boy was found unaccompanied among trees and thickets as he walked towards the border. A group of three mothers and six children were located in the same area, but none of the adults took responsibility for the boy or acknowledged him as a relative, the INM said.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.