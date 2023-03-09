Will China's next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

1
KANIS LEUNG
·6 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — The pro-business track record of the man poised to become China’s top economic official will make his term a test of whether he might moderate President Xi Jinping ’s tendency to intervene.

Li Qiang, 63, who is expected to be chosen China’s premier on Saturday, will have to grapple with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is dealing with emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, weak global demand for exports, lingering U.S. tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population.

Xi, who has bolstered the state sector, has said that he wants the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader. That has been accompanied by tighter control over some industries, more aggressive censorship of TV and pop culture and the spread of a “social credit” system that penalizes the public for offenses ranging from fraud to littering. Xi took China’s most powerful role in 2012.

Now, observers are watching whether Li can roll out pragmatic policies during his five-year term. But the process of political decision-making in China is opaque, making analyzing the country’s direction a difficult matter for outsiders.

Expectations are based on Li's performance as the party chief of the country’s largest city — Shanghai — and as the governor of neighboring Zhejiang province, a hub of small and mid-sized business. And, perhaps more importantly, his close ties with Xi.

Li was quoted as saying in a 2013 interview with respected business magazine Caixin that officials should ”put the government’s hands back in place, put away the restless hands, retract the overstretched hands.”

Li hailed Zhejiang’s businessmen as the most valuable resource in the province, pointing to e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, and he highlighted his government’s cutting red tape.

In contrast, Li has also strictly enforced some state controls, including rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When his local rule has been out of tune with national policies set by the president and his team, he has eventually fallen into step, seen as key to his rise.

Under President Xi, entrepreneurs have been rattled not just by tighter political controls and anti-COVID curbs but more control over e-commerce and other tech companies. Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns have wiped billions of dollars off companies' stock-market value. Beijing is also pressing them to pay for social programs and official initiatives to develop processor chips and other technology.

A native of Zhejiang, Li studied agricultural mechanization and worked his way up the provincial party ranks. In 2003, he started an executive MBA program at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, common among ambitious party cadres.

Priscilla Lau, a former professor of the university and former Hong Kong delegate to China’s legislature, said Li attended her class on Hong Kong’s free-market economy for a chamber in the city and said he recalled her class when they met in Shanghai more than a decade later.

“It shows he’s very diligent,” Lau said.

Li’s working relationship with Xi began in the 2000s when the latter was appointed party chief in Zhejiang. Following Xi’s eventual move to Beijing and appointment as party general secretary, Li was promoted to Zhejiang governor in 2013, the No. 2 role in the provincial government.

Three years later, Li was appointed party chief of Jiangsu province, an economic powerhouse on the east coast of China, marking the first time he held a position outside his home province. In 2017, he was named party boss of Shanghai, a role held by Xi before the president stepped into China's core leadership roles.

In the commercial hub of Shanghai, Li continued to pursue pro-business policies. In 2018, electric car producer Tesla announced it would build its first factory outside the United States. It broke ground half a year later as the first wholly foreign-owned automaker in China. Even during the strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai last year, the factory managed to resume production after a roughly 20-day suspension, official news agency Xinhua reported.

Tesla vice-president Tao Lin was quoted saying that several government departments had worked almost round-the-clock to help businesses resume work.

“The Shanghai government bent over backwards,” said Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a Beijing-based advisory firm.

On more complicated issues, not everything has been smooth sailing.

Though Li helped shepherd an agreement between Chinese and European companies to produce mRNA vaccines, Beijing was not in favor and the deal was put on hold, said Joerg Wuttke, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

Before the citywide lockdown, Li appeared to have more leeway to manage the financial hub’s smaller previous outbreaks than most other cities' leaders did. Rather than sealing districts off, the government implemented limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces.

When the highly contagious Omicron variant hit Shanghai, Li took a moderate approach until the central government stepped in and sealed off the city. The brutal two-month lockdown last spring confined 25 million people to their homes and severely disrupted the economy.

Li was named No. 2 in the ruling Communist Party in October when China’s president broke with past norms and awarded himself a third five-year term as general secretary.

Unlike most of his predecessors, Li has no government experience at the national level, and his reputation was dented by ruthless enforcement of the lengthy COVID-19 lockdown in the financial hub that was criticized as excessive.

His expected appointment appears to indicate that an ability to win the trust of Xi, China’s most powerful figure in decades, is the key determinant when it comes to political advancement.

As premier, Li faces a diminishing role for the State Council, China's Cabinet, as Xi moves to absorb government powers into party bodies, believing the party should play a greater role in Chinese society. Still, some commentators believe he will be more trusted, and therefore more influential, than his predecessor, who was seen as a rival to Xi, not a protege.

“Xi Jinping does not have to worry about Li Qiang being a separate locus of power,” said Ho Pin, a veteran journalist and Chinese political observer. “Trust between them also allows Li Qiang to work more proactively and share his worries, and he will directly give Xi a lot of information and suggestions.”

Iris Pang, ING’s chief China economist, sees Li mainly as a loyal enforcer of Xi's will rather than a moderating influence.

Li was pro-business because he was required to be so in his previous government roles, Pang said.

His key trait, she said, is his "strong execution."

___

Associated Press journalist Dake Kang contributed to this report from Beijing.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Urges Military Innovation; Li Qiang in Spotlight: NPC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping called on China to boost its military might via technological innovation and accelerate its push to achieve an advantage over international rivals.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Former

  • China Shakes Up Government, Lashes Out at US: NPC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China is setting up an enlarged national financial regulatory authority and a bureau to oversee vast quantities of data, under a broad shake-up plan unveiled at the National People’s Congress — the annual parliamentary gathering. The move is widely seen as an effort to further consolidate President Xi Jinping’s hold over the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fu

  • Syria's earthquake survivors struggle in a disaster made far worse by civil war, bombed-out hospitals and currency collapse

    Temporary shelters have been set up near neighborhoods in the Idlib province demolished by the Syria-Turkey earthquake. Omar Haj Kadour/ AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a pair of devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, the number of confirmed deaths continues to rise, surpassing 50,000 as of Feb. 24. The United Nations estimates that millions of people on both sides of the border have been affected, including 9 million in Syria alone. Many across northwest Syria are endu

  • 'Xi Jinping's guy': Longtime acolyte Li set to be China's next premier

    Four years before Li Qiang gained notoriety as the force behind the two-month COVID lockdown of Shanghai, the man set to become China's next premier worked quietly behind the scenes to drive a bold revamp of the megacity's sclerotic stock market. Li's back-channelling - sources said he bypassed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which lost some of its power under the new set-up - demonstrated what became a reputation for pragmatism as well as close ties with President Xi Jinping. In late 2018, Xi himself announced Shanghai's new tech-focused STAR Market as well as the pilot of a registration-based IPO system, reforms meant to entice China's hottest young firms to list locally rather than overseas.

  • Xi Rallies China to Overcome ‘Containment’ in Direct Shot at US

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping sought to rally China’s private sector to help overcome “containment” by the US and other countries, in rare direct criticism of the nation’s biggest trading partner.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Ri

  • Ross Chastain helps remove wall at Martinsville Speedway to commemorate 'Hail Melon'

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain‘s daring last-lap thrash will forever be memorialized in NASCAR lore. Chastain visited the historic 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Tuesday, climbed into a Kubota forklift and helped remove part of the SAFER barrier in Turns 3 and 4, the site of his famed ‘Hail Melon‘ move that propelled him into […]

  • Stocks mostly muted ahead of jobs data, rate hikes

    STORY: Wall Street’s main indexes closed flat to slightly up on Wednesday, as investors grappled with mixed messages from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.The Dow shed two-tenths of a point, the S&P 500 edged up about one-tenth and the Nasdaq gained four-tenths of a point.In his second day of testimony to Congress, Powell reaffirmed his message from a day earlier that higher interest rate hikes for longer might be needed to tame inflation. But, he said the debate was still underway on how much rates should rise, with a decision hinging on jobs and price data that will come out before the central bank's policy meeting in two weeks.“I don’t even think Jerome Powell knows if he’s doing 25 basis points, or 50….”Eric Diton, president of The Wealth Alliance, says the Fed’s data-dependent nature can lead to flip-flopping on policy.“You know economies, they don't just move in lock step. There are bumps and declines and everything along the way - and surprises. And so, if you're going to be completely data dependent, you're going to have curveballs and you're going to have to keep changing your mind. And I think that's what's happening right now.”Data released on Wednesday did little to ease concerns about higher rates as it showed that U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February… with another report showing U.S. job openings fell less than expected the month before.Investors will turn next to Friday's non-farm payroll report and next week's inflation readings for February.As for the day’s movers, Tesla slid 3% after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was opening a preliminary investigation into 120,000 Model Y 2023 vehicles following reports about steering wheels falling off while driving.Occidental Petroleum gained 2% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the oil company.And late in the day, crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital said it planned to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate. The stock less than a year ago was $162 a share — and finished Wednesday below 5 dollars.

  • Nigeria election 2023: What next for heartbroken young voters?

    With crucial local elections due, the enthusiasm of "Obidients" remaining on target is questioned.

  • Rupee Bear StanChart Now Sees Gains to Highest Since August

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc., which was among the most bearish forecasters for the Indian rupee over the past couple of years, is turning more upbeat on the currency amid an improvement in the nation’s trade deficit and a softer dollar.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed

  • An unidentified body, a burned home and a missing car create mystery for Florida cops

    “At this time the manner of death is not being disclosed.”

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.

  • KC man pleads guilty to illegally possessing gun used to kill off-duty firefighter

    The 23-year-old was previously convicted for robbery and marijuana distribution, according to authorities.

  • BlackRock says there's a good chance the Fed will have to hike interest rates to 6%, the highest level in 20 years

    The chance inflation will stick around means the Federal Reserve will have to keep on hiking its key rate to 6%, BlackRock says.

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs measure rolling back child labor protections

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a measure this week loosening child labor protections in the state.

  • Daniel Jones’ new contract creates an opportunity for the Commanders

    The Commanders must take advantage of this opportunity.

  • Bears safety Jaquan Brisker: Daniel Jones is ‘trash’

    In an unprovoked tweet, Bears safety Jaquan Brisker weighed in on the contract of New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, calling him "trash."

  • Pesky SC armadillos can leave holes in your lawn overnight. Here’s how to keep them away

    These roly poly lookalikes love to dig holes and can carry leprosy. How to get them to leave your yard alone and forage for snacks elsewhere.

  • Today's startups should terrify you

    A steady stream of new startups pitch their ideas, concepts, products and services on a daily basis to TechCrunch reporters: Startups that claim to predict when employees might want to leave for a new job; that think they can detect depression using someone's voice; that experiment by using chatbots on patients with depression; that scrape the internet for faces to allow police to carry out facial recognition surveillance. Much of the focus today is on TikTok, the viral video-sharing app owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, which faces bans over fears that the data it collects will end up in the hands of the Chinese government. Thousands of American apps and companies share our information with advertisers and data brokers, which also expose that data to China, in large part because nothing exists to curb the sharing or selling of data to anyone who wants it, from startups to authoritarian regimes.

  • Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot

    A military veteran accused of telling an undercover FBI agent about a plan to "wipe out" the nation's Jewish population was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. A federal judge heard trial testimony without a jury before convicting Virginia resident Hatchet Speed, a former U.S. Naval reservist who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to sentence Speed on May 8 for his role in a mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Adani Rout Puts Spotlight on Billions Flowing Through Mauritius

    (Bloomberg) -- The tiny island of Mauritius spent years trying to clean up its image as a base for murky money launderers and shell firms. The short-seller allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani are once again reviving questions about the country’s role as a tax haven for India’s tycoons.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield In