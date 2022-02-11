China's Olympics bubble creates two Beijings

Associated Press

The first big doping case at the Beijing Olympics involves one of its biggest stars. Here's a look at the drug that Kamila Valieva of the ROC — short for Russian Olympic Committee and the name under which the country is competing because of previous doping violations — is suspected of taking, and how the situation might play out in coming days. The medication trimetazidine is a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats the symptoms of vertigo, according to the European Union’s medicines agency.