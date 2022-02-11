China's Olympics bubble creates two Beijings
Bringing in more than 15,000 people from all corners of the world for the Winter Olympics poses risks for a country determined to keep COVID-19 out. (Feb. 9)
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva believed to have tested positive for trimetazidine, medication used to treat angina that will improve blood flow
The first big doping case at the Beijing Olympics involves one of its biggest stars. Here's a look at the drug that Kamila Valieva of the ROC — short for Russian Olympic Committee and the name under which the country is competing because of previous doping violations — is suspected of taking, and how the situation might play out in coming days. The medication trimetazidine is a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats the symptoms of vertigo, according to the European Union’s medicines agency.
Almost four decades after the 1984 Winter Olympics, Sarajevo is contending with what to do with its Olympic venues. Many are abandoned and crumbling.
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/ReutersThe 15-year-old figure-skating sensation whose unprecedented quad jumps powered Russia to the team figure skating gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics was reported today to have failed a drug test before competition.The report from the Inside the Games news website naming Kamila Valieva as the athlete at the center of the latest Russian doping scandal came after the International Olympic Committee twice delayed the formal medal ceremony at which she and her five Russian
Denis Balibouse/ReutersLest anyone wonder why elite athletes like Team USA gymnast Simone Biles feel insurmountable pressure to perform, they need look no further than what happened to American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing this week.The two-time Olympic gold medalist is having a bad Winter Games, disqualifying in her signature events where she was favored to win or at least medal. But 24 hours after what was clearly a disappointment for her, much of the criticism has turned to the me
Nathan Chen expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his mother, Hetty Wang, and gave a shout-out to two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan after taking home a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 22-year-old figure skater from Salt Lake City broke the short program world record on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian American man to win the title. Winning the gold medal in his mother’s home city of Beijing made the victory all the more worthwhile."It means the world to be able to be here," the “quad king” told CNN.
Figure skater Nathan Chen, 22, leaves Beijing a silver and gold Olympic medalist
2022 Olympics: Russian figure skater reportedly tests positive for drugs, delaying medal ceremony
Many Olympic venues are left to decay after the events are over. See what these cities have done with the facilities after the Games ended.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for the metabolic agent trimetazidine in December, but her suspension was successfully appealed.
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater prodigy, reportedly failed a drug test before the team competition at the Olympics in Beijing.
Shiffrin thanked her boyfriend for his support.
Mikaela Shiffrin shared a message of gratitude boyfriend Aleksander Kilde for a kind message after she skied out of her second straight race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Food at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is far from the quality athletes desire, but there is a lot of Chinese beer, according to reports.