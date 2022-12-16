China's re-opening to lift Asia equity capital market volumes from three-year lows

FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai
Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian equity capital markets activity, languishing at three-year lows now, is set to get a much needed boost in 2023 from China's expected re-opening to the rest of the world after a spate of COVID-19 lockdowns, dealmakers said.

An easing of China's two-year tech sector crackdown, coupled with a breakthrough for the U.S. audit watchdog to get access to financial accounts of mainland firms, is also seen as a positive for equity capital markets activity, encompassing initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary listings and follow-on equity sales.

"As China's re-opening happens, market activity will come in stages," said Edward Byun, Goldman Sachs' co-head of equity capital markets in Asia ex-Japan, adding that secondary market trading and follow-on capital raisings would benefit first.

"As confidence on the recovery builds, we will begin to see the conditions emerge for a resumption of the IPO market."

IPOs in Asia Pacific, including Japan, fell by 43.3% this year in value terms, while total equity capital market deals plunged 52%, according to Refinitiv data.

Hong Kong was the most affected market in the region as IPOs, once a staple of Asia's financial hub and a major fee earner for the city's banks, dropped to the lowest level in 10 years.

China's gradual re-opening should also prompt global investors to again start putting money in the world's second largest economy, after two years of allocating funds away from it.

'ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM'

"Many international investors moved money back to the U.S. but China is still the elephant in the room, you can't ignore it," said Harish Raman, Citigroup's head of equity syndicate for Asia Pacific.

"If you feel that the U.S. has really peaked and valuations are getting out hand and you want to take some profit, where are you going to deploy that, it has to come back to China."

New share sales in Hong Kong plunged 74% to $7.4 billion this year from $28.17 billion in 2021, Refinitiv data showed. Of the 70 IPOs in the city this year, 44 are trading below their offer price, according to separate data from Dealogic.

But the city was not the only major market to suffer.

Nasdaq IPOs fell 95% this year as investors grappled with the Russia-Ukraine war, higher energy costs, and spiralling inflation that has pushed interest rates to record levels globally.

In Australia, fundraising via IPOs fell to $633.1 million this year from $9.6 billion in 2021 but Australian equities outperformed with only a small drop.

"My expectation is that we do get some IPO activity in the first half of 2023, and provided we do get that and the benefit of a more stable market and calm economic backdrop, we will get a lot more activity in the second half," said Matthew Beggs, UBS's co-head of equity capital markets for Australasia.

In India, IPOs were down nearly 60% to $7.13 billion from $17.05 billion, the Refinitiv data showed.

U.S.-CHINA AUDIT CLEARANCE

Domestic Chinese deals, however, rose with the value of Shanghai's STAR Market IPOs climbing 11.4% as companies still awaiting final regulations to carry out international share sales were forced to raise money locally.

China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) released draft guidelines last year for Chinese companies keen to list offshore but it has yet to announce final rules.

Separately, about 200 mainland companies averted delisting risks in New York after the U.S. accounting watchdog got full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time.

The regulatory hassles meant only five Chinese companies completed U.S. IPOs this year, raising a combined $162.5 million, according to Refinitiv data, down from $12.8 billion last year.

"Given the latest developments (on the audit access), we will hopefully see the window reopen for U.S. offerings over the course of 2023," said Goldman Sachs' Byun.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Economists Rush to Adjust China Forecasts as Covid Zero Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s abrupt ending of its Covid Zero restrictions have forced economists to make sharp revisions to their growth projections for this year and next.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapUBS Group AG and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. were

  • Biden judicial nominee stalled by Democrat worried about 'anti-Asian bias': Senate aides

    Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is holding up a Biden nominee for prosecuting an alleged Chinese spy, calling the pursuit "anti-Asian" racism, according to a Senate aide.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain on Signs of Tight Supply, China Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early October on signs of tightening supply and the prospect for improved Chinese demand, despite downward pressure from interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWhile West Texas Intermediate

  • Dubai’s Kanoo Group Sees Opportunities to Invest in India, China

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai-based conglomerate Kanoo Group is looking at opportunities to invest across the Middle East, and in India and China next year, tapping growing economies with strong returns, according to Chairman Mishal Kanoo.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets Wrap

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Two high-yield dividend stocks that look particularly appealing right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Ventas (NYSE: VTR). Blackstone is one of the largest alternative asset management companies in the world, with more than $951 billion under management. The company's clients include institutional investors, hedge funds, and insurance companies.

  • King Charles May Have No Choice but to Trigger the "Nuclear Option" Against Harry and Meghan, Insider Claims

    Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were working on a docuseries with Netflix, using the opportunity to tell their side of the story, the world has been wondering what bombshells the controversial couple would drop. As both Harry and Meghan have maintained they experienced everything from mistreatment to racism during their short time working as members of the Royal Family as a married couple in a number of interviews, many expected that The Firm would be in the line of fire

  • Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability

    In 2019, Deutsche Bank set out on a journey to cut dependence on its volatile investment bank and rely instead on more stable businesses that serve companies and retail customers as a way to restore profitability. Germany's biggest bank is back in profit and on course to meet some key targets pledged to shareholders, but that is thanks to the investment bank. Deutsche's bottom line has benefited from a surge in securities trading and dealmaking – the very businesses that the bank was trying to rely less on after years of scandals and fines.

  • Parents accuse school of secretly indoctrinating 8-year-olds in trans ideology: 'Shocked and horrified'

    Parents in the U.K. are accusing a Church of England primary school of indoctrinating young students with transgender ideology by teaching that 3-year-olds can be non-binary.

  • China is open for business, but COVID concerns still keep many home

    Can the Chinese government, which has long touted the dangers of COVID-19, assuage public anxieties as controls lift and cases rise?

  • Former US President Donald Trump launches $99 NFT collection

    The former US president flogs 'gifts' showing him as a superhero, astronaut and Nascar driver.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon, U.S. official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday amid closer cooperation with Beijing. The plan to remove them soon from the so-called "unverified" list is thanks to greater willingness from the Chinese government to permit U.S. site visits, the person said. The Commerce Department declined to comment.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Like Dividends? 3 Aristocrats Worthy of Consideration

    Dividend Aristocrats are top-tier investments for those focusing on income, as these companies have successfully upped their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Set to Soar In the Next Bull Market

    A bull market is coming. There's nothing so unique about the current bear market to make investors think otherwise, and stocks should eventually recover as interest rates stabilize and inflation cools. When that happens and the stock market starts to rally again, you'll want to own these three stocks.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% and 77% to Buy Before 2023

    Runaway inflation and rising interest rates threaten to blunt corporate revenue growth and profitability, so many investors have responded by exiting the stock market. As a result, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have fallen sharply this year, tumbling into bear market territory. It may seem counterintuitive, but economic uncertainty has actually created a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped into bear markets this year on recession fears, with stock price drops cutting deep into many portfolios. Disheartened investors should take heart in the fact that broad downturns are temporary, and some of these fallen stocks will rebound when the next bull market thunders to life. Two of these fallen stocks, Block (NYSE: SQ) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), are shaping the future of technology in the finance and lending industries, respectively.