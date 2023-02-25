China's peace plan beneficial only for Russia Biden

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

US President Joe Biden has suggested that China’s proposed peace plan would only benefit Russia.

Source: Biden in an interview, cited by CNN

Quote: "If Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good?"

"I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed."

Details: Beyond his criticism of the peace plan, Biden outright rejected the notion of China negotiating peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia. The US president called such an idea irrational.

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that is a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational," Biden said.

Background: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Why do all your relationships keep falling apart?

    Many people have the pattern of being in relationships that start off great, but for one reason or another fall apart.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • China and the Ukraine war: The real reason for Beijing's charm offensive

    The West may come away unimpressed - but convincing them was never likely the main goal for Beijing.

  • American POW freed from Russia said his captors were 'idiots' who had prisoners call an Alabama licensing office for help, report says

    Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.

  • How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia

    The U.S. could enact strict economic sanctions against China should it support Russia’s war in Ukraine with weapons and munitions. Washington has already issued several warnings to deter Beijing from taking the course. The Pentagon, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield all warned of consequences should…

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asked former Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Wednesday when he plans to repay taxpayers for the nearly $14,000 in costs associated with his alleged misuse of government vehicles. President Biden fired Blanton earlier this month, amid increased scrutiny over the ethics violations raised against him in an October inspector general report. The…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

    Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • A graphical comparison of Russian, Ukrainian forces a year into war

    Data from a recent military report offers a comparison between the military forces of the two countries.

  • Melania Trump's Former Aide Cryptically Tweeted That Ivanka Trump's Lies Will 'Catch Up With Her' During Upcoming Grand Jury Testimony

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn’t receive the best news on Wednesday after The New York Times revealed that the couple had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury. The case is one they probably don’t want to be associated with since it’s going to force them to […]

  • Russia warns West over threatening its troops in breakaway Moldovan region

    In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected Moscow's assertion that Ukraine wanted to take over the region, while Moldova reiterated there was no truth to the allegations. The warning comes amid increased concerns in Moldova, a small ex-Soviet republic bordering Ukraine, of a possible Russian threat.

  • 'China has taken Russia's side': EU dismisses Beijing's 'misplaced' plan for peace in Ukraine

    The European Union has questioned the credibility of China's position paper for peace in Ukraine, saying Beijing has already taken Moscow's side in the war. A 12-point position paper was released on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, opposing the use of sanctions and nuclear weapons, and calling on all parties to stop "fanning the flames" of the war. Speaking in Estonia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implied that China was not a neutral party in the c

  • Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

    A company from the city of Děčín, Czech Republic, produces and sends to Ukraine inflatable HIMARS and M270 multiple launch rocket systems to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine confuse invading Russian forces, a video circulating on social media shows.

  • Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via ReutersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked the first anniversary of a full-scale invasion of his country with a stirring message of mourning, defiance, and hope.“On February 24, millions of us made a choice,” Zelensky tweeted. “Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting.” His words were accompanied by a video showing Ukrainians weeping with their loved ones, sheltering from explosio

  • Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu

    House Democrats are up in arms after a GOP lawmaker suggested Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), the nation’s first Chinese American congresswoman, is disloyal to the United States. Rep. Lance Gooden, a third-term Texas Republican, suggested this week that Chu should be denied access to sensitive classified materials — and investigated — after she defended Dominic Ng,…