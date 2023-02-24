What is China's peace proposal for Ukraine War?

Associated Press
·4 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.

The proposal follows China's recent announcement that it is trying to act as mediator in the war that has re-energized Western alliances viewed by Beijing and Moscow as rivals. China's top diplomat indicated that the plan was coming at a security conference this week in Munich, Germany.

With its release, President Xi Jinping's government is reiterating China's claim to being neutral, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the invasion. The document echoes Russian complaints that Western governments are to blame for the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion and criticizes sanctions on Russia.

At the Munich meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed skepticism about Beijing's position before the plan's release. He said China has provided non-lethal assistance that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort and said the U.S. has intelligence that Beijing is “considering providing lethal support.” China has called the allegation a “smear” and said it lacks evidence.

WHAT HAS CHINA PROPOSED?

China's proposal calls for a ceasefire and peace talks, and an end to Western sanctions against Russia. It says “relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions” and “do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.”

It says sovereignty of all countries should be upheld, though it doesn't specify what that would look like for Ukraine, and the land taken from it since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

The proposal condemns a “Cold War mentality,” a rebuke of the United States and NATO, the U.S.-European military alliance. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the proposal says. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a promise that Ukraine will not join the bloc before the invasion.

Other points call for a cease-fire, peace talks, protection for prisoners of war and stopping attacks on civilians, keeping nuclear power plants safe and facilitating grain exports.

DOES CHINA BACK RUSSIA IN ITS WAR ON UKRAINE?

China has offered contradictory statements regarding its stance. It says Russia was provoked into taking action by NATO’s eastward expansion, but has also claimed neutrality on the war.

Ahead of Russia's attack, Xi and Putin attended the opening of last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing and issued a statement that their governments had a “no limits” friendship. China has since ignored Western criticism and reaffirmed that pledge.

Putin has said he expects Xi to visit Russia in the next few months. China has yet to confirm that.

China is “trying to have it both ways,” Blinken said Sunday on NBC.

“Publicly, they present themselves as a country striving for peace in Ukraine, but privately, as I said, we’ve seen already over these past months the provision of non-lethal assistance that does go directly to aiding and abetting Russia’s war effort.”

HAS CHINA PROVIDED SUPPORT TO RUSSIA?

China’s support for Russia has been largely rhetorical and political. Beijing has helped to prevent efforts to condemn Moscow at the United Nations. There is no public evidence it is currently supplying arms to Russia, but the U.S. has said China is providing non-lethal support already and may do more.

Blinken, at the Munich conference, said the United States has long been concerned that China would provide weapons to Russia. “We have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia,” he said.

Blinken said he expressed to the Chinese envoy to the meeting, Wang Yi, that “this would be a serious problem.”

NATO's chief said Wednesday he had seen some signs that China may be ready to provide arms and warned that would be it would be supporting a violation of international law.

Russian and Chinese forces have held joint drills since the invasion, most recently with the South African navy in a shipping lane off the South African coast.

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed doubt about U.S. concerns Monday.

“I’m not sure because Russia needs also helmets, life vests, etc., etc. And I think that if China will help them … it will not (be) the weaponry. It will (be) some kinds of like clothes,” Reznikov said in Kyiv.

Recommended Stories

  • Days After That Nude Instagram Photo, Emily Ratajkowski Suggested Her Relationship With Eric André Is Over

    "What should you do when a situationship ends?"

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia

    The U.S. could enact strict economic sanctions against China should it support Russia’s war in Ukraine with weapons and munitions. Washington has already issued several warnings to deter Beijing from taking the course. The Pentagon, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield all warned of consequences should…

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

    China called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks in a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago. Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but China has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

  • U.S. judge orders Trump deposed in lawsuits by former FBI officials

    A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump to be questioned in a pair of lawsuits against the Justice Department and FBI by two former agency officials who allege they were the targets of an improper political pressure campaign by his White House. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson decided that FBI Director Christopher Wray also must sit for a deposition by attorneys for the pair, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were among a group of FBI employees who exchanged text messages critical of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Medvedev: Russia will disappearifitloseswar

    The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart, and it will cease to exist. Source: Medvedev in response to US President Joe Biden's statement on Telegram Quote from Medvedev: "If Russia stops its special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine - ed.

  • Senators urge halt to Chinese carriers overflying Russia on U.S. flights

    (Reuters) -The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the committee's top Republican urged the Biden administration to halt Chinese airlines and other non-American carriers from flying over Russia on U.S. routes. Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and James Risch, the committee's top Republican, in a letter seen by Reuters urged the Biden administration to ensure no commercial airline overflying Russian territory arrives or departs from a U.S. airport.

  • Azov Regiment fighter and Mariupol defender Oleh Mudrak dies

    Oleh Mudrak, commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment, who was brought back from Russian captivity in September 2022, has died. Source: Oleh Mudrak's nephew Danylo on his Instagram and in a comment for Suspilne national broadcaster Details: Danylo Mudrak did not disclose the cause of his uncle's death.

  • MAGA Lawmaker Censured for Calling Fatal Child Abuse a ‘Benefit to Society’

    Rep. David Eastman is a die-hard Trump supporter with ties to the Oath Keepers and a history of making controversial statements

  • Biden stumbles, falls while boarding Air Force One

    President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to video of the incident.

  • Opinion: Did Putin just inch Russia and the U.S. closer to nuclear war?

    Russia pausing implementation of its last nuclear deployment treaty with the U.S. doesn't spell war — but it's bad news for global arms control.

  • Three new explosions recorded in occupied Mariupol: Russian bases, airport area hit

    Three new explosions occurred in Mariupol on the afternoon of Feb. 23, Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on Telegram.

  • Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

    A company from the city of Děčín, Czech Republic, produces and sends to Ukraine inflatable HIMARS and M270 multiple launch rocket systems to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine confuse invading Russian forces, a video circulating on social media shows.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu preparing for ‘attack on Iranian nuclear installations’

    Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear installations in a series of secret high-level meetings with senior defence officials, according to a leaked report.