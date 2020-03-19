China's pollution levels are plunging because of the coronavirus. The planet's future hinges on what we do next.

AP/Eric Risberg

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to sudden and drastic changes in our day-to-day lives.

It has also led to a drop in China's carbon emissions, but if past economic downturns are any indicator, that may be temporary.

If real progress is to happen in the fight against climate change, governments around the world will need to respond to coronavirus-related economic woes with environmentally conscious policy changes.

The current crisis may also force us to acknowledge the value in trusting science and scientists.

Across the industrialized world, the novel coronavirus pandemic is bringing daily life to a standstill: Healthcare systems have been pushed to their limit as the number of cases climbs; schools and universities are canceling class; office workers are being sent home for the foreseeable future. The service world is in chaos as officials order bars, restaurants, and cafes to close and as people cancel social engagements en masse.

It has also led to something environmentalists would normally cheer on: humanity's climate-warming carbon emissions appear to be tanking.

China, the world's largest emitter, saw its carbon footprint shrink by roughly a quarter between the Chinese New Year and early March due to reduced industrial activity. Many experts expect to see emissions declines in other carbon-intensive nations as commuter traffic goes away, airlines become grounded, and energy demands outside the home take a nosedive.

But as with previous economic downturns, there's no reason to believe COVID-19 will reverse the overall upward trajectory of humanity's carbon emissions — unless, after the immediate public health crisis has passed, our leaders place clean energy at the front and center of their national recovery plans.

"Right now, we're going to see carbon emissions fall enormously, but there's not going to be structural changes in the economy," Leah Stokes, a climate and energy policy expert at the University of California Santa Barbara, told Insider. "And what we really need to make a dent in the climate problem is structural change."

What's happening in China illustrates the dynamics we might expect to see elsewhere in the weeks and months ahead

In February, China, the early epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic, took herculean steps to halt the spread of COVID-19, including an unprecedented quarantine effort that shut down large sectors of its economy.

All told, China's efforts to fight the epidemic caused industrial output to drop 15 to 40% across sectors like steel manufacturing, coal production and oil refining, according to an analysis by Carbon Brief. Estimates from early March put the nation's carbon footprint at 200 million tons lighter compared with the same period last year — roughly half the annual emissions of the whole UK.

But with the public health crisis now largely under control in China, the nation is working hard to restart its massive industrial machine. As it does so, emissions are expected to come roaring back. In fact, some experts worry that China's carbon footprint could spike even higher than it would have absent the coronavirus pandemic this year, as the government scrambles to hit its yearly GDP growth target of around 6 percent at any cost.

According to Li Shuo, a senior policy advisor for Greenpeace Asia, the easiest way for China to reach its target is to pour money into carbon-intensive industries like steel and cement production. It's essentially what happened in the wake of the 2008-09 global financial crisis: China pumped up its heavy industry sector, invested in massive construction projects, and poured a mind-boggling amount of cement (an industry with a huge carbon footprint).