China's post-pandemic economic rebound loses steam

·2 min read
China exports
Economists have raised concerns about the recovery of the world's second largest economy in recent months

The Chinese economy's sharp rebound from the coronavirus pandemic has now slowed, official figures show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 7.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same time last year.

That was less than half the rate seen in the previous quarter and missed economists' forecasts of 8.1% growth.

GDP is one of the most important ways of showing how well, or badly, an economy is doing.

It's a measure - or an attempt to measure - all the activity of companies, governments and individuals in an economy.

Official figures for June also showed better-than-expected growth for retail sales and industrial production.

"China's economy sustained a steady recovery with the production and demand picking up," the NBS said in a statement.

However, the release went on to caution: "The epidemic continues to mutate globally and external instabilities and uncertainties abound."

Economists have raised concerns about the recovery of the world's second largest economy in recent months.

Record high prices for commodities, like iron ore and copper, helped to push its factory inflation to the highest level in more than a decade.

The country has also seen supply chain disruptions as shipping firms have been hit with backlogs, while shortages of energy also hampered factory output.

In April, official figures showed that China's economy grew a record 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter last year.

It was the biggest jump in GDP since China started keeping quarterly records in 1992.

However, that expansion was also below expectations, after a Reuters poll of economists predicted growth of 19%.

They were also heavily skewed, and less indicative of strong growth, as they are compared to last year's huge economic contraction - China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020 due to nationwide lockdowns at the peak of its Covid-19 outbreak.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery. Retail sales and industrial output grew more slowly in June, the latter dragged by a sharp fall in motor vehicle production, while NBS data also showed a cooling in China's housing market, a key engine of growth. "Our greater concern is the uneven recovery that we've seen so far and for China the recovery in domestic consumption is very important...retail sales this month was fairly strong and that may allay some concerns."

  • China tightens its grip on tech giants, killing a merger that would have allowed Tencent to dominate the video game streaming industry

    Beijing continues to clamp down on monopolies among big tech, blocking plans by Tencent to merge China's top two video game streaming websites.

  • China central bank partially rolls over maturing medium term loans, rate unchanged

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday, the same day as a cut in the banks' reserve requirements takes effect. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the interest rate on 100 billion yuan ($15.46 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations. The fresh fund injection did not cover all the expiring MLF loans with a value of 400 billion yuan due on the same day.

  • China's economic growth slows to still-robust 7.9%

    China’s economic growth slowed to a still-strong 7.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as a rebound from the coronavirus leveled off. China led a global recovery after the ruling Communist Party declared the disease under control last March and reopened most industries. The United States and other major economies are bouncing back, but some are hampered by the spread of new virus variants.

  • Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine completes China regulator review - media

    Chinese regulators have completed an expert review of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and Fosun Pharma and the shot is in the administration review stage, Caixin reported, citing the Chinese company. China hasn't approved any COVID-19 vaccine developed overseas but greenlighted several domestic brands, administering 1.4 billion doses so far, or two-fifths of the global total of 3.47 billion doses. BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said in April he expected its COVID-19 vaccine would win approval from the Chinese authorities "by June at the latest."

  • World Bank trims East Asia, Pacific GDP forecast amid COVID-19 concerns

    Growth in East Asia and the Pacific this year will likely be slower than previously thought, the World Bank said on Thursday, as many countries in the region grapple with spikes in COVID-19 cases, new variants and vaccine supply constraints. The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, is expected to grow 4% this year, World Bank President David Malpass said, down from a 4.4% forecast in March, with countries like conflict-torn Myanmar facing a deeper-than-expected slump. The speed by which nations could roll out vaccines remained a risk to the outlook, with many countries in the region unlikely to be able to fully vaccinate their population until 2024, Malpass said.

  • How long will my EV battery last? Here’s what to know

    The power source for an electric car is an expensive component to replace. Here's how long you can expect a battery to last, and how to extend its life, too.

  • Biden administration to begin evacuations this month for Afghans who assisted U.S. military

    The Biden administration will begin evacuating Afghans who assisted the U.S. military during the 20-year war in Afghanistan in the last week of July, a senior administration official said Wednesday.Why it matters: Since announcing the full military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers and veterans to come up with a plan to protect Afghan translators and other military aides before the drawdown is completed late next month.Stay on top of the latest market trends an

  • Activists rail against Chinese Communist Party, call for 2022 Beijing Olympics to be moved

    WASHINGTON, DC — Dozens of activists protested on the National Mall against the Chinese Communist Party and the genocide of ethnic minorities, calling for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be moved.

  • How Boeing and Airbus Could Counter China’s Homegrown Comac Jets

    Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs

  • ‘Dune’ Passes Chinese Censorship, to the Relief of Fans

    Chinese censors have approved Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacular “Dune” for release in the world’s largest film market. The film has officially announced that it will hit local screens this year, although it has not yet set a release date. In late June, Warner Bros. shifted the film’s U.S. release date back from Oct. 1 to […]

  • India tells China continuing border tensions not in either side's interests

    The failure of China and India to resolve the standoff over their disputed border in the western Himalayas, despite an agreement last year, is not in the interest of either side, India's foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday. In accordance with last year's pact, military commanders on both sides completed a pullout of troops, tanks and artillery from the Pangong Lake area in February in a first step towards full withdrawal from other friction points. India's minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar, said friction in these other areas remained unresolved, however.

  • Exclusive-Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect U.S.-Iranian negotiations and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August. "They are not prepared to come back before the new government," said the source, saying it was not clear whether this meant until Raisi formally takes over on Aug. 5 or until his government is in place.

  • Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel left Wednesday for Washington on what is likely to be her last official visit , carrying a bag full of issues to discuss with President Joe Biden and an overarching message for Berlin's close ally: you've got a friend. The veteran German leader is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes during her meetings Thursday with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior U.S. officials.

  • Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

    Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they'd reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden. The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth — and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives. “We are very proud of this plan,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities. Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers.

  • Olympic president’s speech draws backlash after referring to Japanese people as ‘Chinese’

    International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach drew criticism for a slip-up when he referred to the Japanese people as Chinese during his first appearance speech in Tokyo on Tuesday. What happened: Bach gave a speech at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, where he commended Tokyo as “the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games” despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Associated Press. An interpreter translated the speech from English to Japanese but left out the blunder.

  • Alibaba, Tencent Propose To Open Barriers Following Domestic Tech Crackdown: WSJ

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) are planning to open up their services to one another gradually, the Wall Street Journal reports. China's growing tech crackdown has made it difficult for companies to maintain the virtual barriers. Alibaba could introduce Tencent's WeChat Pay to Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall. Tencent could make it easier to share Alibaba e-commerce listings on its WeChat messaging app or allow selected Alibaba ser

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra: All the Details (So Far) and What to Expect

    Toyota's new full-size pickup needs to be significantly improved to compete with American pickups from Ford, Ram, and Chevy. Toyota is getting ready to introduce the next generation Tundra full-size pickup, and it'll need to make a statement to compete with popular American pickups such as the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, and Ram 1500. It sold nearly 110,000 Tundras last year.

  • China sending more than 400 athletes to Tokyo Olympics

    China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday. The team includes 298 female athletes, more than twice the 133 male competitors. “This is the largest ever Olympic delegation China has sent overseas,” Gao Zhidan, deputy director of China’s State General Administration of Sport, was quoted as saying.