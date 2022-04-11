China's inflation tops forecasts as supply pressures worsen

FILE PHOTO: A customer buys vegetables at a stall inside a morning market in Beijing
·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate and consumer prices rose faster than expected in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, persistent supply chain bottlenecks and production snags caused by local COVID flare-ups added to commodity cost pressures.

The surge in raw materials costs is hobbling economies worldwide and in China has raised questions among some analysts about just how much its central bank will be able to ease monetary policy.

China's producer price index (PPI) increased 8.3% year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. While that was slower than the 8.8% seen in February, it beat a forecast for a 7.9% rise in a Reuters poll.

Upstream pressures pushed up consumer prices, which rose 1.5% year-on-year, the fastest in three months, speeding up from 0.9% in February and beating expectations of 1.2%.

Nomura analysts said possible delays in crop planting caused by new COVID-19 outbreaks in the country and the Ukraine conflict could create new food price pressures in the second half of the year.

"Rising food and energy price inflation limits the space for the (People's Bank of China) to cut interest rates, despite the rapidly worsening economy," Nomura said in a note.

While the year-on-year PPI rise was the slowest since April 2021, this was mostly due to the lower comparisons from late 2020 and early 2021 seen in the previous months.

The monthly increase of 1.1%, meanwhile, was the fastest in five months, driven by surging prices of domestic oil and non-ferrous metals due to geopolitical factors, an NBS statement said.

Oil and gas extraction prices grew 14.1% on month, and petroleum，coal and other fuel processing prices rose 7.9%.

The uncertainty in the Ukraine war will affect global goods supply, "adding greater imported inflation pressure on China", said Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank.

NEW RISKS

The world's second-largest economy came under downward pressure in March with renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and the manufacturing and service sectors reporting declines in activity.

Authorities have unveiled policies to support the economy, including greater fiscal spending and reductions in income tax for small firms.

While consumer prices have risen, inflation remains modest by global comparisons, pointing to weak consumption caused by Beijing's strict COVID control measures.

Against a year ago, food prices fell 1.5%, compared with a 3.9% decline in February, resulting in a drop of 0.28 percentage points in headline CPI.

China reported 26,411 new asymptomatic cases for Sunday, more than 25,000 in the financial hub of Shanghai, which is currently under a city-wide lockdown.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, expects Shanghai's economy will shrink 6% this month alone if the current lockdown persists, resulting in a 2% gross domestic product decline for the whole of China.

"Although the price of some goods will remain high in the near-term, we think wider inflation will remain contained, giving the PBOC room to ease policy further," said Sheana Yue, China Economist at Capital Economics.

For now, most analysts expect the PBOC to lower borrowing costs, and cut reserve requirements for banks or lower interest rate to pump more cash into the economy.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns, reserves release

    Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued. Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2%, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2%, to $96.32. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5% while U.S. oil slid 1%.

  • China’s Covid Outbreak Worsens as New Shanghai Cases Top 26,000

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest documented outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people, weighing on a fragile economy and straining global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With

  • China Stocks Caught in Fresh Rout on Covid, Regulation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks plunged on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as

  • China’s consumer prices grew at fastest pace in three months in March

    China's consumer prices grew at their fastest pace in three months in March as domestic supply-chain disruptions caused by stringent Covid-19 control measures, together with rising energy prices, pushed up the inflation, official data showed Monday.

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unha

  • Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

    Business Email Compromise scams involve criminals hacking into email accounts, pretending to be someone they’re not and fooling victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. Although they get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, BEC scams have been by far the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years, according to the FBI. “The scammers are extremely well organized and law enforcement is not,” said Sherry Williams, a director of a San Francisco nonprofit that recently fell victim to a BEC scam.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Coast Guard sends back to Haiti nearly 90 migrants — including children — rescued at sea

    A U.S. Coast Guard video shows Key West crews returning nearly 90 migrants to Haiti on Sunday, according to the military branch.

  • Asia tracks Wall St losses on Fed tightening concerns

    Asian stocks opened with losses on Monday, as unease lingered over tightening monetary policy by the Fed and investors awaited earnings reports by retailers due this week.

  • The average person's daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

    Reducing household energy use can contribute to slowing climate change. Westend61 via Getty ImagesThe average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest challenge our species currently faces – which is perhaps why the

  • 2022 GMC Hummer EV aims to beat Mercedes and Porsche high-end SUVs

    The GMC Hummer EV was developed to kick the butts of high-end luxury-sport SUVs from Mercedes and Porsche.

  • China Is Just One of the Headaches Facing Australia’s Next PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is heading to a national vote on May 21 with the center-right Liberal National coalition government campaigning for a fourth term in office after grappling with a pandemic and a slew of climate change-related disasters. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Dearborn native locked down in Shanghai due to COVID restrictions

    Dearborn native locked down in Shanghai due to COVID restrictions

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Soaring Today

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is making big gains in today's trading. The popular, meme-themed cryptocurrency was up roughly 7.2% over the previous 24-hour period as of 12:15 p.m. ET Sunday. Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter recently, making him the social media company's largest shareholder and resulting in him joining the company's board soon after.

  • Shanghai carries out more COVID tests as food supply frustrations rise

    Shanghai carried out another round of mass COVID-19 testing on Saturday, this time testing residents at least twice in a single day, as a city official in China's financial hub acknowledged shortcomings in the handling of the outbreak. It was the fourth consecutive day of city-wide testing in Shanghai, which reported a record 23,600 new locally transmitted cases. While those case numbers are small by global standards, the city has become a test bed for the country's elimination strategy, which seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all positive COVID cases.

  • After Europe’s latest Covid surge, will the US follow suit?

    ‘We should expect a lot of evolution going forward,’ says a professor of the probability of variants of Omicron and Delta strains Rising numbers of coronavirus infections could see an increase in death and hospital admissions, experts have warned. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA As the BA.2 wave reaches its peak in the UK and begins subsiding in some European countries, US health officials are looking to an uncertain future even as American lawmakers have delayed renewing funds to address the pandem

  • 27 states report rise in COVID infections in past 8 days

    In California, COVID cases are up 78% in the last four days, but there has been no increase in the critical number of hospitalizations. Jonathan Vigliotti is in Los Angeles with the latest as COVID cases rise across the country.

  • Ukrainian official says Russian invasion proved that Ukraine's army is one of the strongest 'in the world'

    Ukraine's army is "maybe the second strongest after the United States," Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said on "Meet the Press."