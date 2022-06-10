China's producer inflation eases to 14-month low in May

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road during the Labour Day holiday in Shanghai
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May, official data showed on Friday, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.4% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, after the 8.0% rise in April, and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. It was the weakest reading since March 2021.

The consumer price index (CPI) gained 2.1% from a year earlier in May, in line with April's growth. In a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to rise 2.2%.

The world's second-largest economy has slowed significantly in recent months, hit by strict COVID-19 controls, disrupting supply chains and jolting production and consumption.

China's cabinet in late May announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive its economy.

Last month, widespread COVID-19 lockdowns shut factories and stores, choking purchases of metals-intensive products from cars to appliances.

Chinese auto sales grew in May from April but were still down 16% year-on-year, according to the Chinese Passenger Car Association.

The urban jobless rate rose to 6.1% in April, the highest since February 2020 and well above the government's target ceiling of 5.5%.

Beijing has taken a series of measures from cutting benchmark lending rates to allowing delays on loan repayments to arrest the economic slowdown.

Goldman Sachs last month lowered its 2022 growth forecast to 4% from 4.5%, below China's official target of around 5.5%.

(Reporting by Lianging Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Factory Inflation Moderates as Commodity Prices Cool

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate inflation moderated in May as global commodity prices eased, while Covid restrictions kept consumer inflation in check.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesThe producer price

  • Mortgage rates rise in latest week, as demand for housing cools: Freddie Mac

    The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.23% for the week ending June 9, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday.

  • Cisco Systems Needs to Develop a Base Pattern

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems , the networking equipment provider. Robbins quipped that despite reports to the contrary, business is still "alive and well" at Cisco. Robbins said he still sees value in the market and opportunities for additional mergers and acquisitions.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah can stop Israeli gas extraction from disputed field, chief says

    Lebanon warned Israel on Sunday against any "aggressive action" in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy, after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to produce gas for Israel. Hezbollah "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship," Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

  • U.S., Japan and S. Korea lambaste North's missile tests

    STORY: South Korea's vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong also called on Pyongyang to accept offers of COVID-19 aid, with North Korea grappling with its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak since last month.The three-way meeting of the countries' No. 2 diplomats, the first such gathering since November and the first since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May, highlighted the urgency and gravity of North Korea's intensifying weapons tests. The trio urged Pyongyang to abide by international sanctions and immediately cease actions that "escalate tensions or destabilise the region," a joint statement said.Seoul and Washington officials have said North Korea is ready for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017, which Sherman has said would trigger a strong and clear response.

  • 3 stories driving Tesla stock today

    Tesla (TSLA) stock rolled over to finish little changed after being up all day following three separate reports that gave the stock a boost.

  • ADB approves up to $4.3 billion loan for Philppine railway project

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a loan of up to $4.3 billion for a railway project in the Philippines, a much-needed boost for its ageing rail infrastructure. From more than 1,100 kilometers (683.5 miles) prior to World War II, the Philippines had only 77 km of operational railway as of 2016, well behind other urban centres across Asia, government data shows. The 55-kilometre South Commuter Railway project is ADB's largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date, the bank's vice president Ahmed Saeed said in a statement.

  • California Primaries: Chesa Boudin Recalled in San Francisco

    In California’s primary elections on Tuesday, San Francisco voted to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Gov. Gavin Newsom will face Republican Brian Dahle in November elections, and billionaire Rick Caruso advanced to a runoff election to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weig

  • San Francisco ousts progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in heated recall

    Partial returns showed Boudin losing in what is expected to be a low turnout election. Early returns showed 61% of votes in favor of the recall.

  • Japanese ‘old heartthrobs’ dance on TikTok to raise awareness of their town's declining population

    A group of four Japanese men in their 50s and 60s is making waves on TikTok by wearing colorful belly warmers while awkwardly dancing to raise awareness of their countryside town's population decline. Takumi Shirase, 52, told Agence France-Presse that he created the group to promote Wake, their town in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture. “We wanted to come up with something that would revitalize our aging countryside community, which is suffering from population decline with fewer and fewer children,” Shirase, who runs an IT company and a gardening business, was quoted as saying.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Lumber Price Gets Chopped in Half Amid Chill in Housing Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the cheapest since September as rising interest rates put a damper on the housing market.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsLumber futures fell as low as $568.40 per 1,000 board feet

  • I Just Sold a Rental Property and Can't Help But Feel Like I Got Hosed

    I bought a rental property years ago and just cashed out, but there was an unexpected ding to my profits.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

    Neither the bear market nor the stock split will have a lasting effect on this company's long-term potential.

  • US mortgage applications are in 'meltdown' and the threat to house prices is growing, an economist says

    Mortgage applications in the US are falling off a cliff as interest rates shoot higher, posing a danger to sky-high house prices.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the market rally isn’t a buy signal as stagflation looms. ‘I would take some chips off the table’

    “Everybody now acknowledges that our baseline is stagflation,” El-Erian said, warning investors to be cautious as a recession is more likely than a return to normal.